extension.zip from last releases, unzip, open
chrome://extensions url and turn on developer mode from top left and then click; on
Load Unpacked and select the extracted folder for use
npm i && npm run build:extension and load the extension's folder
./build/extension;
npm i && npm start and load the extension's folder
./dev.
npm i && npm run build:firefox and load the extension's folder
./build/firefox (just select a file from inside the dir).
REDUX_DEVTOOLS in
electron-devtools-installer.
Note that starting from v2.7,
window.devToolsExtensionwas renamed to
window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__/
window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__.
For a basic Redux store simply add:
const store = createStore(
reducer, /* preloadedState, */
+ window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__()
);
Note that
preloadedState argument is optional in Redux's
createStore.
For universal ("isomorphic") apps, prefix it with
typeof window !== 'undefined' &&.
const composeEnhancers = (typeof window !== 'undefined' && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__) || compose;
For TypeScript use
redux-devtools-extension npm package, which contains all the definitions, or just use
(window as any) (see Recipes for an example).
const composeEnhancers = (window as any).__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose;
In case ESLint is configured to not allow using the underscore dangle, wrap it like so:
+ /* eslint-disable no-underscore-dangle */
const store = createStore(
reducer, /* preloadedState, */
window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__()
);
+ /* eslint-enable */
Note: Passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0. For older versions apply it like here or here. Don't mix the old Redux API with the new one.
You don't need to npm install
redux-devtoolswhen using the extension (that's a different lib).
If you setup your store with middleware and enhancers, change:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
+ const composeEnhancers = window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose;
+ const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
- const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ compose(
applyMiddleware(...middleware)
));
Note that when the extension is not installed, we’re using Redux compose here.
To specify extension’s options, use it like so:
const composeEnhancers =
typeof window === 'object' &&
window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ ?
window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__({
// Specify extension’s options like name, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators, serialize...
}) : compose;
const enhancer = composeEnhancers(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
);
const store = createStore(reducer, enhancer);
redux-devtools-extension package from npm
To make things easier, there's an npm package to install:
npm install --save redux-devtools-extension
and to use like so:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension';
const store = createStore(reducer, composeWithDevTools(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
To specify extension’s options:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension';
const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({
// Specify name here, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators and other options if needed
});
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
There’re just few lines of code added to your bundle.
In case you don't include other enhancers and middlewares, just use
devToolsEnhancer:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension';
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ devToolsEnhancer(
// Specify name here, actionsBlacklist, actionsCreators and other options if needed
));
It's useful to include the extension in production as well. Usually you can use it for development.
If you want to restrict it there, use
redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction';
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ devToolsEnhancer(
// options like actionSanitizer, stateSanitizer
));
or with middlewares and enhancers:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction';
const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({
// options like actionSanitizer, stateSanitizer
});
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
You'll have to add
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production')in your Webpack config for the production bundle (to envify). If you use
create-react-app, it already does it for you.
If you're already checking
process.env.NODE_ENV when creating the store, include
redux-devtools-extension/logOnly for production environment.
If you don’t want to allow the extension in production, just use
redux-devtools-extension/developmentOnly.
See the article for more details.
For React Native we can use
react-native-debugger, which already included the same API with Redux DevTools Extension.
For most platforms, include
Remote Redux DevTools's store enhancer, and from the extension's context menu choose 'Open Remote DevTools' for remote monitoring.
See integrations and the blog post for more details on how to use the extension with any architecture.
Live demos to use the extension with:
Also see
./examples folder.
MIT
