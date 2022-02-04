Package for validate options in loaders and plugins.
To begin, you'll need to install
schema-utils:
npm install schema-utils
schema.json
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"option": {
"type": "boolean"
}
},
"additionalProperties": false
}
import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
const options = { option: true };
const configuration = { name: "Loader Name/Plugin Name/Name" };
validate(schema, options, configuration);
schema
Type:
String
JSON schema.
Simple example of schema:
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"description": "This is description of option.",
"type": "string"
}
},
"additionalProperties": false
}
options
Type:
Object
Object with options.
import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
const options = { foo: "bar" };
validate(schema, { name: 123 }, { name: "MyPlugin" });
configuration
Allow to configure validator.
There is an alternative method to configure the
name and
baseDataPath options via the
title property in the schema.
For example:
{
"title": "My Loader options",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"description": "This is description of option.",
"type": "string"
}
},
"additionalProperties": false
}
The last word used for the
baseDataPath option, other words used for the
name option.
Based on the example above the
name option equals
My Loader, the
baseDataPath option equals
options.
name
Type:
Object
Default:
"Object"
Allow to setup name in validation errors.
import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
const options = { foo: "bar" };
validate(schema, options, { name: "MyPlugin" });
Invalid configuration object. MyPlugin has been initialised using a configuration object that does not match the API schema.
- configuration.optionName should be a integer.
baseDataPath
Type:
String
Default:
"configuration"
Allow to setup base data path in validation errors.
import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
const options = { foo: "bar" };
validate(schema, options, { name: "MyPlugin", baseDataPath: "options" });
Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialised using an options object that does not match the API schema.
- options.optionName should be a integer.
postFormatter
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allow to reformat errors.
import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
const options = { foo: "bar" };
validate(schema, options, {
name: "MyPlugin",
postFormatter: (formattedError, error) => {
if (error.keyword === "type") {
return `${formattedError}\nAdditional Information.`;
}
return formattedError;
},
});
Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialized using an options object that does not match the API schema.
- options.optionName should be a integer.
Additional Information.
schema.json
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string"
},
"test": {
"anyOf": [
{ "type": "array" },
{ "type": "string" },
{ "instanceof": "RegExp" }
]
},
"transform": {
"instanceof": "Function"
},
"sourceMap": {
"type": "boolean"
}
},
"additionalProperties": false
}
Loader
import { getOptions } from "loader-utils";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
import schema from "path/to/schema.json";
function loader(src, map) {
const options = getOptions(this);
validate(schema, options, {
name: "Loader Name",
baseDataPath: "options",
});
// Code...
}
export default loader;
Plugin
import { validate } from "schema-utils";
import schema from "path/to/schema.json";
class Plugin {
constructor(options) {
validate(schema, options, {
name: "Plugin Name",
baseDataPath: "options",
});
this.options = options;
}
apply(compiler) {
// Code...
}
}
export default Plugin;
