React swipe event handler hook
Use the hook and set your swipe(d) handlers.
const handlers = useSwipeable({
onSwiped: (eventData) => console.log("User Swiped!", eventData),
...config,
});
return <div {...handlers}> You can swipe here </div>;
Spread
handlers onto the element you wish to track swipes on.
{
onSwiped, // After any swipe (SwipeEventData) => void
onSwipedLeft, // After LEFT swipe (SwipeEventData) => void
onSwipedRight, // After RIGHT swipe (SwipeEventData) => void
onSwipedUp, // After UP swipe (SwipeEventData) => void
onSwipedDown, // After DOWN swipe (SwipeEventData) => void
onSwipeStart, // Start of swipe (SwipeEventData) => void *see details*
onSwiping, // During swiping (SwipeEventData) => void
onTap, // After a tap ({ event }) => void
}
onSwipeStart - called only once per swipe at the start and before the first
onSwiping callback
first property of the
SwipeEventData will be
true
{
delta: 10, // min distance(px) before a swipe starts. *See Notes*
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent: false, // call e.preventDefault *See Details*
trackTouch: true, // track touch input
trackMouse: false, // track mouse input
rotationAngle: 0, // set a rotation angle
}
delta can be either a
number or an
object specifying different deltas for each direction, [
left,
right,
up,
down], direction values are optional and will default to
10;
{
delta: { top: 20, bottom: 20 } // top and bottom when ">= 20", left and right default to ">= 10"
}
All Event Handlers are called with the below event data,
SwipeEventData.
{
event, // source event
initial, // initial swipe [x,y]
first, // true for first event
deltaX, // x offset (current.x - initial.x)
deltaY, // y offset (current.y - initial.y)
absX, // absolute deltaX
absY, // absolute deltaY
velocity, // √(absX^2 + absY^2) / time - "absolute velocity" (speed)
vxvy, // [ deltaX/time, deltaY/time] - velocity per axis
dir, // direction of swipe (Left|Right|Up|Down)
}
None of the props/config options are required.
handlers are currently
ref and
onMouseDown
handlers as the props contained in it could change as react improves event listening capabilities
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent details
This prop allows you to prevent the browser's touchmove event default action, mostly "scrolling".
Use this to stop scrolling in the browser while a user swipes.
touch-action css property, see below
e.preventDefault() is only called when:
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent: true
trackTouch: true
onSwiping or
onSwiped handler/prop
Example scenario:
If a user is swiping right with props
{ onSwipedRight: userSwipedRight, preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent: true }then
e.preventDefault()will be called, but if the user was swiping left then
e.preventDefault()would not be called.
Please experiment with the example app to test
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent.
With v6 we've added the passive event listener option, by default, to internal uses of
addEventListener. We set the
passive option to
false only when
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent is
true.
When
preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent is:
true =>
el.addEventListener(event, cb, { passive: false })
false =>
el.addEventListener(event, cb, { passive: true })
React's long running passive event issue.
We previously had issues with chrome lighthouse performance deducting points for not having passive option set.
The release of v6
react-swipeable we only support browsers that support options object for
addEventListener, Browser compatibility. Which mainly means
react-swipeable does not support ie11 by default, you need to polyfill options. For example using event-listener-with-options.
If upgrading from v5 or later please refer to the release notes and the v6 migration doc
v6 now only exports a hook,
useSwipeable.
If you would like something similar to the old
<Swipeable> component you can recreate it from the hook. There are examples in the migration doc.
document?
Example by @merrywhether #180
const { ref } = useSwipeable({
...
}) as { ref: RefCallback<Document> };
useEffect(() => {
ref(document);
});
ref from
useSwipeable?
Example ref passthrough, more details #189:
const MyComponent = () => {
const handlers = useSwipeable({ onSwiped: () => console.log('swiped') })
// setup ref for your usage
const myRef = React.useRef();
const refPassthrough = (el) => {
// call useSwipeable ref prop with el
handlers.ref(el);
// set myRef el so you can access it yourself
myRef.current = el;
}
return (<div {...handlers} ref={refPassthrough} />
}
touch-action to prevent scrolling?
Sometimes you don't want the
body of your page to scroll along with the user manipulating or swiping an item.
You might try to prevent the event default action via preventDefaultTouchmoveEvent, which calls
event.preventDefault(). But there may be a simpler, more effective solution, which has to do with a simple CSS property.
touch-action is a CSS property that sets how an element's region can be manipulated by a touchscreen user.
const handlers = useSwipeable({
onSwiped: (eventData) => console.log("User Swiped!", evenData),
...config,
});
return <div {...handlers} style={{ touchAction: 'pan-y' }}> Swipe here </div>;
This explanation and example borrowed from
use-gesture's wonderful docs.
Please see our contributions guide.
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.