Smoothie Charts is a really small charting library designed for live streaming data. I built it to reduce the headaches I was getting from watching charts jerkily updating every second.
git clone git@github.com:joewalnes/smoothie.git
bower install smoothie
npm install smoothie
yarn add smoothie
Given a
<canvas>:
<canvas id="chart" width="400" height="100"></canvas>
Create a time series and chart with code resembling:
// Create a time series
var series = new TimeSeries();
// Find the canvas
var canvas = document.getElementById('chart');
// Create the chart
var chart = new SmoothieChart();
chart.addTimeSeries(series, { strokeStyle: 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 1)' });
chart.streamTo(canvas, 500);
Then, add data to your time series and it will be displayed on the chart:
// Randomly add a data point every 500ms
setInterval(function() {
series.append(Date.now(), Math.random() * 10000);
}, 500);
For help, use the Smoothie Charts Google Group.
License (MIT)