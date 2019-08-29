What is it?

string-argv parses a string into an argument array to mimic process.argv . This is useful when testing Command Line Utilities that you want to pass arguments to and is the opposite of what the other argv utilities do.

Installation

npm install string-argv --save

Usage

import stringArgv from 'string-argv' ; const args = stringArgv( '-testing test -valid=true --quotes "test quotes" "nested \'quotes\'" --key="some value" --title="Peter\'s Friends"' , 'node' , 'testing.js' ); console .log(args);

var { parseArgsStringToArgv } = require ( 'string-argv' ); var args = parseArgsStringToArgv( '-testing test -valid=true --quotes "test quotes" "nested \'quotes\'" --key="some value" --title="Peter\'s Friends"' , 'node' , 'testing.js' ); console .log(args);

params

required: arguments String: arguments that you would normally pass to the command line.

optional: environment String: Adds to the environment position in the argv array. If ommitted then there is no need to call argv.split(2) to remove the environment/file values. However if your cli.parse method expects a valid argv value then you should include this value.

optional: file String: file that called the arguments. If omitted then there is no need to call argv.split(2) to remove the environment/file values. However if your cli.parse method expects a valid argv value then you should include this value.