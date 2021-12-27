Fast and correct clip functions for HTML and plain text.

Why use text-clipper?

text-clipper offers the following advantages over similar libraries that allow clipping HTML:

Correctness HTML is processed through a proper state machine, no regular expression hacks. Valid HTML input always produces valid HTML output. Heavily unit-tested to support the above statement.

Proper Unicode handling Unicode-awareness makes sure Unicode characters such as emojis don't get clipped halfway.

Performance Text-clipper has been carefully optimized and is typically as fast as or faster than its competitors (see: blog).

Consistent API and behavior for both HTML and plain text

Usage

First install the text-clipper package:

$ yarn add text-clipper

If compatibility with Internet Explorer is required, make sure you have a polyfill for Array.prototype.includes() .

Once installed, you can use it as follows:

import clip from "text-clipper" ; const clippedString = clip(string, 80 ); const clippedHtml = clip(htmlString, 140 , { html : true , maxLines : 5 });

Deno

When using Deno, you can import right away:

import clip from "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/arendjr/text-clipper/master/mod.ts" ;

And use it like this:

const clippedString = clip(string, 80 ); const clippedHtml = clip(htmlString, 140 , { html : true , maxLines : 5 });

Options

breakWords

By default, text-clipper tries to break only at word boundaries so words don't get clipped halfway. Set this option to true if you want words to be broken up.

html

By default, text-clipper treats the input string as plain text. This is undesirable if the input string is HTML, because it might result in broken HTML tags. Set this option to true to make text-clipper treat the input as HTML, in which case it will try to always return valid HTML, provided the input is valid as well.

imageWeight

The amount of characters to assume for images. This is used whenever an image is encountered, but also for embedded SVG and MathML content. The default is 2.

indicator

The string to insert to indicate the string was clipped. Default: '…' .

Note the indicator is only inserted when the clipping doesn't occur at a line-break.

maxLines

Maximum amount of lines allowed. If given, the string will be clipped either at the moment the maximum amount of characters is exceeded or the moment maxLines newlines are discovered, whichever comes first.

Note when in HTML mode, block-level elements trigger newlines and text-clipper assumes the text will be displayed with a CSS white-space setting that treats

as a line break. Of course the HTML tag <br> is also counted.

Optional list of tags to be stripped from the input HTML. May be set to true to strip all tags. Only supported in combination with html: true .

Example:

clip(input, 140 , { html : true , stripTags : [ "img" , "svg" ] });

Tag names must be specified in lowercase.