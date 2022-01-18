openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rde

@types/redux-devtools-extension

by Mihail Diordiev
2.13.2 (see all)

Redux DevTools extension.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.1K

GitHub Stars

13.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

70

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for redux-devtools-extension (https://github.com/zalmoxisus/redux-devtools-extension). redux-devtools-extension provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/redux-devtools-extension installed!

Readme

⚠️⚠️⚠️🚨🚨🚨⚠️⚠️⚠️

This repo is no longer the home of the redux-devtools-extension. The new home is https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-devtools. Please file your issues and PRs there.

⚠️⚠️⚠️🚨🚨🚨⚠️⚠️⚠️

Redux DevTools Extension

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/zalmoxisus/redux-devtools-extension PRs Welcome OpenCollective OpenCollective

Demo

Installation

1. For Chrome

2. For Firefox

3. For Electron

4. For other browsers and non-browser environment

Usage

Note that starting from v2.7, window.devToolsExtension was renamed to window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ / window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__.

1. With Redux

1.1 Basic store

For a basic Redux store simply add:

 const store = createStore(
   reducer, /* preloadedState, */
+  window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__()
 );

Note that preloadedState argument is optional in Redux's createStore.

For universal ("isomorphic") apps, prefix it with typeof window !== 'undefined' &&.

const composeEnhancers = (typeof window !== 'undefined' && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__) || compose;

For TypeScript use redux-devtools-extension npm package, which contains all the definitions, or just use (window as any) (see Recipes for an example).

const composeEnhancers = (window as any).__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose;

In case ESLint is configured to not allow using the underscore dangle, wrap it like so:

+ /* eslint-disable no-underscore-dangle */
  const store = createStore(
   reducer, /* preloadedState, */
   window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__()
  );
+ /* eslint-enable */

Note: Passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0. For older versions apply it like here or here. Don't mix the old Redux API with the new one.

You don't need to npm install redux-devtools when using the extension (that's a different lib).

1.2 Advanced store setup

If you setup your store with middleware and enhancers, change:

  import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';

+ const composeEnhancers = window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose;
+ const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
- const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ compose(
    applyMiddleware(...middleware)
  ));

Note that when the extension is not installed, we’re using Redux compose here.

To specify extension’s options, use it like so:

const composeEnhancers =
  typeof window === 'object' &&
  window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ ?   
    window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__({
      // Specify extension’s options like name, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators, serialize...
    }) : compose;

const enhancer = composeEnhancers(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
);
const store = createStore(reducer, enhancer);

See the post for more details.

1.3 Use redux-devtools-extension package from npm

To make things easier, there's an npm package to install:

npm install --save redux-devtools-extension

and to use like so:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension';

const store = createStore(reducer, composeWithDevTools(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

To specify extension’s options:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension';

const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({
  // Specify name here, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators and other options if needed
});
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

There’re just few lines of code added to your bundle.

In case you don't include other enhancers and middlewares, just use devToolsEnhancer:

import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension';

const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ devToolsEnhancer(
  // Specify name here, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators and other options if needed
));

1.4 Using in production

It's useful to include the extension in production as well. Usually you can use it for development.

If you want to restrict it there, use redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction:

import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction';

const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ devToolsEnhancer(
  // options like actionSanitizer, stateSanitizer
));

or with middlewares and enhancers:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction';

const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({
  // options like actionSanitizer, stateSanitizer
});
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

You'll have to add 'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production') in your Webpack config for the production bundle (to envify). If you use create-react-app, it already does it for you.

If you're already checking process.env.NODE_ENV when creating the store, include redux-devtools-extension/logOnly for production environment.

If you don’t want to allow the extension in production, just use redux-devtools-extension/developmentOnly.

See the article for more details.

1.5 For React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side Redux apps

For React Native we can use react-native-debugger, which already included the same API with Redux DevTools Extension.

For most platforms, include Remote Redux DevTools's store enhancer, and from the extension's context menu choose 'Open Remote DevTools' for remote monitoring.

2. Without Redux

See integrations and the blog post for more details on how to use the extension with any architecture.

Docs

Demo

Live demos to use the extension with:

Also see ./examples folder.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow @mdiordiev on twitter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial