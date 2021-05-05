React Tether

React wrapper around Tether from Hub Spot.

Install

npm install react-tether --save

As of version 2, a minimum of React 16.3 is required. If you need support for React < 16.3 please use the 1.x branch.

Example Usage

import TetherComponent from 'react-tether' ; class SimpleDemo extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { isOpen : false , }; } render() { const { isOpen } = this .state; return ( < TetherComponent attachment = "top center" constraints = {[ { to: ' scrollParent ', attachment: ' together ', }, ]} /* renderTarget: This is what the item will be tethered to , make sure to attach the ref */ renderTarget = {ref => ( < button ref = {ref} onClick = {() => { this.setState({ isOpen: !isOpen }); }} > Toggle Tethered Content </ button > )} /* renderElement: If present, this item will be tethered to the the component returned by renderTarget */ renderElement={ref => isOpen && ( < div ref = {ref} > < h2 > Tethered Content </ h2 > < p > A paragraph to accompany the title. </ p > </ div > ) } /> ); } }

Props

renderTarget : PropTypes.func

This is a render prop, the component returned from this function will be Tether's target . One argument, ref, is passed into this function. This is a ref that must be attached to the highest possible DOM node in the tree. If this is not done the element will not render.

renderElement : PropTypes.func

This is a render prop, the component returned from this function will be Tether's element , that will be moved. If no component is returned, the target will still render, but with no element tethered. One argument, ref, is passed into this function. This is a ref that must be attached to the highest possible DOM node in the tree. If this is not done the element will not render.

renderElementTag : PropTypes.string

The tag that is used to render the Tether element, defaults to div .

renderElementTo : PropTypes.string

Where in the DOM the Tether element is appended. Passes in any valid selector to document.querySelector . Defaults to document.body .

Tether requires this element to be position: static; , otherwise it will default to document.body . See this example for more information.

Tether Options :

Any valid Tether options.

children :

Previous versions of react-tether used children to render the target and component, using children will now throw an error. Please use renderTarget and renderElement instead

Imperative API

The following methods are exposed on the component instance:

getTetherInstance(): Tether

disable(): void

enable(): void

on(event: string, handler: function, ctx: any): void

once(event: string, handler: function, ctx: any): void

off(event: string, handler: function): void

position(): void

Example usage:

<TetherComponent ref={tether => ( this .tether = tether)} renderTarget={ref => <Target ref={ref} />} renderElement={ref => ( <Element ref={ref} onResize={() => this.tether && this.tether.position()} /> )} />

Run Example

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:danreeves/react-tether.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-tether

install dependencies

npm install

run dev mode

npm run demo