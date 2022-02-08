openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vi

@types/vue-i18n

by kazuya kawaguchi
7.0.0 (see all)

🌐 Internationalization plugin for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

181

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for vue-i18n (https://github.com/kazupon/vue-i18n). vue-i18n provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/vue-i18n installed!

Readme

Vue I18n logo

vue-i18n

Build Status NPM version vue-i18n channel on Discord

Internationalization plugin for Vue.js


🏅 Platinum Sponsors

✨ Special Sponsors

🥇 Gold Sponsors

🥈 Silver Sponsors

🥉 Bronze Sponsors


⚠️ NOTICE

This repository is for Vue I18n v8.x and Vue 2

If you want to know about how to usage for Vue I18n v9 on Vue 3, See the this repository)

📔 Documentation

About Vue I18n v8.x, See here

If you want to read Vue I18n v9 docs, See here

📜 Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial