openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sa

@types/string-argv

by types
0.3.0 (see all)

Stub TypeScript definitions entry for string-argv, which provides its own types definitions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. string-argv provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

What is it?

string-argv parses a string into an argument array to mimic process.argv. This is useful when testing Command Line Utilities that you want to pass arguments to and is the opposite of what the other argv utilities do.

Installation

npm install string-argv --save

Usage

// Typescript
import stringArgv from 'string-argv';

const args = stringArgv(
  '-testing test -valid=true --quotes "test quotes" "nested \'quotes\'" --key="some value" --title="Peter\'s Friends"',
  'node',
  'testing.js'
);

console.log(args);

// Javascript
var { parseArgsStringToArgv } = require('string-argv');

var args = parseArgsStringToArgv(
    '-testing test -valid=true --quotes "test quotes" "nested \'quotes\'" --key="some value" --title="Peter\'s Friends"',
    'node',
    'testing.js'
);

console.log(args);
/** output
[ 'node',
  'testing.js',
  '-testing',
  'test',
  '-valid=true',
  '--quotes',
  'test quotes',
  'nested \'quotes\'',
  '--key="some value"',
  '--title="Peter\'s Friends"' ]
  **/

params

required: arguments String: arguments that you would normally pass to the command line.

optional: environment String: Adds to the environment position in the argv array. If ommitted then there is no need to call argv.split(2) to remove the environment/file values. However if your cli.parse method expects a valid argv value then you should include this value.

optional: file String: file that called the arguments. If omitted then there is no need to call argv.split(2) to remove the environment/file values. However if your cli.parse method expects a valid argv value then you should include this value.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial