Smoothie Charts is a really small charting library designed for live streaming data. I built it to reduce the headaches I was getting from watching charts jerkily updating every second.

See http://smoothiecharts.org

Getting Started

Example

Given a <canvas> :

< canvas id = "chart" width = "400" height = "100" > </ canvas >

Create a time series and chart with code resembling:

var series = new TimeSeries(); var canvas = document .getElementById( 'chart' ); var chart = new SmoothieChart(); chart.addTimeSeries(series, { strokeStyle : 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 1)' }); chart.streamTo(canvas, 500 );

Then, add data to your time series and it will be displayed on the chart:

setInterval( function ( ) { series.append( Date .now(), Math .random() * 10000 ); }, 500 );

Questions

For help, use the Smoothie Charts Google Group.

License (MIT)