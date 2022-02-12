A React component that injects SVG into the DOM.

Background

Let's say you have an SVG available at some URL, and you'd like to inject it into the DOM for various reasons. This module does the heavy lifting for you by delegating the process to @tanem/svg-injector, which makes an AJAX request for the SVG and then swaps in the SVG markup inline. The async loaded SVG is also cached, so multiple uses of an SVG only require a single server request.

Basic Usage

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { ReactSVG } from 'react-svg' render( < ReactSVG src = "svg.svg" /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Live Examples

API

Props

src - The SVG URL.

- The SVG URL. afterInjection(err, svg) - Optional Function to call after the SVG is injected. If an injection error occurs, err is an Error object. Otherwise, err is null and svg is the injected SVG DOM element. Defaults to () => {} .

- Optional Function to call after the SVG is injected. If an injection error occurs, is an object. Otherwise, is and is the injected SVG DOM element. Defaults to . beforeInjection(svg) - Optional Function to call just before the SVG is injected. svg is the SVG DOM element which is about to be injected. Defaults to () => {} .

- Optional Function to call just before the SVG is injected. is the SVG DOM element which is about to be injected. Defaults to . evalScripts - Optional Run any script blocks found in the SVG. One of 'always' , 'once' , or 'never' . Defaults to 'never' .

- Optional Run any script blocks found in the SVG. One of , , or . Defaults to . fallback - Optional Fallback to use if an injection error occurs. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to null .

- Optional Fallback to use if an injection error occurs. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to . httpRequestWithCredentials - Optional Boolean indicating if cross-site Access-Control requests for the SVG should be made using credentials. Defaults to false .

- Optional Boolean indicating if cross-site Access-Control requests for the SVG should be made using credentials. Defaults to . loading - Optional Component to use during loading. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to null .

- Optional Component to use during loading. Can be a string, class component, or function component. Defaults to . renumerateIRIElements - Optional Boolean indicating if SVG IRI addressable elements should be renumerated. Defaults to true .

- Optional Boolean indicating if SVG IRI addressable elements should be renumerated. Defaults to . useRequestCache - Optional Use SVG request cache. Defaults to true .

- Optional Use SVG request cache. Defaults to . wrapper - Optional Wrapper element types. One of 'div' , 'span' or 'svg' . Defaults to 'div' .

Other non-documented properties are applied to the outermost wrapper element.

Example

<ReactSVG afterInjection={(error, svg) => { if (error) { console .error(error) return } console .log(svg) }} beforeInjection={(svg) => { svg.classList.add( 'svg-class-name' ) svg.setAttribute( 'style' , 'width: 200px' ) }} className= "wrapper-class-name" evalScripts= "always" fallback={() => < span > Error! </ span > } httpRequestWithCredentials={ true } loading={() => < span > Loading </ span > } onClick={() => { console .log( 'wrapper onClick' ) }} renumerateIRIElements={ false } src= "svg.svg" useRequestCache={ false } wrapper= "span" />

Installation

npm install react-svg

There are also UMD builds available via unpkg:

For the non-minified development version, make sure you have already included:

For the minified production version, make sure you have already included:

FAQ

Why are there two wrapping elements? This module delegates it's core behaviour to @tanem/svg-injector, which requires the presence of a parent node when swapping in the SVG element. The swapping in occurs outside of React flow, so we don't want React updates to conflict with the DOM nodes @tanem/svg-injector is managing. Example output, assuming a div wrapper: < div > < div > < svg > ... </ svg > </ div > </ div > See: Integrating with Other Libraries. Related issues and PRs: #24.

How can I improve the accessibility of the rendered output? Let's assume we want to add role and aria-label attributes to the outermost wrapper element, plus title and desc elements to the SVG. Since non-documented properties are applied to the outermost wrapper element, and the beforeInjection function allows us to modify the SVG DOM, we can do something like the following: <ReactSVG aria-label= "Description of the overall image" beforeInjection={(svg) => { const desc = document .createElementNS( 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' , 'desc' ) desc.innerHTML = 'A description' svg.prepend(desc) const title = document .createElementNS( 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' , 'title' ) title.innerHTML = 'A title' svg.prepend(title) }} role= "img" src= "svg.svg" /> A live example is available here. Related issue: #639.

License

MIT