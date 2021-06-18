openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
str

@types/striptags

by Eric Norris
3.1.1 (see all)

An implementation of PHP's strip_tags in Typescript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

459

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for striptags (https://github.com/ericnorris/striptags). striptags provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/striptags installed!

Readme

striptags

An implementation of PHP's strip_tags in Typescript.

Note: this is a total rewrite from v3, and as such, is currently in an alpha state. Feel free to use this during the alpha period and provide feedback before it is released as v4.

Highlights

  • No dependencies
  • Prevents XSS by default

Installing

npm install striptags@alpha

Basic Usage

striptags(text: string, options?: Partial<StateMachineOptions>): string;

Examples

// commonjs
const striptags = require("striptags").striptags;

// alternatively, as an es6 import
// import { striptags } from "striptags";

var html = `
<a href="https://example.com">lorem ipsum <strong>dolor</strong> <em>sit</em> amet</a>
`.trim();

console.log(striptags(html));
console.log(striptags(html, { allowedTags: new Set(["strong"]) }));
console.log(striptags(html, { tagReplacementText: "🍩" }));

Outputs:

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet
lorem ipsum <strong>dolor</strong> sit amet
🍩lorem ipsum 🍩dolor🍩 🍩sit🍩 amet🍩

Advanced Usage

class StateMachine {
    constructor(partialOptions?: Partial<StateMachineOptions>);
    consume(text: string): string;
}

The StateMachine class is similar to the striptags function, but persists state across calls to consume() so that you may safely pass in a stream of text. For example:

// commonjs
const StateMachine = require("striptags").StateMachine;

// alternatively, as an es6 import
// import { StateMachine } from "striptags";

const instance = new StateMachine();

console.log(instance.consume("some text with <a") + instance.consume("tag>and more text"));

Outputs:

some text with and more text

Safety

striptags is safe to use by default; the output is guaranteed to be free of potential XSS vectors if used as text within a tag. Specifying either allowedTags or disallowedTags in the options argument removes this guarantee, however. For example, a malicious user may achieve XSS via an attribute in an allowed tag: <img onload="alert(1);">.

In addition, striptags will automatically HTML encode < and > characters followed by whitespace. While most browsers tested treat < or > followed by whitespace as a non-tag string, it is safer to escape the characters. You may change this behavior via the encodePlaintextTagDelimiters option described below.

Partial<StateMachineOptions>

allowedTags?: Set<string>

A set containing a list of tag names to allow (e.g. new Set(["tagname"])). Tags not in this list will be removed. This option takes precedence over the disallowedTags option.

Default: undefined

disallowedTags?: Set<string>

A set containing a list of tag names to disallow ((e.g. new Set(["tagname"])). Tags not in this list will be allowed. Ignored if allowedTags is set.

Default: undefined

tagReplacementText?: string

A string to use as replacement text when a tag is found and not allowed.

Default: ""

encodePlaintextTagDelimiters?: boolean

Setting this option to true will cause < and > characters immediately followed by whitespace to be HTML encoded. This is safe to set to false if the output is expected to be used only as plaintext (i.e. it will not be displayed alongside other HTML).

Default: true

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial