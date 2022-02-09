UUID.js - RFC-compliant UUID Generator for JavaScript

Synopsis

< script src = "src/uuid.js" > </ script > < script > var uuid = UUID.generate(); </ script >

let UUID = require ( "uuidjs" ); let uuid = UUID.generate();

import UUID from "uuidjs" ; let str: string = UUID.generate(); let obj: UUID = UUID.genV4();

npx uuidjs

Description

UUID.js is a JavaScript/ECMAScript library to generate RFC 4122 compliant Universally Unique IDentifiers (UUIDs). This library supports both version 4 UUIDs (UUIDs from random numbers) and version 1 UUIDs (time-based UUIDs), and provides an object-oriented interface to print a generated or parsed UUID in a variety of forms.

Features

Generates version 4 UUIDs (UUIDs from random numbers) and version 1 UUIDs (time-based UUIDs)

Provides an object-oriented interface to print various string representations of a generated or parsed UUID

Utilizes a cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generator if available, whereas falling back to Math.random() otherwise

otherwise Appends extra random bits to compensate for the lower timestamp resolution of JavaScript than that required for version 1 UUIDs

Comes with a lot of test cases including format checks and statistical tests to maintain a high-quality code base

Supports old browsers as well as modern browser and server environments, as kept compatible with ECMAScript 3rd edition

Install

Download src/uuid.js or call npm install uuidjs .

Then, load src/uuid.js .

< script src = "src/uuid.js" > </ script >

Or, import uuidjs .

const UUID = require ( "uuidjs" );

Usage Examples

UUID.generate() returns a version 4 UUID as a hexadecimal string.

console .log(UUID.generate());

UUID.genV4() , UUID.genV1() , and UUID.parse() return a UUID object that has various fields and methods.

var objV4 = UUID.genV4(); var objV1 = UUID.genV1(); var uuid = UUID.parse( "a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40" ); console .log(uuid.toString()); console .log(uuid.hexString); console .log(uuid.hexNoDelim); console .log(uuid.bitString); console .log(uuid.urn); console .log(objV4.equals(objV1)); console .log(objV4.version); console .log(objV1.version); console .log(uuid.intFields.timeLow); console .log(uuid.bitFields.timeMid); console .log(uuid.hexFields.timeHiAndVersion); console .log(uuid.intFields.clockSeqHiAndReserved); console .log(uuid.bitFields.clockSeqLow); console .log(uuid.hexFields.node); console .log(uuid.intFields[ 0 ]); console .log(uuid.bitFields[ 1 ]); console .log(uuid.hexFields[ 2 ]); console .log(uuid.intFields[ 3 ]); console .log(uuid.bitFields[ 4 ]); console .log(uuid.hexFields[ 5 ]);

UUID.js supports the so-called noConflict mode to work around namespace conflicts.

var arbitraryVarName = UUID; UUID = UUID.overwrittenUUID; console .log(arbitraryVarName.generate());

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2022 LiosK

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Author

LiosK contact@mail.liosk.net

