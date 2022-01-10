openbase logo
vt

@types/vanilla-tilt

by Șandor Sergiu
1.6.2 (see all)

A smooth 3D tilt javascript library.

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. vanilla-tilt provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

vanilla-tilt.js

npm version

A smooth 3D tilt javascript library forked from Tilt.js (jQuery version).

View landing page (demos)

Usage

<body>
  
<!-- your markup element -->
<div class="your-element" data-tilt></div>

<!-- at the end of the body -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="vanilla-tilt.js"></script>
</body>

If you want to use this library in IE, you need to include a CustomEvent polyfill: https://github.com/micku7zu/vanilla-tilt.js/issues/49#issuecomment-482711876 or maybe consider the jQuery version.

Options

{
    reverse:                false,  // reverse the tilt direction
    max:                    15,     // max tilt rotation (degrees)
    startX:                 0,      // the starting tilt on the X axis, in degrees.
    startY:                 0,      // the starting tilt on the Y axis, in degrees.
    perspective:            1000,   // Transform perspective, the lower the more extreme the tilt gets.
    scale:                  1,      // 2 = 200%, 1.5 = 150%, etc..
    speed:                  300,    // Speed of the enter/exit transition
    transition:             true,   // Set a transition on enter/exit.
    axis:                   null,   // What axis should be disabled. Can be X or Y.
    reset:                  true,   // If the tilt effect has to be reset on exit.
    easing:                 "cubic-bezier(.03,.98,.52,.99)",    // Easing on enter/exit.
    glare:                  false,  // if it should have a "glare" effect
    "max-glare":            1,      // the maximum "glare" opacity (1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%)
    "glare-prerender":      false,  // false = VanillaTilt creates the glare elements for you, otherwise
                                    // you need to add .js-tilt-glare>.js-tilt-glare-inner by yourself
    "mouse-event-element":  null,   // css-selector or link to HTML-element what will be listen mouse events
    "full-page-listening":  false,  // If true, parallax effect will listen to mouse move events on the whole document, not only the selected element
    gyroscope:              true,   // Boolean to enable/disable device orientation detection,
    gyroscopeMinAngleX:     -45,    // This is the bottom limit of the device angle on X axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the left border of the element;
    gyroscopeMaxAngleX:     45,     // This is the top limit of the device angle on X axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the right border of the element;
    gyroscopeMinAngleY:     -45,    // This is the bottom limit of the device angle on Y axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the top border of the element;
    gyroscopeMaxAngleY:     45,     // This is the top limit of the device angle on Y axis, meaning that a device rotated at this angle would tilt the element as if the mouse was on the bottom border of the element;
    gyroscopeSamples:       10      // How many gyroscope moves to decide the starting position.
}

Events

const element = document.querySelector(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(element);
element.addEventListener("tiltChange", callback);

Methods

const element = document.querySelector(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(element);

// Destroy instance
element.vanillaTilt.destroy();

// Get values of instance
element.vanillaTilt.getValues();

// Reset instance
element.vanillaTilt.reset();

// It also supports NodeList
const elements = document.querySelectorAll(".js-tilt");
VanillaTilt.init(elements);

Install

You can copy and include any of the following file:

NPM

Also available on npm https://www.npmjs.com/package/vanilla-tilt

npm install vanilla-tilt

Import it using

import VanillaTilt from 'vanilla-tilt';

Known issues

Credits

Original library: Tilt.js

Original library author: Gijs Rogé

Contributors

Other projects

Quick Cursor: One-Handed mode (Android app)

Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quickcursor

Buy me a beer 🍻

If you want to thank me for vanilla-tilt.js or Quick Cursor Android app, you can donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/micku7zu?locale.x=en_US

License

MIT License

