Simple and complete DOM testing utilities that encourage good testing practices.
You want to write maintainable tests for your Web UI. As a part of this goal, you want your tests to avoid including implementation details of your components and rather focus on making your tests give you the confidence for which they are intended. As part of this, you want your testbase to be maintainable in the long run so refactors of your components (changes to implementation but not functionality) don't break your tests and slow you and your team down.
The
DOM Testing Library is a very light-weight solution for testing DOM nodes
(whether simulated with
JSDOM as provided by
default with Jest or in the browser). The main utilities it provides involve
querying the DOM for nodes in a way that's similar to how the user finds
elements on the page. In this way, the library helps ensure your tests give you
confidence in your UI code. The
DOM Testing Library's primary guiding
principle is:
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev @testing-library/dom
Read the docs (and discover framework and tool-specific implementations) at testing-library.com
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you.
We try to only expose methods and utilities that encourage you to write tests that closely resemble how your web pages are used.
Utilities are included in this project based on the following guiding principles:
At the end of the day, what we want is for this library to be pretty light-weight, simple, and understandable.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
|
Greg Bergé
🤔
|
Ryan Castner
📖
|
Daniel Sandiego
💻
|
Paweł Mikołajczyk
💻
|
Alejandro Ñáñez Ortiz
📖
|
Matt Parrish
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Justin Hall
📦
|
Anto Aravinth
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Jonah Moses
📖
|
Łukasz Gandecki
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Ivan Babak
🐛 🤔 💻 📖
|
Jesse Day
💻
|
Ernesto García
💬 💻 📖
|
Josef Maxx Blake
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Alex Cook
📖 💡 👀
|
Daniel Cook
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Thomas Chia
🐛 💻
|
Tim Deschryver
💻 ⚠️
|
Alex Krolick
💻
|
Maddi Joyce
💻
|
Peter Kamps
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Jonathan Stoye
📖 💻
|
Sanghyeon Lee
💡
|
Justice Mba
💻 📖 🤔
|
Wayne Crouch
💻
|
Ben Elliott
💻
|
Ruben Costa
💻
|
Robert Smith
🐛 🤔 📖
|
dadamssg
💻
|
Neil Kistner
💻 ⚠️
|
Ben Chauvette
💻
|
Jeff Baumgardt
💻 📖
|
Matan Kushner
💻 📖 🤔 ⚠️
|
Alex Wendte
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Tamas Fodor
📖
|
Benjamin Eckardt
💻
|
Ryan Campbell
📖
|
Taylor Briggs
⚠️
|
John Gozde
💻
|
C. T. Lin
📖
|
Terrence Wong
💻
|
Soo Jae Hwang
💻
|
Royston Shufflebotham
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Vadim Brodsky
💻
|
Eunjae Lee
💻
|
David Peter
💻
|
Shy Alter
💻 📖
|
Łukasz Makuch
📦
|
Tyler Haas
💻 ⚠️
|
Vesa Laakso
💻 ⚠️
|
Tulsi Sapkota
💻
|
Tiago Nunes
💻 ⚠️
|
JaxCavalera
💻 👀
|
bopfer
⚠️
|
Jan Pfitzner
💻
|
David
💻
|
Diego Hernandez
💻 ⚠️
|
Alex Young
💻
|
Paul Armstrong
💻 ⚠️
|
Tamás Szabó
💻 ⚠️
|
Dylan Piercey
💻 ⚠️
|
Michael Lasky
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Sebastian Silbermann
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🚇
|
Dylan Vann
💻
|
Adrià Fontcuberta
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Thomas Lombart
💻
|
Sam Horton
💻 ⚠️
|
Andrew Hill
💻
|
Jan Amann
💻 ⚠️
|
Brais Piñeiro
💻 ⚠️
|
Dominykas Blyžė
💻 ⚠️
|
Olzhas Askar
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Max Belsky
💻 ⚠️
|
Michael Mantel
⚠️
|
Tom Nagle
💻
|
Westbrook Johnson
💻
|
Mohammad Aziz
💻 ⚠️
|
seetdev
⚠️ 💻
|
Xavier Garcia Buils
💻 ⚠️
|
aw-davidson
💻 ⚠️
|
Michaël De Boey
💻
|
Minh Nguyen
💻
|
Egill Sveinbjörnsson
💻
|
Pavel Pustovalov
📖
|
Adam Palaniuk
💻 ⚠️
|
Yama-Tomo
💻 ⚠️
|
Aaron Pettengill
💻 ⚠️
|
Kate W. Boyd
💻
|
Rahul Suryakanth
💻 ⚠️
|
Jamie
💻 ⚠️
|
Nicolas Stepien
💻
|
Ken Powers
💻
|
Michał Zdunek
💻
|
Ali Nasserzadeh
💻
|
Darek Kay
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Lukas
💻 ⚠️
|
Tom Crockett
💻 ⚠️
|
Kevin Brewer
💻 ⚠️
|
Ben Monro
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 📖
|
Stephan Meijer
🤔 💻 ⚠️
|
João Forja
💻 ⚠️
|
Nick McCurdy
📖 💻 ⚠️ 👀 🚇
|
Caleb Meredith
💻
|
Marco Moretti
💻 ⚠️ 👀
|
Travis Jefferson
💻 ⚠️
|
Maciej Jastrzebski
🐛
|
Geoff Harcourt
💻
|
Josh Goldberg
💻 ⚠️
|
Ken Gregory
💻 ⚠️
|
Jacob Paris
💻 ⚠️
|
keiya sasaki
📖
|
Idan Entin
💻 ⚠️
|
Deniz Susman
💻
|
Bianca Del Carretto
⚠️ 💻
|
Josh Lalonde
💻 ⚠️
|
Ioannis Papadopoulos
💻 ⚠️
|
Maxwell Newlands
💻 ⚠️
|
Jared Luxenberg
💻 ⚠️
|
snizhana
💻 ⚠️
|
Michael van Engelshoven
👀
|
Asher Tuggle
🐛
|
Winter LaMon
💻 ⚠️
|
Victor Cordova
💻 ⚠️
|
slowselfip
🐛
|
Dmitry Semigradsky
💻
|
Adam
💻 ⚠️
|
balavishnuvj
💻
|
Chris Colborne
💻
|
Romain Trotard
💻
|
Thomas Marshall
💻 ⚠️
|
johnjessewood
🐛 💻
|
Ari Perkkiö
🐛 💻 📖
|
Nathan Force
💻
|
Philipp Fritsche
💻
|
Renato Alencar
💻 ⚠️
|
Simen Bekkhus
🐛
|
Dan Abramov
🐛 👀
|
Matan Borenkraout
💻
|
simcha90
💻
|
Amit Miran
🚇
|
Dominik Lesch
📖
|
Gareth Jones
💻 ⚠️
|
Rayat Rahman
💻
|
Nik Savchenko
💻
|
Kevin Fleischman
💻 ⚠️
|
Beth Hitch
💻
|
Jack Laurence
💻
|
SantoJambit
💻
|
Yashu Mittal
📖
|
Ian VanSchooten
💻
|
Vanya Prokopovich
🐛
|
James Nail
🐛
|
Rob Caldecott
🐛
|
Dennis273
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!