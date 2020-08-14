ThemeProvider allows you to pass, update, merge and augment
theme through context down react tree.
withTheme allows you to receive theme and its updates in your components as a
theme prop.
createTheming allows you to integrate
theming into your CSSinJS library with custom
channel (if you need custom one).
See Motivation for details.
npm install --save theming
# or
yarn add theming
In your components
Note: this component is used to show what theme you receive.
import React from 'react';
import { withTheme } from 'theming';
const DemoBox = props => {
console.log(props.theme);
return (<div />);
}
export default withTheme(DemoBox);
In your app
import React from 'react';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'theming';
import DemoBox from './components/DemoBox'
const theme = {
color: 'black',
background: 'white',
};
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<DemoBox /> {/* { color: 'black', background: 'white' } */}
</ThemeProvider>
)
export default App;
Be our guest, play with
theming in codesandbox:
https://codesandbox.io/s/jvwzkkxrp5
These components are enabling seamless theming for your react applications. So as far as you don't want to pass the theme object to every component. That's why you want to use context. However, as far context feature is experimental API and it is likely to break in future releases of React you don't want to use it directly. Here
theming comes to play.
If you insist on using context despite these warnings, try to isolate your use of context to a small area and avoid using the context API directly when possible so that it's easier to upgrade when the API changes. — Context, React documentation
Regarding isolation your use of context to a small area and _small areas__ in particular our very own react prophet Dan Abramov have a thing to say:
Should I use React unstable “context” feature? — Dan Abramov @dan_abramov on Twitter
So you are okay to use context for theming.
theming package provides everything you need to do that:
ThemeProvider allows you to pass and update your theme through context down the react tree.
withTheme allows you to receive theme and its updates in your components as a
theme prop.
createTheming allows you to integrate
theming into your CSSinJS library with a custom
context (if you need custom one).
React High-Order component, which passes theme object down the react tree by context.
import { ThemeProvider } from 'theming';
const theme = { /*…*/ };
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>
Required
Type:
Object,
Function
If its
Object and its root
ThemeProvider then it's intact and being passed down the react tree.
const theme = { themed: true };
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<DemoBox /> {/* { themed: true } */}
</ThemeProvider>
If its
Object and its nested
ThemeProvider then it is being merged with the theme from the parent
ThemeProvider and passed down to the react tree.
const theme = { themed: true };
const patch = { merged: true };
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<ThemeProvider theme={patch}>
<DemoBox /> {/* { themed: true, merged: true } */}
</ThemeProvider>
</ThemeProvider>
If its
Function and its nested
ThemeProvider then it's being applied to the theme from parent
ThemeProvider. If the result is an
Object it's passed down to the react tree, throws otherwise.
const theme = { themed: true };
const augment = outerTheme =>
Object.assign({}, outerTheme, { augmented: true });
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<ThemeProvider theme={augment}>
<DemoBox /> {/* { themed: true, augmented: true } */}
</ThemeProvider>
</ThemeProvider>
Required
Type:
PropTypes.element
React High-Order component, which maps context to theme prop.
Required
Type:
ComponentType
You need to have
ThemeProvider with a theme somewhere upper the react tree after that wrap your component in
withTheme and your component gets the theme as a prop.
withTheme handles the initial theme object as well as theme updates.
PS. It doesn't break if you have
PureComponent somewhere in between your
ThemeProvider and
withTheme.
Usage with Component:
import React from 'react';
import { withTheme } from 'theming';
const DemoBox = props => {
console.log(props.theme);
return (<div />);
}
export default withTheme(DemoBox);
In the app:
import React from 'react';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'theming';
import DemoBox from './components/DemoBox'
const theme = {
color: 'black',
background: 'white',
};
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<DemoBox /> {/* { color: 'black', background: 'white' } */}
</ThemeProvider>
)
export default App;
The
withTheme HOC supports the new React forwardRef API so you can use the regular ref prop.
When you are on React 16.8 higher you will be able to use the
useTheme hook which will return the theme object.
Usage with Component:
import React from 'react';
import { useTheme } from 'theming';
const DemoBox = () => {
const theme = useTheme();
console.log(theme);
return (<div />);
}
export default Demobox;
Function to create
ThemeProvider and
withTheme with custom context.
The context you pass in is used.
Type:
Object
Result:
Object { withTheme, ThemeProvider, useTheme }
withTheme,
ThemeProvider and
useTheme will use the context passed to
createTheming.
Note: You will only be able to use
useTheme when you are on React version 16.8 or higher.
import { createTheming } from 'theming';
import React from 'react';
const context = React.createContext({});
const theming = createTheming(context);
const { withTheme, ThemeProvider, useTheme } = theming;
export default {
withTheme,
ThemeProvider,
useTheme,
};
We export the default ThemeContext so you can use it with the new
static contextType with classes or even the new React Hooks API.
This is the context which also the exported
withTheme and
ThemeProvider use.
import { ThemeContext } from 'theming';
MIT © Vladimir Starkov