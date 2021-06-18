An implementation of PHP's strip_tags in Typescript.

Note: this is a total rewrite from v3, and as such, is currently in an alpha state. Feel free to use this during the alpha period and provide feedback before it is released as v4.

Highlights

No dependencies

Prevents XSS by default

Installing

npm install striptags @alpha

Basic Usage

striptags(text: string , options?: Partial<StateMachineOptions>): string ;

Examples

const striptags = require ( "striptags" ).striptags; var html = ` <a href="https://example.com">lorem ipsum <strong>dolor</strong> <em>sit</em> amet</a> ` .trim(); console .log(striptags(html)); console .log(striptags(html, { allowedTags : new Set ([ "strong" ]) })); console .log(striptags(html, { tagReplacementText : "🍩" }));

Outputs:

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet lorem ipsum < strong > dolor </ strong > sit amet 🍩lorem ipsum 🍩dolor🍩 🍩sit🍩 amet🍩

Advanced Usage

class StateMachine { constructor ( partialOptions?: Partial<StateMachineOptions> ); consume(text: string ): string ; }

The StateMachine class is similar to the striptags function, but persists state across calls to consume() so that you may safely pass in a stream of text. For example:

const StateMachine = require ( "striptags" ).StateMachine; const instance = new StateMachine(); console .log(instance.consume( "some text with <a" ) + instance.consume( "tag>and more text" ));

Outputs:

some text with and more text

Safety

striptags is safe to use by default; the output is guaranteed to be free of potential XSS vectors if used as text within a tag. Specifying either allowedTags or disallowedTags in the options argument removes this guarantee, however. For example, a malicious user may achieve XSS via an attribute in an allowed tag: <img onload="alert(1);"> .

In addition, striptags will automatically HTML encode < and > characters followed by whitespace. While most browsers tested treat < or > followed by whitespace as a non-tag string, it is safer to escape the characters. You may change this behavior via the encodePlaintextTagDelimiters option described below.

allowedTags?: Set<string>

A set containing a list of tag names to allow (e.g. new Set(["tagname"]) ). Tags not in this list will be removed. This option takes precedence over the disallowedTags option.

Default: undefined

disallowedTags?: Set<string>

A set containing a list of tag names to disallow ((e.g. new Set(["tagname"]) ). Tags not in this list will be allowed. Ignored if allowedTags is set.

Default: undefined

tagReplacementText?: string

A string to use as replacement text when a tag is found and not allowed.

Default: ""

encodePlaintextTagDelimiters?: boolean

Setting this option to true will cause < and > characters immediately followed by whitespace to be HTML encoded. This is safe to set to false if the output is expected to be used only as plaintext (i.e. it will not be displayed alongside other HTML).