openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@types/tus-js-client

by tus
2.1.0 (see all)

A pure JavaScript client for the tus resumable upload protocol

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. tus-js-client provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

tus-js-client

Tus logo

tus is a protocol based on HTTP for resumable file uploads. Resumable means that an upload can be interrupted at any moment and can be resumed without re-uploading the previous data again. An interruption may happen willingly, if the user wants to pause, or by accident in case of an network issue or server outage.

tus-js-client is a pure JavaScript client for the tus resumable upload protocol and can be used inside browsers, Node.js, React Native and Apache Cordova applications.

Protocol version: 1.0.0

This branch contains tus-js-client v2. If you are looking for the previous major release, after which breaking changes have been introduced, please look at the v1.8.0 tag.

Example

input.addEventListener("change", function(e) {
    // Get the selected file from the input element
    var file = e.target.files[0]

    // Create a new tus upload
    var upload = new tus.Upload(file, {
        endpoint: "http://localhost:1080/files/",
        retryDelays: [0, 3000, 5000, 10000, 20000],
        metadata: {
            filename: file.name,
            filetype: file.type
        },
        onError: function(error) {
            console.log("Failed because: " + error)
        },
        onProgress: function(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal) {
            var percentage = (bytesUploaded / bytesTotal * 100).toFixed(2)
            console.log(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal, percentage + "%")
        },
        onSuccess: function() {
            console.log("Download %s from %s", upload.file.name, upload.url)
        }
    })

    // Check if there are any previous uploads to continue.
    upload.findPreviousUploads().then(function (previousUploads) {
        // Found previous uploads so we select the first one. 
        if (previousUploads.length) {
            upload.resumeFromPreviousUpload(previousUploads[0])
        }

        // Start the upload
        upload.start()
    })
})

Documentation

Build status

Build Status

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial