3.1K

18.7K

9d ago

283

1

MIT

Built-In

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for vue-router (https://github.com/vuejs/vue-router). ecmarkup provides its own type definitions, so you don\'t need @types/ecmarkup installed!

Readme

vue-router Build Status

This is vue-router 3.0 which works only with Vue 2.0. For the 1.x router see the 1.0 branch.

Supporting Vue Router

Vue Router is part of the Vue Ecosystem and is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:

Platinum Sponsors

Finogeeks

Gold Sponsors

VueJobs

Silver Sponsors

VueMastery Bird Eats Bug

Bronze Sponsors

Storyblok NuxtJS

Get started with the documentation, or play with the examples (see how to run them below).

Development Setup

# install deps
npm install

# build dist files
npm run build

# serve examples at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# lint & run all tests
npm test

# serve docs at localhost:8080
npm run docs

Releasing

  • yarn run release
    • Ensure tests are passing yarn run test
    • Build dist files VERSION=<the_version> yarn run build
    • Build changelog yarn run changelog
    • Commit dist files git add dist CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "[build $VERSION]"
    • Publish a new version `npm version $VERSION --message "[release] $VERSION"
    • Push tags git push origin refs/tags/v$VERSION && git push
    • Publish to npm npm publish

Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md file.

Stay In Touch

  • For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @vuejs

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2013-present Evan You

Special Thanks

BrowserStack Logo

Special thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser specific issues.

