@types/react-overlays

by react-bootstrap
3.1.0 (see all)

Utilities for creating robust overlay components

Overview

Downloads/wk

21.7K

GitHub Stars

846

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. react-overlays provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

react-overlays

Utilities for creating robust overlay components.

Documentation

https://react-bootstrap.github.io/react-overlays

Installation

npm install --save react-overlays

Notes

All of these utilities have been abstracted out of React-Bootstrap in order to provide better access to the generic implementations of these commonly-needed components. The included components are building blocks for creating more polished components. Everything is bring-your-own-styles, CSS or otherwise.

If you are looking for more complete overlays, modals, or tooltips – something you can use out-of-the-box – check out React-Bootstrap, which is built using these components.

