openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@types/stacktrace-js

by stacktracejs
2.0.3 (see all)

Generate, parse, and enhance JavaScript stack traces in all web browsers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. stacktrace-js provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

stacktrace.js

Generate, parse and enhance JavaScript stack traces in all browsers

Build Status Coverage Status GitHub license CDNJS size with dependencies gzip size module format

Debug and profile your JavaScript with a stack trace of function calls leading to an error (or any condition you specify).

stacktrace.js uses browsers' Error.stack mechanism to generate stack traces, parses them, enhances them with source maps and uses Promises to return an Array of StackFrames.

Upgrading? Check the 0.x -> 1.x Migration Guide

Usage

Get a stack trace from current location

var callback = function(stackframes) {
    var stringifiedStack = stackframes.map(function(sf) {
        return sf.toString();
    }).join('\n');
    console.log(stringifiedStack);
};

var errback = function(err) { console.log(err.message); };

StackTrace.get().then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)
//===> callback([
//    StackFrame({functionName: 'func1', args: [], fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 203, columnNumber: 9}), 
//    StackFrame({functionName: 'func2', args: [], fileName: 'http://localhost:3000/file.min.js', lineNumber: 1, columnNumber: 3284})
//])

You can also get a stack trace synchronously

HEADS UP: This method does not resolve source maps or guess anonymous function names.

StackTrace.getSync();
//==> [
//      StackFrame({functionName: 'func1', args: [], fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 203, columnNumber: 9}), 
//      StackFrame({functionName: 'func2', args: [], fileName: 'http://localhost:3000/file.min.js', lineNumber: 1, columnNumber: 3284})
//]

window.onerror integration

Automatically handle errors

window.onerror = function(msg, file, line, col, error) {
    // callback is called with an Array[StackFrame]
    StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback);
};

Get stack trace from an Error

var error = new Error('BOOM!');

StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)

Generate a stacktrace from walking arguments.callee

This might capture arguments information, but isn't supported in ES5 strict-mode

StackTrace.generateArtificially().then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)

Trace every time a given function is invoked

// callback is called with an Array[StackFrame] every time wrapped function is called
var myFunc = function(arg) { return 'Hello ' + arg; };
var myWrappedFunc = StackTrace.instrument(myFunc, callback, errback);
//===> Instrumented Function
myWrappedFunc('world');
//===> 'Hello world'

// Use this if you overwrote you original function
myFunc = StackTrace.deinstrument(myFunc);
//===> De-instrumented Function

Get stacktrace.js

npm install stacktrace-js
bower install stacktrace-js
component install stacktracejs/stacktrace.js
http://cdnjs.com/libraries/stacktrace.js

API

StackTrace.get(/*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])

Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse and enhance it.

(Optional) options: Object

  • filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true
  • sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests
  • offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

StackTrace.getSync(/*optional*/ options) => Array[StackFrame]

Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse it. This method does not use source maps or guess anonymous functions.

(Optional) options: Object

  • filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true

StackTrace.fromError(error, /*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])

Given an Error object, use error-stack-parser to parse it and enhance location information with stacktrace-gps.

error: Error

(Optional) options: Object

  • filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true
  • sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests
  • offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

StackTrace.generateArtificially(/*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])

Use stack-generator to generate a backtrace by walking the arguments.callee.caller chain.

(Optional) options: Object

  • filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true
  • sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests
  • offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

StackTrace.instrument(fn, callback, /*optional*/ errback) => Function

  • Given a function, wrap it such that invocations trigger a callback that is called with a stack trace.

  • fn: Function - to wrap, call callback on invocation and call-through

  • callback: Function - to call with stack trace (generated by StackTrace.get()) when fn is called

  • (Optional) errback: Function - to call with Error object if there was a problem getting a stack trace. Fails silently (though fn is still called) if a stack trace couldn't be generated.

StackTrace.deinstrument(fn) => Function

Given a function that has been instrumented, revert the function to it's original (non-instrumented) state.

  • fn: Function - Instrumented Function

StackTrace.report(stackframes, url, message, requestOptions) => Promise(String)

Given an an error message and Array of StackFrames, serialize and POST to given URL. Promise is resolved with response text from POST request.

Example JSON POST data:

{
  message: 'BOOM',
  stack: [
    {functionName: 'fn', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 32, columnNumber: 1},
    {functionName: 'fn2', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 543, columnNumber: 32},
    {functionName: 'fn3', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 8, columnNumber: 1}
  ]
}
  • stackframes: Array(StackFrame) - Previously wrapped Function
  • url: String - URL to POST stack JSON to
  • message: String - The error message
  • requestOptions: Object - HTTP request options object. Only headers: {key: val} is supported.

Browser Support

Sauce Test Status

HEADS UP: You won't get the benefit of source maps in IE9- or other very old browsers.

Using node.js/io.js only?

I recommend the stack-trace node package specifically built for node. It has a very similar API and also supports source maps.

Contributing

This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.

Want to be listed as a Contributor? Start with the Contributing Guide!

This project is made possible due to the efforts of these fine people:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial