Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
|Name
|Latest Version
|@react-navigation/core
|@react-navigation/native
|@react-navigation/routers
|@react-navigation/stack
|@react-navigation/drawer
|@react-navigation/material-top-tabs
|@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/devtools
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.