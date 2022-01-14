

Develop web applications with 100% JavaScript and web standards. 🚀











RE:DOM is a tiny (2 KB) UI library by Juha Lindstedt and contributors, which adds some useful helpers to create DOM elements and keeping them in sync with the data.

Because RE:DOM is so close to the metal and doesn't use virtual dom, it's actually faster and uses less memory than almost all virtual dom based libraries, including React (benchmark).

It's also easy to create reusable components with RE:DOM.

Another great benefit is, that you can use just pure JavaScript, so no complicated templating languages to learn and hassle with.

Supporting RE:DOM

RE:DOM is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers.

If you'd like to join them, please consider:

Installation

npm install redom yarn add redom

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit RE:DOM.

Questions

For questions and support please use community chat.

Performance

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.\ Thank you to all the people who already contributed to RE:DOM!

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present, Juha Lindstedt and contributors