A smooth 3D tilt javascript library forked from Tilt.js (jQuery version).

Usage

< body > < div class = "your-element" data-tilt > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vanilla-tilt.js" > </ script > </ body >

If you want to use this library in IE, you need to include a CustomEvent polyfill: https://github.com/micku7zu/vanilla-tilt.js/issues/49#issuecomment-482711876 or maybe consider the jQuery version.

Options

{ reverse : false , max : 15 , startX : 0 , startY : 0 , perspective : 1000 , scale : 1 , speed : 300 , transition : true , axis : null , reset : true , easing : "cubic-bezier(.03,.98,.52,.99)" , glare : false , "max-glare" : 1 , "glare-prerender" : false , "mouse-event-element" : null , "full-page-listening" : false , gyroscope : true , gyroscopeMinAngleX : -45 , gyroscopeMaxAngleX : 45 , gyroscopeMinAngleY : -45 , gyroscopeMaxAngleY : 45 , gyroscopeSamples : 10 }

Events

const element = document .querySelector( ".js-tilt" ); VanillaTilt.init(element); element.addEventListener( "tiltChange" , callback);

Methods

const element = document .querySelector( ".js-tilt" ); VanillaTilt.init(element); element.vanillaTilt.destroy(); element.vanillaTilt.getValues(); element.vanillaTilt.reset(); const elements = document .querySelectorAll( ".js-tilt" ); VanillaTilt.init(elements);

Install

You can copy and include any of the following file:

NPM

Also available on npm https://www.npmjs.com/package/vanilla-tilt

npm install vanilla-tilt

Import it using

import VanillaTilt from 'vanilla-tilt' ;

Known issues

Credits

Original library: Tilt.js

Original library author: Gijs Rogé

Contributors

Other projects

License

MIT License