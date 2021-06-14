The plugin for Vue.js provides services for making web requests and handle responses using a XMLHttpRequest or JSONP.

Features

Supports the Promise API and URI Templates

Supports interceptors for request and response

Supports latest Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera and IE9+

Supports Vue 1.0 & Vue 2.0

Compact size 14KB (5.3KB gzipped)

Installation

You can install it via yarn or NPM.

yarn add vue-resource npm install vue-resource

CDN

Available on jsdelivr, unpkg or cdnjs.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-resource@1.5.3" > </ script >

Example

{ this .$http.get( '/someUrl' ).then( response => { this .someData = response.body; }, response => { }); }

Documentation

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT