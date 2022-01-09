openbase logo
rsp

@types/react-sortable-pane

by bokuweb
1.0.0 (see all)

✨ A sortable and resizable pane component for React.

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

589

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. react-sortable-pane provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

Sortable and resizable pane component for react.

CircleCI Build Status

Table of Contents

Screenshot

screenshot

Live Demo

Storybook

Storybook

CodeSandbox

CodeSandbox(Uncontrolled)

Install

npm i react-sortable-pane

or

yarn add react-sortable-pane

Usage

Uncontrolled

If you need not to control SortablePane state, please use defaultSize and defaultOrder.

import * as React from 'react';
import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane';

export default function SimpleUncontrolledExample() {
  const panes = [0, 1, 2].map(key => (
    <Pane key={key} defaultSize={{ width: '100%', height: 120 }}>
      00{key}
    </Pane>
  ));
  return (
    <div>
      <SortablePane direction="vertical" margin={20} defaultOrder={['0', '1', '2']}>
        {panes}
      </SortablePane>
    </div>
  );
}

Controlled

If you need to control SortablePanestate by yourself, please use size and order.

import * as React from 'react';
import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane';

type State = {
  order: string[];
  panes: { [key: string]: { height: number } };
};

export default class SimpleControlledFullExample extends React.Component<{}, State> {
  state = {
    order: ['2', '1', '0'],
    panes: { '0': { height: 100 }, '1': { height: 200 }, '2': { height: 300 } },
  };

  render() {
    const panes = [0, 1, 2].map(key => (
      <Pane key={key} size={{ width: '100%', height: this.state.panes[key].height }}>
        00{key}
      </Pane>
    ));
    return (
      <div>
        <SortablePane
          direction="vertical"
          margin={20}
          order={this.state.order}
          onOrderChange={order => {
            this.setState({ order });
          }}
          onResizeStop={(e, key, dir, ref, d) => {
            this.setState({
              panes: { ...this.state.panes, [key]: { height: this.state.panes[key].height + d.height } },
            });
          }}
        >
          {panes}
        </SortablePane>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Props

SortablePaneComponent

PropsRequiredTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestringundefinedSpecify className of component.
styleReact.CssProperties{}Original style of component.
direction'horizontal' | 'vertical'horizontalThe direction is used to set the direction of a component.
orderstring[]undefinedThe order is used to control Pane order. If you need not to control Pane state, you can omit this property. (See also, controlled)
defaultOrderstring[]undefinedThe defaultOrder is used to set default Pane order. If you need to control Pane state, please use order property. (See also, uncontrolled)
marginnumber0The margin is used to set the margin between Pane component.
isSortablebooleantrueThe isSortable is used to control whether panes can be dragged or not.
disableEffectbooleanfalseThe disableEffect is used to disable floating effect.
dragHandleClassNamestringundefinedThe dragHandleClassName is a class name of an element which should handle drag events for panes.
onOrderChange(order: string[]) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component order changed. The argument order is array of react element's key.
onResizeStart(e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component resize start.
onResize(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component resize.
onResizeStop(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component resize stop.
onDragStart(e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, elementRef: HTMLElement) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component dragging starts.
onDragStop(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: PaneKey, elementRef: HTMLElement, order: string[]) => voidundefinedIt is called when Pane component dragging stop.

PaneComponent

PropsRequiredTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestringundefinedSpecify className of component.
styleReact.CssProperties{}Original style of component.
defaultSize{ width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) }autoSpecifies the width and height that the dragged item should start at. For example, you can set 300, '300px', 50%.
size{ width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) }autoThe size property is used to set the size of the component. For example, you can set 300, '300px', '50%'.
minWidthnumber | string10pxThe minWidth is used to set the minimum width of a Pane component.
minHeightnumber | string10pxThe minHeight is used to set the minimum height of a Pane component.
maxWidthnumber | stringundefinedThe maxWidth is used to set the maximum width of a Pane component.
maxHeightnumber | stringundefinedThe maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component.
grid[number, number][1, 1]The maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component.
resizable{ x: boolean, y: boolean, xy: boolean }{ x: true, y: true, xy: true }The resizable is used to set the resizable permission of a component.

Changelog

V1.0.2

  • fix: Fixed a bug, order offset calculation doesn't work properly #203

V1.0.1

  • fix: Add flowtype definition.

V1.0.0

  • chore: Update deps.

V1.0.0-beta.2

  • fix: fixed a min / max size types.

V1.0.0-beta.1

  • fix: fixed a TouchEvent error in IE11.

V1.0.0-beta.0

  • feat: Use TypeScript instead of flowtype.
  • feat: Add defaultSize, defaultOrder, order, size props to control(or uncontrol) SortablePane state.
  • fix: Some tiny bugs.
  • chore: Add some stories.

V0.8.2

  • chore: update deps.

V0.8.1

  • fix: add hysteresis and fix sort position
  • fix: add mouseleave to panes node

V0.8.0

  • fix: remove unused order property.
  • fix: fix position when parent element resized.
  • chore: update deps.

V0.7.1

  • fix: sort, Drag, Resize does not work in Safari #128

V0.7.0

  • chore: update deps (use re-resizable instead of react-resizable-box)

V0.6.8

  • Feature: Add grid props.

V0.6.7

  • Chore: Upgrade dependencies.

V0.6.6

  • Add grid props. (#93)

V0.6.5

  • Update README.

V0.6.4

  • Fix Bug, onResizeStart and onResizeStop not fired.

V0.6.2

  • Use flowtype
  • Use rollup
  • Change callback I/F

V0.5.5

  • Use prop-types package.
  • Fix #56 thanks @avaskys.

V0.5.4

  • Support server side rendering. #50 thanks @lazreg87

V0.5.3

  • Fix componentDidUpdate argument, use this.props instaead of prev.

V0.5.2

  • Use babel-preset-es2015-ie babel-preset-es2015-ie #47 thanks @PabloDiablo

V0.5.1

  • update readme

V0.5.0

  • Fixes a nasty bug
  • Add isResizable props to Pane component
  • Set user-select: none when resizeing or moving.
  • Add zIndex props.
  • update example

V0.4.1

  • Fixes a nasty bug where all Panes could end up sharing the same static style #44 (thanks @ara4n)

V0.4.0

  • Add Object.assign transform plugin
  • Add add-module-exports plugin

V0.3.2

  • Allow strings for width and height. (thanks @lanVS)
  • Add onDragStart and onDragEnd props. (thanks @lanVS)

V0.3.1

  • Add isSortable props. (#34 thanks @lanVS)

V0.3.0

  • Change sort trigger position (#40 thanks @lanVS)

V0.2.12

  • Update react-motion(use "^0.4.3")

V0.2.10, V0.2.11

  • Fix order update bug

V0.2.8

  • Fix size updater bug

V0.2.7

  • Fix size updater bug

V0.2.6

  • Fix order bug
  • Update react-resizable-box(^1.2.0)

V0.2.5

  • Add order props to change order by parent component.
  • Add husky and pre push hook.

V0.2.4

  • update packages to support react v15

V0.2.3

  • update pane size when props.width/height updated.

V0.2.2

  • Fix className bug.

V0.2.1

  • Update resizable box component.

V0.2.0

  • Support pane append and remove.
  • Support vertical mode.
  • Fix pane size calculator.

V0.1.2

  • Add onOrderChange callback.
  • Add disableEffect props.
  • Fix eslint error.

V0.1.1

  • Add onResize callback.

V0.1.0

publised.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 @bokuweb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

