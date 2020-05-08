Unfortunately I (timche) don't have the required time anymore to maintain this library and give it the necessary attention. Therefore I'm looking for maintainers that are willing to take care of this library on a long-term basis.
Requirements:
It's also possible to join redux-utilities, an umbrella organization of complementing redux utility libraries like this one, to take care of few or all libraries. Please let me know if you are interested in that.
Please send me an email (adress on my profile) with the subject "reduce-reducers" and some information about you, if you want to be a maintainer.
Reduce multiple reducers into a single reducer from left to right
npm install reduce-reducers
import reduceReducers from 'reduce-reducers';
const initialState = { A: 0, B: 0 };
const addReducer = (state, payload) => ({ ...state, A: state.A + payload });
const multReducer = (state, payload) => ({ ...state, B: state.B * payload });
const reducer = reduceReducers(initialState, addReducer, multReducer);
const state = { A: 1, B: 2 };
const payload = 3;
reducer(state, payload); // { A: 4, B: 6 }
Originally created to combine multiple Redux reducers that correspond to different actions (e.g. like this). Technically works with any reducer, not just with Redux, though I don't know of any other use cases.
reduceReducers and
combineReducers?
This StackOverflow post explains it very well: https://stackoverflow.com/a/44371190/5741172