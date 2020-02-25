openbase logo
@types/react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs

by react-navigation
2.0.0 (see all)

A Material Design bottom tab navigator for React Navigation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x/packages/material-bottom-tabs

React Navigation Material Bottom Tabs

Bottom Navigation component following Material design guidelines to use with React Navigation. Uses the Bottom Navigation component from React Native Paper.

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,

yarn add react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs react-native-paper

If you're on a vanilla React Native project, you also need to install and link react-native-vector-icons.

yarn add react-native-vector-icons
react-native link react-native-vector-icons

If you don't want to install vector icons, you can use babel-plugin-optional-require to opt-out.

If you use Expo, you don't need to install vector icons. But you will need to make sure that your .babelrc includes babel-preset-expo:

{
  "presets": ["expo"]
}

If you don't use React Native Paper app, you should also add react-native-paper/babel to your .babelrc to avoid importing the whole library. See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Usage

import { createMaterialBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs';

export default createMaterialBottomTabNavigator({
  Album: { screen: Album },
  Library: { screen: Library },
  History: { screen: History },
  Cart: { screen: Cart },
}, {
  initialRouteName: 'Album',
  activeColor: '#F44336',
});

