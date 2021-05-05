Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.
React wrapper around Tether from Hub Spot.
npm install react-tether --save
As of version 2, a minimum of React 16.3 is required. If you need support for React < 16.3 please use the 1.x branch.
import TetherComponent from 'react-tether';
class SimpleDemo extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
isOpen: false,
};
}
render() {
const { isOpen } = this.state;
return (
<TetherComponent
attachment="top center"
constraints={[
{
to: 'scrollParent',
attachment: 'together',
},
]}
/* renderTarget: This is what the item will be tethered to, make sure to attach the ref */
renderTarget={ref => (
<button
ref={ref}
onClick={() => {
this.setState({ isOpen: !isOpen });
}}
>
Toggle Tethered Content
</button>
)}
/* renderElement: If present, this item will be tethered to the the component returned by renderTarget */
renderElement={ref =>
isOpen && (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>Tethered Content</h2>
<p>A paragraph to accompany the title.</p>
</div>
)
}
/>
);
}
}
renderTarget: PropTypes.func
This is a render prop, the component returned from this function will be Tether's
target. One argument, ref, is passed into this function. This is a ref that must be attached to the highest possible DOM node in the tree. If this is not done the element will not render.
renderElement: PropTypes.func
This is a render prop, the component returned from this function will be Tether's
element, that will be moved. If no component is returned, the target will still render, but with no element tethered. One argument, ref, is passed into this function. This is a ref that must be attached to the highest possible DOM node in the tree. If this is not done the element will not render.
renderElementTag: PropTypes.string
The tag that is used to render the Tether element, defaults to
div.
renderElementTo: PropTypes.string
Where in the DOM the Tether element is appended. Passes in any valid selector to
document.querySelector. Defaults to
document.body.
Tether requires this element to be
position: static;, otherwise it will default to
document.body. See this example for more information.
Tether Options:
Any valid Tether options.
children:
Previous versions of react-tether used children to render the target and component, using children will now throw an error. Please use renderTarget and renderElement instead
The following methods are exposed on the component instance:
getTetherInstance(): Tether
disable(): void
enable(): void
on(event: string, handler: function, ctx: any): void
once(event: string, handler: function, ctx: any): void
off(event: string, handler: function): void
position(): void
<TetherComponent
ref={tether => (this.tether = tether)}
renderTarget={ref => <Target ref={ref} />}
renderElement={ref => (
<Element ref={ref} onResize={() => this.tether && this.tether.position()} />
)}
/>
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:danreeves/react-tether.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-tether
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run demo
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:1234/