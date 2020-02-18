Sanitize a string to be safe for use as a filename by removing directory paths and invalid characters.

Install

npm: sanitize-filename

npm install sanitize-filename

Example

var sanitize = require ( "sanitize-filename" ); var UNSAFE_USER_INPUT = "~/.\u0000ssh/authorized_keys" ; var filename = sanitize(UNSAFE_USER_INPUT);

Details

sanitize-filename removes the following:

Control characters ( 0x00 – 0x1f and 0x80 – 0x9f )

– and – ) Reserved characters ( / , ? , < , > , \ , : , * , | , and " )

, , , , , , , , and ) Unix reserved filenames ( . and .. )

and ) Trailing periods and spaces (for Windows)

Windows reserved filenames ( CON , PRN , AUX , NUL , COM1 , COM2 , COM3 , COM4 , COM5 , COM6 , COM7 , COM8 , COM9 , LPT1 , LPT2 , LPT3 , LPT4 , LPT5 , LPT6 , LPT7 , LPT8 , and LPT9 )

The resulting string is truncated to 255 bytes in length. The string will not contain any directory paths and will be safe to use as a filename.

Empty String "" Result

An empty string "" can be returned. For example:

var sanitize = require ( "sanitize-filename" ); sanitize( ".." )

Non-unique Filenames

Two different inputs can return the same value. For example:

var sanitize = require ( "sanitize-filename" ); sanitize( "file?" ) sanitize ( "*file*" )

File Systems

Sanitized filenames will be safe for use on modern Windows, OS X, and Unix file systems ( NTFS , ext , etc.).

FAT 8.3 filenames are not supported.

Test Your File System

The test program will use various strings (including the Big List of Naughty Strings) to create files in the working directory. Run npm test to run tests against your file system.

API

Sanitize inputString by removing or replacing invalid characters.

Options: