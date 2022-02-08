Internationalization plugin for Vue.js
This repository is for Vue I18n v8.x and Vue 2
If you want to know about how to usage for Vue I18n v9 on Vue 3, See the this repository)
About Vue I18n v8.x, See here
If you want to read Vue I18n v9 docs, See here
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.