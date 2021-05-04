svg-pan-zoom library

Simple pan/zoom solution for SVGs in HTML. It adds events listeners for mouse scroll, double-click and pan, plus it optionally offers:

JavaScript API for control of pan and zoom behavior

onPan and onZoom event handlers

On-screen zoom controls

It works cross-browser and supports both inline SVGs and SVGs in HTML object or embed elements.

If you're looking for version 2.3.x you can find it in v2.3.x branch

Support

Bugs and Issues

If you found a bug or have a suggestion first check if there is a similar open or closed issue. If there are none then create a new one.

When opening a new issue please provide a reproducible example:

Share it so we can get directly to the problem. You can use this starter jsfiddle setup to provide your example. Or upload your own jsfiddle.net (or any other live) example.

Mention your library version (located in library file in header)

Mention your browser name, version and operating system

Mention any other important for debug details

Solved Bugs and Implemented Features

If you solved a bug or implemented a feature that may be useful for others then you're welcome to create a pull request.

Questions, How To's, Need Help

If you have any other type of questions, problems, your code is not working or you want to critique the library - you can use StackOverflow. Just tag your question with svgpanzoom .

Contributions/Pull Requests

Best way to contribute is to create a pull request. In order to create a pull request:

Fork this repository

Clone repository fork (created in previous step) locally (on your machine)

Ensure that you have nodejs and npm installed locally

In console: cd into project folder Run npm install Run npm install -g gulp if you don't have it already installed globally Running gulp will listen for source files changes (in src folder) and will automatically build distribution files Running gulp compile will compile source files Running gulp check will check syntax and automatically fix some errors Running gulp test will run tests Running gulp build will prepare the project for a new release

Implement the change using gulp or gulp compile

or After change is done test it with gulp check and gulp test

and Commit only meaningful changes. Do not commit distribution files ( dist folder) . Distribution files are built only before a release

. Distribution files are built only before a release Push your changes into your fork

Create a pull request

Demos

Pan and zoom the SVG tiger on github pages:

How To Use

Reference the svg-pan-zoom.js file from your HTML document. Then call the init method:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); var svgElement = document .querySelector( '#demo-tiger' ) var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom(svgElement)

First argument to function should be a CSS selector of SVG element or a DOM Element.

If you want to override the defaults, you can optionally specify one or more arguments:

svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' , { viewportSelector : '.svg-pan-zoom_viewport' , panEnabled : true , controlIconsEnabled : false , zoomEnabled : true , dblClickZoomEnabled : true , mouseWheelZoomEnabled : true , preventMouseEventsDefault : true , zoomScaleSensitivity : 0.2 , minZoom : 0.5 , maxZoom : 10 , fit : true , contain : false , center : true , refreshRate : 'auto' , beforeZoom : function ( ) {} , onZoom : function ( ) {} , beforePan : function ( ) {} , onPan : function ( ) {} , onUpdatedCTM : function ( ) {} , customEventsHandler : {} , eventsListenerElement : null });

If any arguments are specified, they must have the following value types:

'viewportSelector' can be querySelector string or SVGElement.

'panEnabled' must be true or false. Default is true.

'controlIconsEnabled' must be true or false. Default is false.

'zoomEnabled' must be true or false. Default is true.

'dblClickZoomEnabled' must be true or false. Default is true.

'mouseWheelZoomEnabled' must be true or false. Default is true.

'preventMouseEventsDefault' must be true or false. Default is true.

'zoomScaleSensitivity' must be a scalar. Default is 0.2.

'minZoom' must be a scalar. Default is 0.5.

'maxZoom' must be a scalar. Default is 10.

'fit' must be true or false. Default is true.

'contain' must be true or false. Default is false.

'center' must be true or false. Default is true.

'refreshRate' must be a number or 'auto'

'beforeZoom' must be a callback function to be called before zoom changes.

'onZoom' must be a callback function to be called when zoom changes.

'beforePan' must be a callback function to be called before pan changes.

'onPan' must be a callback function to be called when pan changes.

'customEventsHandler' must be an object with init and destroy arguments as functions.

and arguments as functions. 'eventsListenerElement' must be an SVGElement or null.

beforeZoom will be called with 2 float attributes: oldZoom and newZoom. If beforeZoom will return false then zooming will be halted.

onZoom callbacks will be called with one float attribute representing new zoom scale.

beforePan will be called with 2 attributes:

oldPan

newPan

Each of these objects has two attributes (x and y) representing current pan (on X and Y axes).

If beforePan will return false or an object {x: true, y: true} then panning will be halted. If you want to prevent panning only on one axis then return an object of type {x: true, y: false} . You can alter panning on X and Y axes by providing alternative values through return {x: 10, y: 20} .

Caution! If you alter panning by returning custom values {x: 10, y: 20} it will update only current pan step. If panning is done by mouse/touch you have to take in account that next pan step (after the one that you altered) will be performed with values that do not consider altered values (as they even did not existed).

onPan callback will be called with one attribute: newPan .

