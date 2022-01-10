A smooth 3D tilt javascript library forked from Tilt.js (jQuery version).
<body>
<!-- your markup element -->
<div class="your-element" data-tilt></div>
<!-- at the end of the body -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="vanilla-tilt.js"></script>
</body>
If you want to use this library in IE, you need to include a CustomEvent polyfill: https://github.com/micku7zu/vanilla-tilt.js/issues/49#issuecomment-482711876 or maybe consider the jQuery version.
{
reverse: false, // reverse the tilt direction
max: 15, // max tilt rotation (degrees)
startX: 0, // the starting tilt on the X axis, in degrees.
startY: 0, // the starting tilt on the Y axis, in degrees.
perspective: 1000, // Transform perspective, the lower the more extreme the tilt gets.
scale: 1, // 2 = 200%, 1.5 = 150%, etc..
speed: 300, // Speed of the enter/exit transition
transition: true, // Set a transition on enter/exit.
axis: null, // What axis should be disabled. Can be X or Y.
reset: true, // If the tilt effect has to be reset on exit.
easing: "cubic-bezier(.03,.98,.52,.99)", // Easing on enter/exit.
glare: false, // if it should have a "glare" effect
"max-glare": 1, // the maximum "glare" opacity (1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%)
"glare-prerender": false, // false = VanillaTilt creates the glare elements for you, otherwise
// you need to add .js-tilt-glare>.js-tilt-glare-inner by yourself
"mouse-event-element": null, // css-selector or link to HTML-element what will be listen mouse events
"full-page-listening": false, // If true, parallax effect will listen to mouse move events on the whole document, not only the selected element
gyroscope: true, // Boolean to enable/disable device orientation detection,
gyroscopeMinAngleX: -45, // This is the bottom limit of the device angle on X axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the left border of the element;
gyroscopeMaxAngleX: 45, // This is the top limit of the device angle on X axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the right border of the element;
gyroscopeMinAngleY: -45, // This is the bottom limit of the device angle on Y axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the top border of the element;
gyroscopeMaxAngleY: 45, // This is the top limit of the device angle on Y axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the bottom border of the element;
gyroscopeSamples: 10 // How many gyroscope moves to decide the starting position.
}
const element = document.querySelector(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(element);
element.addEventListener("tiltChange", callback);
const element = document.querySelector(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(element);
// Destroy instance
element.vanillaTilt.destroy();
// Get values of instance
element.vanillaTilt.getValues();
// Reset instance
element.vanillaTilt.reset();
// It also supports NodeList
const elements = document.querySelectorAll(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(elements);
You can copy and include any of the following file:
Also available on npm https://www.npmjs.com/package/vanilla-tilt
npm install vanilla-tilt
Import it using
import VanillaTilt from 'vanilla-tilt';
Original library: Tilt.js
Original library author: Gijs Rogé
MIT License