A React component that injects SVG into the DOM.
Let's say you have an SVG available at some URL, and you'd like to inject it into the DOM for various reasons. This module does the heavy lifting for you by delegating the process to @tanem/svg-injector, which makes an AJAX request for the SVG and then swaps in the SVG markup inline. The async loaded SVG is also cached, so multiple uses of an SVG only require a single server request.
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import { ReactSVG } from 'react-svg'
render(<ReactSVG src="svg.svg" />, document.getElementById('root'))
Props
src - The SVG URL.
afterInjection(err, svg) - Optional Function to call after the SVG is injected. If an injection error occurs,
err is an
Error object. Otherwise,
err is
null and
svg is the injected SVG DOM element. Defaults to
() => {}.
beforeInjection(svg) - Optional Function to call just before the SVG is injected.
svg is the SVG DOM element which is about to be injected. Defaults to
() => {}.
evalScripts - Optional Run any script blocks found in the SVG. One of
'always',
'once', or
'never'. Defaults to
'never'.
fallback - Optional Fallback to use if an injection error occurs. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to
null.
httpRequestWithCredentials - Optional Boolean indicating if cross-site Access-Control requests for the SVG should be made using credentials. Defaults to
false.
loading - Optional Component to use during loading. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to
null.
renumerateIRIElements - Optional Boolean indicating if SVG IRI addressable elements should be renumerated. Defaults to
true.
useRequestCache - Optional Use SVG request cache. Defaults to
true.
wrapper - Optional Wrapper element types. One of
'div',
'span' or
'svg'. Defaults to
'div'.
Other non-documented properties are applied to the outermost wrapper element.
Example
<ReactSVG
afterInjection={(error, svg) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error)
return
}
console.log(svg)
}}
beforeInjection={(svg) => {
svg.classList.add('svg-class-name')
svg.setAttribute('style', 'width: 200px')
}}
className="wrapper-class-name"
evalScripts="always"
fallback={() => <span>Error!</span>}
httpRequestWithCredentials={true}
loading={() => <span>Loading</span>}
onClick={() => {
console.log('wrapper onClick')
}}
renumerateIRIElements={false}
src="svg.svg"
useRequestCache={false}
wrapper="span"
/>
⚠️This library depends on @tanem/svg-injector, which uses
Array.from(). If you're targeting browsers that don't support that method, you'll need to ensure an appropriate polyfill is included manually. See this issue comment for further detail.
$ npm install react-svg
There are also UMD builds available via unpkg:
For the non-minified development version, make sure you have already included:
For the minified production version, make sure you have already included:
This module delegates it's core behaviour to @tanem/svg-injector, which requires the presence of a parent node when swapping in the SVG element. The swapping in occurs outside of React flow, so we don't want React updates to conflict with the DOM nodes
@tanem/svg-injector is managing.
Example output, assuming a
div wrapper:
<div> <!-- The wrapper, managed by React -->
<div> <!-- The parent node, managed by @tanem/svg-injector -->
<svg>...</svg> <!-- The swapped-in SVG, managed by @tanem/svg-injector -->
</div>
</div>
See:
Related issues and PRs:
Let's assume we want to add
role and
aria-label attributes to the outermost wrapper element, plus
title and
desc elements to the SVG.
Since non-documented properties are applied to the outermost wrapper element, and the
beforeInjection function allows us to modify the SVG DOM, we can do something like the following:
<ReactSVG
aria-label="Description of the overall image"
beforeInjection={(svg) => {
const desc = document.createElementNS(
'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
'desc'
)
desc.innerHTML = 'A description'
svg.prepend(desc)
const title = document.createElementNS(
'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
'title'
)
title.innerHTML = 'A title'
svg.prepend(title)
}}
role="img"
src="svg.svg"
/>
A live example is available here.
Related issue:
MIT