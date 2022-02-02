route-recognizer is a lightweight JavaScript library (under 4kB gzipped!) that
can be used as the recognizer for a more comprehensive router system
(such as
router.js).
In keeping with the Unix philosophy, it is a modular library that does one thing and does it well.
Create a new router:
var router = new RouteRecognizer();
Add a simple new route description:
router.add([{ path: "/posts", handler: handler }]);
Every route can optionally have a name:
router.add([{ path: "/posts", handler: handler }], { as: "routeName"});
The handler is an opaque object with no specific meaning to
route-recognizer. A module using
route-recognizer could
use functions or other objects with domain-specific semantics
for what to do with the handler.
A route description can have handlers at various points along the path:
router.add([
{ path: "/admin", handler: admin },
{ path: "/posts", handler: posts }
]);
Recognizing a route will return a list of the handlers and their associated parameters:
var result = router.recognize("/admin/posts");
result === [
{ handler: admin, params: {} },
{ handler: posts, params: {} }
];
Dynamic segments:
router.add([
{ path: "/posts/:id", handler: posts },
{ path: "/comments", handler: comments }
]);
result = router.recognize("/posts/1/comments");
result === [
{ handler: posts, params: { id: "1" } },
{ handler: comments, params: {} }
];
A dynamic segment matches any character but
/.
Star segments:
router.add([{ path: "/pages/*path", handler: page }]);
result = router.recognize("/pages/hello/world");
result === [{ handler: page, params: { path: "hello/world" } }];
If multiple routes all match a path,
route-recognizer
will pick the one with the fewest dynamic segments:
router.add([{ path: "/posts/edit", handler: editPost }]);
router.add([{ path: "/posts/:id", handler: showPost }]);
router.add([{ path: "/posts/new", handler: newPost }]);
var result1 = router.recognize("/posts/edit");
result1 === [{ handler: editPost, params: {} }];
var result2 = router.recognize("/posts/1");
result2 === [{ handler: showPost, params: { id: "1" } }];
var result3 = router.recognize("/posts/new");
result3 === [{ handler: newPost, params: {} }];
As you can see, this has the expected result. Explicit static paths match more closely than dynamic paths.
This is also true when comparing star segments and other dynamic segments. The recognizer will prefer fewer star segments and prefer using them for less of the match (and, consequently, using dynamic and static segments for more of the match).
This project uses Ember CLI and Broccoli for building and testing.
Run the following commands to get going:
npm install
Run the following:
npm start
At this point you can navigate to the url specified in the Testem UI (usually http://localhost:7357/). As you change the project the tests will rerun.
npm run build