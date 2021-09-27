\ Universal Unicode to Latin transliteration + slugify module. Works on all platforms and with all major languages.

Demo

Try it out

Compatibility / Browser support

IE 9+ and all modern browsers, Node.js, Web Worker, React Native and CLI

Installation

Node.js / React Native

npm install transliteration --save

If you are using Typescript, please do not install @types/transliteration . Since in verson 2.x , type definition files are built-in within this project.

import { transliterate as tr, slugify } from 'transliteration' ; tr( '你好, world!' ); slugify( '你好, world!' );

Browser (CDN):

< script async defer src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/transliteration@2.1.8/dist/browser/bundle.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(transliterate( '你好' )); </ script >

< script type = "module" > import { transliterate } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/transliteration@2.1.8/dist/browser/bundle.esm.min.js' ; console .log(transliterate( '你好' )); </ script >

transliteration can be loaded as an AMD / CommonJS module, or as global variables (UMD).

When you use it in the browser, by default it creates three global variables under window object:

transliterate( '你好, World' ); slugify( 'Hello, 世界' ); transl( 'Hola, mundo' );

CLI

npm install transliteration -g transliterate 你好 slugify 你好 echo 你好 | slugify -S

Usage

Transliterate the string str and return the result. Characters which this module can't handle will default to the placeholder character(s) given in the unknown option. If it's not provided, they will be removed.

Options: (optional)

{ ignore?: string[]; replace?: OptionReplaceCombined; replaceAfter?: OptionReplaceCombined; trim?: boolean; unknown?: string; fixChineseSpacing?: boolean; }

Bind option object globally so any following calls will use optionsObj by default. If optionsObj is not given, it will return current default option object.

import { transliterate as tr } from 'transliteration' ; tr( '你好，世界' ); tr( 'Γεια σας, τον κόσμο' ); tr( '안녕하세요, 세계' ); tr( '你好，世界' , { replace : { 你: 'You' }, ignore : [ '好' ] }); tr( '你好，世界' , { replace : [[ '你' , 'You' ]], ignore : [ '好' ] }); tr.config({ replace : [[ '你' , 'You' ]], ignore : [ '好' ] }); tr( '你好，世界' ); console .log(tr.config()); tr.config( undefined , true ); console .log(tr.config());

Convert Unicode str into a slug string, making sure it is safe to be used in an URL or in a file name.

Options: (optional)

ignore?: string[]; replace?: OptionReplaceCombined; replaceAfter?: OptionReplaceCombined; trim?: boolean; unknown?: string; lowercase?: boolean; uppercase?: boolean; separator?: string; allowedChars?: string; fixChineseSpacing?: boolean;

slugify( '你好，世界' ); slugify( '你好，世界' , { lowercase : false , separator : '_' }); slugify( '你好，世界' , { replace : { 你好: 'Hello' , 世界: 'world' }, separator : '_' , }); slugify( '你好，世界' , { replace : [ [ '你好' , 'Hello' ], [ '世界' , 'world' ], ], separator : '_' , }); slugify( '你好，世界' , { ignore : [ '你好' ] });

Bind option object globally so any following calls will use optionsObj by default. If optionsObj is not given, it will return current default option object.

slugify.config({ lowercase : false , separator : '_' }); slugify( '你好，世界' ); console .log(slugify.config()); slugify.config({ replace : [[ '你好' , 'Hello' ]] }); slugify( '你好, world!' ); console .log(slugify.config()); slugify.config( undefined , true ); console .log(slugify.config());

CLI Usage

➜ ~ transliterate --help Usage: transliterate <unicode> [options] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] -u, --unknown Placeholder for unknown characters [ string ] [ default : "" ] -r, --replace Custom string replacement [array] [ default : []] -i, --ignore String list to ignore [array] [ default : []] -S, --stdin Use stdin as input [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -h, --help [ boolean ] Examples: transliterate "你好, world!" -r 好=good -r Replace `,` with `!` , `world` with `shijie` . "world=Shi Jie" Result: Ni good, Shi Jie! transliterate "你好，世界!" -i 你好 -i ， Ignore `你好` and `，` . Result: 你好，Shi Jie !

➜ ~ slugify --help Usage : slugify <unicode> [options] Options : --version Show version number [boolean] - U , --unknown Placeholder for unknown characters [ string ] [default: "" ] -l, --lowercase Returns result in lowercase [boolean] [default: true ] -u, --uppercase Returns result in uppercase [boolean] [default: false ] -s, --separator Separator of the slug [ string ] [default: "-" ] -r, --replace Custom string replacement [ array ] [default: [] ] -i, --ignore String list to ignore [ array ] [default: [] ] - S , --stdin Use stdin as input [boolean] [default: false ] -h, --help [boolean] Examples : slugify "你好, world!" -r 好=good -r "world=Shi Replace `,` with `!` and `world` with Jie" `shijie`. Result : ni-good-shi-jie slugify "你好，世界!" -i 你好 -i ， Ignore `你好` and `，`. Result : 你好，shi-jie

Caveats

Currently, transliteration only supports 1 to 1 code map (from Unicode to Latin). It is the simplest way to implement, but there are some limitations when dealing with polyphonic characters. It does not work well with all languages, please test all possible situations before using it. Some known issues are:

Chinese: Polyphonic characters are not always transliterated correctly. Alternative: pinyin .

Japanese: Most Japanese Kanji characters are transliterated into Chinese Pinyin because of the overlapped code map in Unicode. Also there are many polyphonic characters in Japanese which makes it impossible to transliterate Japanese Kanji correctly without tokenizing the sentence. Consider using kuroshiro for a better Kanji -> Romaji conversion.

Thai: Currently it is not working. If you know how to fix it, please comment on this issue.

Cyrillic: Cyrillic characters are overlapped between a few languages. The result might be inaccurate in some specific languages, for example Bulgarian.

If you find any other issues, please raise a ticket.

License

MIT