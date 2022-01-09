Sortable and resizable pane component for react.

Install

npm i react-sortable-pane

or

yarn add react-sortable-pane

Usage

Uncontrolled

If you need not to control SortablePane state, please use defaultSize and defaultOrder .

import * as React from 'react' ; import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane' ; export default function SimpleUncontrolledExample ( ) { const panes = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ].map( key => ( <Pane key={key} defaultSize={{ width: '100%' , height: 120 }}> 00 {key} < /Pane> )); return ( <div> <SortablePane direction="vertical" margin={20} defaultOrder={['0', '1', '2']}> {panes} </ SortablePane> < /div> ); }

Controlled

If you need to control SortablePane state by yourself, please use size and order .

import * as React from 'react' ; import { SortablePane, Pane } from 'react-sortable-pane' ; type State = { order: string []; panes: { [key: string ]: { height: number } }; }; export default class SimpleControlledFullExample extends React.Component<{}, State> { state = { order: [ '2' , '1' , '0' ], panes: { '0' : { height: 100 }, '1' : { height: 200 }, '2' : { height: 300 } }, }; render() { const panes = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ].map( key => ( <Pane key={key} size={{ width: '100%' , height: this .state.panes[key].height }}> 00 {key} < /Pane> )); return ( <div> <SortablePane direction="vertical" margin={20} order={this.state.order} onOrderChange={order => { this.setState({ order }); }} onResizeStop={(e, key, dir, ref, d) => { this.setState({ panes: { ...this.state.panes, [key]: { height: this.state.panes[key].height + d.height } }, }); }} > {panes} </ SortablePane> < /div> ); } }

Props

SortablePaneComponent

Props Required Type Default Description className string undefined Specify className of component. style React.CssProperties {} Original style of component. direction 'horizontal' | 'vertical' horizontal The direction is used to set the direction of a component. order string[] undefined The order is used to control Pane order. If you need not to control Pane state, you can omit this property. (See also, controlled) defaultOrder string[] undefined The defaultOrder is used to set default Pane order. If you need to control Pane state, please use order property. (See also, uncontrolled) margin number 0 The margin is used to set the margin between Pane component. isSortable boolean true The isSortable is used to control whether panes can be dragged or not. disableEffect boolean false The disableEffect is used to disable floating effect. dragHandleClassName string undefined The dragHandleClassName is a class name of an element which should handle drag events for panes. onOrderChange (order: string[]) => void undefined It is called when Pane component order changed. The argument order is array of react element's key . onResizeStart (e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection) => void undefined It is called when Pane component resize start. onResize (e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => void undefined It is called when Pane component resize. onResizeStop (e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: string, dir: PaneResizeDirection, elementRef: HTMLElement, delta: PaneSize) => void undefined It is called when Pane component resize stop. onDragStart (e: React.MouseEvent | React.TouchEvent, key: string, elementRef: HTMLElement) => void undefined It is called when Pane component dragging starts. onDragStop (e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, key: PaneKey, elementRef: HTMLElement, order: string[]) => void undefined It is called when Pane component dragging stop.

PaneComponent

Props Required Type Default Description className string undefined Specify className of component. style React.CssProperties {} Original style of component. defaultSize { width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) } auto Specifies the width and height that the dragged item should start at. For example, you can set 300, '300px', 50%. size { width?: (number | string), height?: (number | string) } auto The size property is used to set the size of the component. For example, you can set 300, '300px', '50%'. minWidth number | string 10px The minWidth is used to set the minimum width of a Pane component. minHeight number | string 10px The minHeight is used to set the minimum height of a Pane component. maxWidth number | string undefined The maxWidth is used to set the maximum width of a Pane component. maxHeight number | string undefined The maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component. grid [number, number] [1, 1] The maxHeight is used to set the maximum height of a Pane component. resizable { x: boolean, y: boolean, xy: boolean } { x: true, y: true, xy: true } The resizable is used to set the resizable permission of a component.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 @bokuweb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.