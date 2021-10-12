Spotify Web API JS

This is a lightweight wrapper for the Spotify Web API (2.6kB gzipped + compressed). It includes helper functions for all Spotify's endpoints, such as fetching metadata (search and look-up of albums, artists, tracks, playlists, new releases, podcasts) and user's information (follow users, artists and playlists, and saved tracks management).

It doesn't have any dependencies and supports callbacks and promises. It is intended to be run on a browser, but if you want to use Node.JS to make the requests, please check spotify-web-api-node.

A list of selected wrappers for different languages and environments is available on the Developer site's Libraries page.

The wrapper includes helper functions to do the following:

Music and Podcast metadata

Albums, artists, tracks and playlists

Audio features and audio analysis for tracks

Albums for a specific artist

Top tracks for a specific artist

Artists similar to a specific artist

Shows and episodes (podcasts)

Profiles

User's emails, product type, display name, birthdate, image

Search

Albums, artists, tracks, playlists, shows, and episodes

Playlist Management

Get a user's playlists

Create playlists

Change playlist details

Add tracks to a playlist

Remove tracks from a playlist

Replace tracks in a playlist

Reorder tracks in a playlist

Upload custom playlist cover image

User's Library

Add, remove, and get tracks on a user's library

Check if a track is in the signed in user's library

Add, remove, and get shows (podcasts) on a user's library

Personalization

Get a user’s top artists and tracks based on calculated affinity

Get current user’s recently played tracks

Browse

Get new releases

Get featured playlists

Get a list of categories

Get a category

Get a category's playlists

Get recommendations based on seeds

Get available genre seeds

Follow

Follow and unfollow users

Follow and unfollow artists

Check if the logged in user follows a user or artist

Follow a playlist

Unfollow a playlist

Get followed artists

Check if users are following a Playlist

Player

Get a user's available devices

Get information about the user's current playback

Get the user's currently playing track

Transfer a user's playback

Start/Resume a user's playback

Pause a user's playback

Skip user's playback to next track

Skip user's playback to previous track

Seek to position in currently playing track

Set repeat mode on user's playback

Set volume for user's playback

Toggle shuffle for user's playback

Queue a track or an episode

Installation

Install via node (since the requests are made using XMLHttpRequest, you will need a tool like Browserify to run this on a browser):

npm install -S spotify-web-api-js

Then, in your javascript file

var Spotify = require ( 'spotify-web-api-js' ); var s = new Spotify();

or by making a copy of the src/spotify-web-api.js file

Usage

We recommend you have a look at the documentation to get an overview of the supported .

The wrapper supports callback functions, as well as Promises (you can also use a polyfill), and Promises/A+ libraries such as Q and when.

First, instantiate the wrapper.

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi();

If you have an access token, you can set it doing:

spotifyApi.setAccessToken( '<here_your_access_token>' );

When you set an access token, it will be used for signing your requests. An access token is required for all endpoints.

If you want to use a Promises/A+ library, you can set it:

spotifyApi.setPromiseImplementation(Q);

Here you see how to get basic information using a function like getArtistAlbums :

spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log( 'Artist albums' , data); }); spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist albums' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

The promises also expose an abort method that aborts the XMLHttpRequest. This is useful to cancel requests that were made earlier and could be resolved out-of-sync:

var prev = null ; function onUserInput ( queryTerm ) { if (prev !== null ) { prev.abort(); } prev = spotifyApi.searchTracks(queryTerm, { limit : 5 }); prev.then( function ( data ) { prev = null ; }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); }

The functions that fetch data from the API support also an optional JSON object with a set of options, such as the ones regarding pagination. These options will be sent as query parameters:

spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 , offset : 20 }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log( 'Artist albums' , data); } ); spotifyApi .getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 , offset : 20 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Album information' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

More examples

Note: The following examples use Promises/Q/when as the return object.

Here you can see more examples of the usage of this wrapper:

spotifyApi.getAlbums([ '5U4W9E5WsYb2jUQWePT8Xm' , '3KyVcddATClQKIdtaap4bV' ]).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Albums information' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi.getArtist( '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist information' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi .getArtists([ '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' , '6J6yx1t3nwIDyPXk5xa7O8' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artists information' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist albums' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'Love' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search by "Love"' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi.searchArtists( 'Love' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search artists by "Love"' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } ); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'artist:Love' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search tracks by "Love" in the artist name' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

Nesting calls

When you need to make multiple calls to get some dataset, you can take advantage of the Promises to get a cleaner code:

spotifyApi .getAlbum( '5U4W9E5WsYb2jUQWePT8Xm' ) .then( function ( data ) { return data.tracks.map( function ( t ) { return t.id; }); }) .then( function ( trackIds ) { return spotifyApi.getTracks(trackIds); }) .then( function ( tracksInfo ) { console .log(tracksInfo); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error); }); spotifyApi .getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 }) .then( function ( data ) { return data.albums.map( function ( a ) { return a.id; }); }) .then( function ( albums ) { return spotifyApi.getAlbums(albums); }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Getting user's information

In order to get user's information you need to request a user-signed access token, from either the Implicit Grant or Authorization Code flow. Say for instance you want to get user's playlists. Once you get an access token, set it and fetch the data:

... var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(); spotifyApi.setAccessToken( '<here_your_access_token>' ); spotifyApi.getUserPlaylists( 'jmperezperez' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'User playlists' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.getPlaylist( '4vHIKV7j4QcZwgzGQcZg1x' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'User playlist' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Some functions don't need to receive the user's id as a parameter, and will use the user's information from the access token:

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(); spotifyApi.setAccessToken( '<here_your_access_token>' ); spotifyApi .getUserPlaylists() .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'User playlists' , data); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

Integrated Typescript Typings

Get great code completion for this package using the integrated typescript typings. It includes the complete typings of the Spotify Web Api too, so you'll know both how to the navigate the API as well as the response you are getting.

When bundling the library

If you are bundling spotify-web-api-js using e.g. webpack you can include the library and the typings into a typescript file like this:

import SpotifyWebApi from 'spotify-web-api-js' ; let spotify = new SpotifyWebApi();

When using the library globally

If you are using the library globally, for example including directly from index.html, include the typings in the top of your typescript file. Typescript will then assume the library is already present globally. Adjust the path to node_modules .

let spotify = new SpotifyWebApi();

Running tests

In order to run the tests, run:

npm test

If you want to check out the coverage, run: