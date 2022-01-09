Sortable and resizable pane component for react.
npm i react-sortable-pane
or
yarn add react-sortable-pane
If you need not to control
SortablePane state, please use
defaultSize and
defaultOrder.
import * as React from 'react';
import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane';
export default function SimpleUncontrolledExample() {
const panes = [0, 1, 2].map(key => (
<Pane key={key} defaultSize={{ width: '100%', height: 120 }}>
00{key}
</Pane>
));
return (
<div>
<SortablePane direction="vertical" margin={20} defaultOrder={['0', '1', '2']}>
{panes}
</SortablePane>
</div>
);
}
If you need to control
SortablePanestate by yourself, please use
size and
order.
import * as React from 'react';
import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane';
type State = {
order: string[];
panes: { [key: string]: { height: number } };
};
export default class SimpleControlledFullExample extends React.Component<{}, State> {
state = {
order: ['2', '1', '0'],
panes: { '0': { height: 100 }, '1': { height: 200 }, '2': { height: 300 } },
};
render() {
const panes = [0, 1, 2].map(key => (
<Pane key={key} size={{ width: '100%', height: this.state.panes[key].height }}>
00{key}
</Pane>
));
return (
<div>
<SortablePane
direction="vertical"
margin={20}
order={this.state.order}
onOrderChange={order => {
this.setState({ order });
}}
onResizeStop={(e, key, dir, ref, d) => {
this.setState({
panes: { ...this.state.panes, [key]: { height: this.state.panes[key].height + d.height } },
});
}}
>
{panes}
</SortablePane>
</div>
);
}
}
|Props
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
undefined
|Specify
className of component.
style
React.CssProperties
{}
|Original style of component.
direction
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
horizontal
|The
direction is used to set the direction of a component.
order
string[]
undefined
|The
order is used to control
Pane order. If you need not to control
Pane state, you can omit this property. (See also, controlled)
defaultOrder
string[]
undefined
|The
defaultOrder is used to set default
Pane order. If you need to control
Pane state, please use
order property. (See also, uncontrolled)
margin
number
0
|The
margin is used to set the margin between
Pane component.
isSortable
boolean
true
|The
isSortable is used to control whether panes can be dragged or not.
disableEffect
boolean
false
|The
disableEffect is used to disable floating effect.
dragHandleClassName
string
undefined
|The
dragHandleClassName is a class name of an element which should handle drag events for panes.
onOrderChange
(order: string[]) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component order changed. The argument
order is array of react element's
key.
onResizeStart
(e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component resize start.
onResize
(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component resize.
onResizeStop
(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component resize stop.
onDragStart
(e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, elementRef: HTMLElement) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component dragging starts.
onDragStop
(e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: PaneKey, elementRef: HTMLElement, order: string[]) => void
undefined
|It is called when
Pane component dragging stop.
|Props
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
undefined
|Specify
className of component.
style
React.CssProperties
{}
|Original style of component.
defaultSize
{ width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) }
auto
|Specifies the width and height that the dragged item should start at. For example, you can set 300, '300px', 50%.
size
{ width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) }
auto
|The size property is used to set the size of the component. For example, you can set 300, '300px', '50%'.
minWidth
number | string
10px
|The
minWidth is used to set the minimum width of a Pane component.
minHeight
number | string
10px
|The
minHeight is used to set the minimum height of a Pane component.
maxWidth
number | string
undefined
|The
maxWidth is used to set the maximum width of a Pane component.
maxHeight
number | string
undefined
|The
maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component.
grid
[number, number]
[1, 1]
|The
maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component.
resizable
{ x: boolean, y: boolean, xy: boolean }
{ x: true, y: true, xy: true }
|The
resizable is used to set the resizable permission of a component.
flowtype definition.
TypeScript instead of
flowtype.
defaultSize,
defaultOrder,
order,
size props to control(or uncontrol)
SortablePane state.
order property.
re-resizable instead of
react-resizable-box)
grid props.
grid props. (#93)
onResizeStart and
onResizeStop not fired.
prop-types package.
user-select: none when resizeing or moving.
isSortable props. (#34 thanks @lanVS)
publised.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 @bokuweb
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.