Caution! Calling zoom or pan API methods form inside of beforeZoom , onZoom , beforePan and onPan callbacks may lead to infinite loop.

onUpdatedCTM will get called after the CTM will get updated. That happens asynchronously from pan and zoom events.

panEnabled and zoomEnabled are related only to user interaction. If any of this options are disabled - you still can zoom and pan via API.

fit takes precedence over contain . So if you set fit: true then contain 's value doesn't matter.

Embedding remote files

If you're embedding a remote file like this

< embed type = "image/svg+xml" src = "/path/to/my/file.svg" /> < object type = "image/svg+xml" data = "/path/to/my/file.svg" > Your browser does not support SVG </ object >

or you're rendering the SVG after the page loads then you'll have to call svgPanZoom library after your SVG is loaded.

One way to do so is by listening to load event:

< embed type = "image/svg+xml" src = "/path/to/my/file.svg" id = "my-embed" /> < script > document .getElementById( 'my-embed' ).addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { svgPanZoom( document .getElementById( 'my-embed' )); }) </ script >

Using a custom viewport

You may want to use a custom viewport if you have more layers in your SVG but you want to pan-zoom only one of them.

By default if:

There is just one top-level graphical element of type SVGGElement ( <g> )

) SVGGElement has no transform attribute

attribute There is no other SVGGElement with class name svg-pan-zoom_viewport

then the top-level graphical element will be used as viewport.

To specify which layer (SVGGElement) should be pan-zoomed set the svg-pan-zoom_viewport class name to that element: <g class="svg-pan-zoom_viewport"></g> .

Do not set any transform attributes to that element. It will make the library misbehave. If you need transform attribute for viewport better create a nested group element and set transforms to that element: < g class = "svg-pan-zoom_viewport" > < g transform = "matrix(1,0,0,1,0,0);" > </ g > </ g >

You can specify your own viewport selector by altering viewportSelector config value:

svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' , { viewportSelector : '.svg-pan-zoom_viewport' }); var viewportGroupElement = document .getElementById( 'demo-tiger' ).querySelector( '.svg-pan-zoom_viewport' ); svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' , { viewportSelector : viewportGroupElement });

Listening for pan/zoom events on a child SVG element

If you want to listen for user interaction events from a child SVG element then use eventsListenerElement option. An example is available in demo/layers.html.

Use with browserify

To use with browserify, follow these steps:

Add the package as node module npm install --save ariutta/svg-pan-zoom

Require svg-pan-zoom in your source file svgPanZoom = require('svg-pan-zoom')

Use in the same way as you would do with global svgPanZoom: instance = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger')

Use with Require.js (or other AMD libraries)

An example of how to load library using Require.js is available in demo/require.html

Custom events support

You may want to add custom events support (for example double tap or pinch).

It is possible by setting customEventsHandler configuration option. customEventsHandler should be an object with following attributes:

haltEventListeners : array of strings

: array of strings init : function

: function destroy : function

haltEventListeners specifies which default event listeners should be disabled (in order to avoid conflicts as svg-pan-zoom by default supports panning using touch events).

init is a function that is called when svg-pan-zoom is initialized. An object is passed into this function. Passed object has following attributes:

svgElement - SVGSVGElement

- SVGSVGElement instance - svg-pan-zoom public API instance

destroy is a function called upon svg-pan-zoom destroy

An example of how to use it together with Hammer.js:

var options = { zoomEnabled : true , controlIconsEnabled : true , customEventsHandler : { haltEventListeners : [ 'touchstart' , 'touchend' , 'touchmove' , 'touchleave' , 'touchcancel' ] , init : function ( options ) { this .hammer = Hammer(options.svgElement) this .hammer.on( 'doubletap' , function ( ev ) { options.instance.zoomIn() }) } , destroy : function ( ) { this .hammer.destroy() } } } svgPanZoom( '#mobile-svg' , options);

You may find an example that adds support for Hammer.js pan, pinch and doubletap in demo/mobile.html

Keep content visible/Limit pan

You may want to keep SVG content visible by not allowing panning over SVG borders.

To do so you may prevent or alter panning from beforePan callback. For more details take a look at demo/limit-pan.html example.

