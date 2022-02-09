openbase logo
uui

@types/uuidjs

by LiosK
3.6.0 (see all)

RFC-compliant UUID Generator for JavaScript

Documentation
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for UUID.js (https://github.com/LiosK/UUID.js). UUID.js provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/uuidjs installed!

Readme

UUID.js - RFC-compliant UUID Generator for JavaScript

Synopsis

<!-- HTML5 -->
<script src="src/uuid.js"></script>
<script> var uuid = UUID.generate(); </script>

// Node.js
let UUID = require("uuidjs");
let uuid = UUID.generate();

// TypeScript
import UUID from "uuidjs";
let str: string = UUID.generate();
let obj: UUID = UUID.genV4();

# Command-line
npx uuidjs

Description

UUID.js is a JavaScript/ECMAScript library to generate RFC 4122 compliant Universally Unique IDentifiers (UUIDs). This library supports both version 4 UUIDs (UUIDs from random numbers) and version 1 UUIDs (time-based UUIDs), and provides an object-oriented interface to print a generated or parsed UUID in a variety of forms.

Features

  • Generates version 4 UUIDs (UUIDs from random numbers) and version 1 UUIDs (time-based UUIDs)
  • Provides an object-oriented interface to print various string representations of a generated or parsed UUID
  • Utilizes a cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generator if available, whereas falling back to Math.random() otherwise
  • Appends extra random bits to compensate for the lower timestamp resolution of JavaScript than that required for version 1 UUIDs
  • Comes with a lot of test cases including format checks and statistical tests to maintain a high-quality code base
  • Supports old browsers as well as modern browser and server environments, as kept compatible with ECMAScript 3rd edition

Install

Download src/uuid.js or call npm install uuidjs.

Then, load src/uuid.js.

<script src="src/uuid.js"></script>

Or, import uuidjs.

const UUID = require("uuidjs");

Usage Examples

UUID.generate() returns a version 4 UUID as a hexadecimal string.

// Create a version 4 UUID as a hexadecimal string
console.log(UUID.generate());   // fa84cf42-ffdf-4975-b42b-31ab5fb983eb

UUID.genV4(), UUID.genV1(), and UUID.parse() return a UUID object that has various fields and methods.

// Create a version 4 (random number-based) UUID object
var objV4 = UUID.genV4();

// Create a version 1 (time-based) UUID object
var objV1 = UUID.genV1();

// Create a UUID object from a hexadecimal string
var uuid = UUID.parse("a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40");

// Get string representations of a UUID object
console.log(uuid.toString());   // "a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.hexString);    // "a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.hexNoDelim);   // "a0e0f1308c2111df92d995795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.bitString);    // "101000001110000 ... 1100110101000000"
console.log(uuid.urn);          // "urn:uuid:a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"

// Compare UUID objects
console.log(objV4.equals(objV1));   // false

// Get UUID version numbers
console.log(objV4.version); // 4
console.log(objV1.version); // 1

// Get internal field values in 3 different forms via 2 different accessors
console.log(uuid.intFields.timeLow);                // 2699096368
console.log(uuid.bitFields.timeMid);                // "1000110000100001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields.timeHiAndVersion);       // "11df"
console.log(uuid.intFields.clockSeqHiAndReserved);  // 146
console.log(uuid.bitFields.clockSeqLow);            // "11011001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields.node);                   // "95795a3bcd40"

console.log(uuid.intFields[0]);                     // 2699096368
console.log(uuid.bitFields[1]);                     // "1000110000100001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields[2]);                     // "11df"
console.log(uuid.intFields[3]);                     // 146
console.log(uuid.bitFields[4]);                     // "11011001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields[5]);                     // "95795a3bcd40"

UUID.js supports the so-called noConflict mode to work around namespace conflicts.

// Avoid namespace conflicts with other libraries
var arbitraryVarName = UUID;
UUID = UUID.overwrittenUUID;                // Restore the original value
console.log(arbitraryVarName.generate());   // "cb9a0283-a44c-4e7a-a5b0-9cd2876e952b"

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2022 LiosK

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Author

LiosK contact@mail.liosk.net

See Also

