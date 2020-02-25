@types/react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs

This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x/packages/material-bottom-tabs

React Navigation Material Bottom Tabs

Bottom Navigation component following Material design guidelines to use with React Navigation. Uses the Bottom Navigation component from React Native Paper.

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,

yarn add react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs react-native-paper

If you're on a vanilla React Native project, you also need to install and link react-native-vector-icons.

yarn add react-native-vector-icons react-native link react-native-vector-icons

If you don't want to install vector icons, you can use babel-plugin-optional-require to opt-out.

If you use Expo, you don't need to install vector icons. But you will need to make sure that your .babelrc includes babel-preset-expo :

{ "presets" : [ "expo" ] }

If you don't use React Native Paper app, you should also add react-native-paper/babel to your .babelrc to avoid importing the whole library. See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Usage

import { createMaterialBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs' ; export default createMaterialBottomTabNavigator({ Album : { screen : Album }, Library : { screen : Library }, History : { screen : History }, Cart : { screen : Cart }, }, { initialRouteName : 'Album' , activeColor : '#F44336' , });

Docs

Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.