Public API

When you call svgPanZoom method it returns an object with following methods:

enablePan

disablePan

isPanEnabled

pan

panBy

getPan

setBeforePan

setOnPan

enableZoom

disableZoom

isZoomEnabled

enableControlIcons

disableControlIcons

isControlIconsEnabled

enableDblClickZoom

disableDblClickZoom

isDblClickZoomEnabled

enableMouseWheelZoom

disableMouseWheelZoom

isMouseWheelZoomEnabled

setZoomScaleSensitivity

setMinZoom

setMaxZoom

setBeforeZoom

setOnZoom

zoom

zoomBy

zoomAtPoint

zoomAtPointBy

zoomIn

zoomOut

setOnUpdatedCTM

getZoom

resetZoom

resetPan

reset

fit

contain

center

updateBBox

resize

getSizes

destroy

To programmatically pan, call the pan method with vector as first argument:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.pan({ x : 50 , y : 50 }) panZoomTiger.panBy({ x : 50 , y : 50 })

To programmatically zoom, you can use the zoom method to specify your desired scale value:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.zoom( 2 ) panZoomTiger.zoomBy( 1.3 ) panZoomTiger.zoomAtPoint( 2 , { x : 50 , y : 50 }) panZoomTiger.zoomAtPointBy( 1.3 , { x : 50 , y : 50 })

Zoom is relative to initial SVG internal zoom level. If your SVG was fit at the beginning (option fit: true ) and thus zoomed in or out to fit available space - initial scale will be 1 anyway.

Or you can use the zoomIn or zoomOut methods:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.zoomIn() panZoomTiger.zoomOut() panZoomTiger.resetZoom()

If you want faster or slower zooming, you can override the default zoom increment with the setZoomScaleSensitivity method.

To programmatically enable/disable pan or zoom:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.enablePan(); panZoomTiger.disablePan(); panZoomTiger.enableZoom(); panZoomTiger.disableZoom();

To fit and center (you may try contain instead of fit ):

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.fit(); panZoomTiger.center();

If you want to fit and center your SVG after its container resize:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.resize(); panZoomTiger.fit(); panZoomTiger.center();

If you update SVG (viewport) contents so its border box (virtual box that contains all elements) changes, you have to call updateBBox :

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.fit(); document .getElementById( 'demo-tiger' ).querySelector( 'rect' ).setAttribute( 'width' , 200 ) panZoomTiger.fit(); panZoomTiger.updateBBox(); panZoomTiger.fit();

If you need more data about SVG you can call getSizes . It will return an object that will contain:

width - SVG cached width

- SVG cached width height - SVG cached height

- SVG cached height realZoom - a and d attributes of transform matrix applied over viewport

- a and d attributes of transform matrix applied over viewport viewBox - an object containing cached sizes of viewport boxder box width height x - x offset y - y offset

- an object containing cached sizes of viewport boxder box

Destroy SvgPanZoom instance:

var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom( '#demo-tiger' ); panZoomTiger.destroy(); delete panZoomTiger;

How to test

Before committing you should check your code style by running gulp check .

If you made a change then first build the library. Open ./tests/index.html in your browser. All tests should pass.

If you have PhantomJS installed then you can run gulp test .

Common Issues & FAQ

SVG height is broken

Because the library removes viewBox attribute from the SVG element - you may experience that the height of your SVG changed (usually to 150px). In order to fix that you have to add height to the SVG or object / embed .

Calling library methods throw errors when SVG is hidden

This library does not support working with SVGs that are hidden as some browsers detach child documents from the DOM when those are hidden. See #279 for more details.

Performance issues on initialization

If performance is bad only on initialization of the library, then consider wrapping all SVG's child elements into a <g> beforehand. This way the library will not have to create it and move all children into it (which is the root cause of the issue). See #146 comment.

Performance issues while panning/zooming

Most often those are caused by big SVG files. And in those cases it's browsers not being able to handle those SVGs fast enough. See #277 for more details.

How to limit zooming/panning

For zooming there is minZoom and maxZoom zoom config options.

For panning and custom zoom experiences take a look at limit-pan example.

How to add animations

Currently there're 2 ways of doing animation: via CSS or programatically - see #101 for more details.

Errors for object / embed or dynamically loaded SVGs

You have to ensure that the SVG is loaded and available in DOM before initializing the library.

Check dymanic-load demo.

Supported Browsers

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Opera

Internet Explorer 9+ (works badly if viewBox attribute is set)

CDN

You can use (jsdelivr)[http://www.jsdelivr.com/] as a CDN. It supports automatic pulling from NPM and GitHub.

For example use https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/svg-pan-zoom@3.5.0/dist/svg-pan-zoom.min.js to load version 3.5.0 .

For more usage examples check (jsdelivr usage)[https://github.com/jsdelivr/jsdelivr#usage].

Related Work

This library used the SVGPan library as a starting point. SVGPan is intended for use with the SVG 'script' element, whereas svg-pan-zoom is intended for use with the HTML 'script' element.

Wrapper Libraries (feel free to add to this -- pull requests welcome!)

License

The code from the SVGPan library is licensed under the following BSD license:

Copyright 2009 - 2010 Andrea Leofreddi <a.leofreddi @vleo .net>. All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: 1 . Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice , this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. 2 . Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice , this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY Andrea Leofreddi "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL Andrea Leofreddi OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. * The views and conclusions contained in the software and documentation are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing official policies, either expressed or implied, of Andrea Leofreddi.

The code from the updates and changes to SVGPan are licensed under the same BSD license, with the copyright for the code from each change held by the author of that code.