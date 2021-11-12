Stateless React Components for Bootstrap 5.
If you're using Bootstrap 4, you'll need to use Reactstrap v8
Follow the create-react-app instructions to get started and then follow the reactstrap version of adding bootstrap.
npx create-react-app my-app
cd my-app/
npm start
or, if npx (Node >= 6 and npm >= 5.2 ) not available
npm install -g create-react-app
create-react-app my-app
cd my-app/
npm start
Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app. The initial structure of your app is setup. Next, let's add reactstrap and bootstrap.
Install reactstrap and Bootstrap from NPM. Reactstrap does not include Bootstrap CSS so this needs to be installed as well:
npm i bootstrap
npm i reactstrap react react-dom
Import Bootstrap CSS in the
src/index.js file:
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
Import required reactstrap components within
src/App.js file or your custom component files:
import { Button } from 'reactstrap';
Now you are ready to use the imported reactstrap components within your component hierarchy defined in the render
method. Here is an example
App.js redone
using reactstrap.
These libraries are not bundled with Reactstrap and required at runtime:
This library contains React Bootstrap components that favor composition and control. The library does not depend on jQuery or Bootstrap javascript. However, Poppers.js via react-popper is relied upon for advanced positioning of content like Tooltips, Popovers, and auto-flipping Dropdowns.
There are a few core concepts to understand in order to make the most out of this library.
Your content is expected to be composed via props.children rather than using named props to pass in Components.
// Content passed in via props
const Example = (props) => {
return (
<p>This is a tooltip <TooltipTrigger tooltip={TooltipContent}>example</TooltipTrigger>!</p>
);
}
// Content passed in as children (Preferred)
const PreferredExample = (props) => {
return (
<p>
This is a <a href="#" id="TooltipExample">tooltip</a> example.
<Tooltip target="TooltipExample">
<TooltipContent/>
</Tooltip>
</p>
);
}
Attributes in this library are used to pass in state, conveniently apply modifier classes, enable advanced functionality (like tether), or automatically include non-content based elements.
Examples:
isOpen - current state for items like dropdown, popover, tooltip
toggle - callback for toggling
isOpen in the controlling component
color - applies color classes, ex:
<Button color="danger"/>
size - for controlling size classes. ex:
<Button size="sm"/>
tag - customize component output by passing in an element name or Component
visually-hidden content
Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch.
Here are some ready-to-go examples for CodeSandbox that you can experiment with.
https://github.com/reactstrap/code-sandbox-examples
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:
npm start
Run tests & coverage report:
npm test
Watch tests:
npm run test-watch
Release branches/versioning/notes will be automatically created and maintained by the release-please github action. When you're ready to publish the release, just merge the release branch. The release will be created, the new package will be published, and the updated docs will be deployed to https://reactstrap.github.io/.
Organizations and projects using
reactstrap
reactstrap with paging, sorting, filtering, grouping, selection, editing and virtual scrolling features.
reactstrap that visualizes data using a variety of series types, including bar, line, area, scatter, pie, and more.
reactstrap input component integrate seamlessly using
Formik
Submit a PR to add to this list!
Looking to build, document and publish reusable components built on top of
reactstrap? Consider forking https://github.com/reactstrap/component-template to kickstart your project!