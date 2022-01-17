React Swipeable

React swipe event handler hook

Api

Use the hook and set your swipe(d) handlers.

const handlers = useSwipeable({ onSwiped : ( eventData ) => console .log( "User Swiped!" , eventData), ...config, }); return < div { ...handlers }> You can swipe here </ div > ;

Spread handlers onto the element you wish to track swipes on.

Props / Config Options

Event handler props

{ onSwiped, onSwipedLeft, onSwipedRight, onSwipedUp, onSwipedDown, onSwipeStart, onSwiping, onTap, }

Details

onSwipeStart - called only once per swipe at the start and before the first onSwiping callback The first property of the SwipeEventData will be true

- called only once per swipe at the start and before the first callback

Configuration props and default values

{ delta : 10 , preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent : false , trackTouch : true , trackMouse : false , rotationAngle : 0 , }

Delta

delta can be either a number or an object specifying different deltas for each direction, [ left , right , up , down ], direction values are optional and will default to 10 ;

{ delta : { top : 20 , bottom : 20 } }

Swipe Event Data

All Event Handlers are called with the below event data, SwipeEventData .

{ event, initial, first, deltaX, deltaY, absX, absY, velocity, vxvy, dir, }

None of the props/config options are required.

Hook details

Hook use requires react >= 16.8.3

The props contained in handlers are currently ref and onMouseDown Please spread handlers as the props contained in it could change as react improves event listening capabilities

are currently and

preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent details

This prop allows you to prevent the browser's touchmove event default action, mostly "scrolling".

Use this to stop scrolling in the browser while a user swipes.

You can additionally try touch-action css property, see below

e.preventDefault() is only called when:

preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent: true

trackTouch: true

the users current swipe has an associated onSwiping or onSwiped handler/prop

Example scenario:

If a user is swiping right with props { onSwipedRight: userSwipedRight, preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent: true } then e.preventDefault() will be called, but if the user was swiping left then e.preventDefault() would not be called.

Please experiment with the example app to test preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent .

passive listener

With v6 we've added the passive event listener option, by default, to internal uses of addEventListener . We set the passive option to false only when preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent is true .

When preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent is:

true => el.addEventListener(event, cb, { passive: false })

=> false => el.addEventListener(event, cb, { passive: true })

React's long running passive event issue.

We previously had issues with chrome lighthouse performance deducting points for not having passive option set.

Browser Support

The release of v6 react-swipeable we only support browsers that support options object for addEventListener , Browser compatibility. Which mainly means react-swipeable does not support ie11 by default, you need to polyfill options. For example using event-listener-with-options.

If upgrading from v5 or later please refer to the release notes and the v6 migration doc

v6 now only exports a hook, useSwipeable .

If you would like something similar to the old <Swipeable> component you can recreate it from the hook. There are examples in the migration doc.

FAQs

How can I add a swipe listener to the document ?

Example by @merrywhether #180

const { ref } = useSwipeable({ ... }) as { ref : RefCallback<Document> }; useEffect( () => { ref( document ); });

How to share ref from useSwipeable ?

Example ref passthrough, more details #189:

const MyComponent = () => { const handlers = useSwipeable({ onSwiped : () => console .log( 'swiped' ) }) const myRef = React.useRef(); const refPassthrough = ( el ) => { handlers.ref(el); myRef.current = el; } return ( < div { ...handlers } ref = {refPassthrough} /> }

How to use touch-action to prevent scrolling?

Sometimes you don't want the body of your page to scroll along with the user manipulating or swiping an item.

You might try to prevent the event default action via preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent, which calls event.preventDefault() . But there may be a simpler, more effective solution, which has to do with a simple CSS property.

touch-action is a CSS property that sets how an element's region can be manipulated by a touchscreen user.

const handlers = useSwipeable({ onSwiped : ( eventData ) => console .log( "User Swiped!" , evenData), ...config, }); return < div { ...handlers } style = {{ touchAction: ' pan-y ' }}> Swipe here </ div > ;

This explanation and example borrowed from use-gesture 's wonderful docs.

License

MIT

Contributing

Please see our contributions guide.

Maintainers

Project Maintenance

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.