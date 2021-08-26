Build SQS-based applications without the boilerplate. Just define an async function that handles the SQS message processing.
npm install sqs-consumer --save
const { Consumer } = require('sqs-consumer');
const app = Consumer.create({
queueUrl: 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name',
handleMessage: async (message) => {
// do some work with `message`
}
});
app.on('error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.on('processing_error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.start();
keepAlive: true.
const { Consumer } = require('sqs-consumer');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const app = Consumer.create({
queueUrl: 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name',
handleMessage: async (message) => {
// do some work with `message`
},
sqs: new AWS.SQS({
httpOptions: {
agent: new https.Agent({
keepAlive: true
})
}
})
});
app.on('error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.on('processing_error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.start();
By default the consumer will look for AWS credentials in the places specified by the AWS SDK. The simplest option is to export your credentials as environment variables:
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=...
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=...
If you need to specify your credentials manually, you can use a pre-configured instance of the AWS SQS client:
const { Consumer } = require('sqs-consumer');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
AWS.config.update({
region: 'eu-west-1',
accessKeyId: '...',
secretAccessKey: '...'
});
const app = Consumer.create({
queueUrl: 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name',
handleMessage: async (message) => {
// ...
},
sqs: new AWS.SQS()
});
app.on('error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.on('processing_error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.on('timeout_error', (err) => {
console.error(err.message);
});
app.start();
Consumer.create(options)
Creates a new SQS consumer.
queueUrl - String - The SQS queue URL
region - String - The AWS region (default
eu-west-1)
handleMessage - Function - An
async function (or function that returns a
Promise) to be called whenever a message is received. Receives an SQS message object as it's first argument.
handleMessageBatch - Function - An
async function (or function that returns a
Promise) to be called whenever a batch of messages is received. Similar to
handleMessage but will receive the list of messages, not each message individually. If both are set,
handleMessageBatch overrides
handleMessage.
handleMessageTimeout - Number - Time in ms to wait for
handleMessage to process a message before timing out. Emits
timeout_error on timeout. By default, if
handleMessage times out, the unprocessed message returns to the end of the queue.
attributeNames - Array - List of queue attributes to retrieve (i.e.
['All', 'ApproximateFirstReceiveTimestamp', 'ApproximateReceiveCount']).
messageAttributeNames - Array - List of message attributes to retrieve (i.e.
['name', 'address']).
batchSize - Number - The number of messages to request from SQS when polling (default
1). This cannot be higher than the AWS limit of 10.
visibilityTimeout - Number - The duration (in seconds) that the received messages are hidden from subsequent retrieve requests after being retrieved by a ReceiveMessage request.
heartbeatInterval - Number - The interval (in seconds) between requests to extend the message visibility timeout. On each heartbeat the visibility is extended by adding
visibilityTimeout to the number of seconds since the start of the handler function. This value must less than
visibilityTimeout.
terminateVisibilityTimeout - Boolean - If true, sets the message visibility timeout to 0 after a
processing_error (defaults to
false).
waitTimeSeconds - Number - The duration (in seconds) for which the call will wait for a message to arrive in the queue before returning.
authenticationErrorTimeout - Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before retrying after an authentication error (defaults to
10000).
pollingWaitTimeMs - Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before repolling the queue (defaults to
0).
sqs - Object - An optional AWS SQS object to use if you need to configure the client manually
consumer.start()
Start polling the queue for messages.
consumer.stop()
Stop polling the queue for messages.
consumer.isRunning
Returns the current polling state of the consumer:
true if it is actively polling,
false if it is not.
Each consumer is an
EventEmitter and emits the following events:
|Event
|Params
|Description
error
err,
[message]
|Fired when an error occurs interacting with the queue. If the error correlates to a message, that error is included in Params
processing_error
err,
message
|Fired when an error occurs processing the message.
timeout_error
err,
message
|Fired when
handleMessageTimeout is supplied as an option and if
handleMessage times out.
message_received
message
|Fired when a message is received.
message_processed
message
|Fired when a message is successfully processed and removed from the queue.
response_processed
|None
|Fired after one batch of items (up to
batchSize) has been successfully processed.
stopped
|None
|Fired when the consumer finally stops its work.
empty
|None
|Fired when the queue is empty (All messages have been consumed).
Consumer will receive and delete messages from the SQS queue. Ensure
sqs:ReceiveMessage and
sqs:DeleteMessage access is granted on the queue being consumed.
