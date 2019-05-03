openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

@types/react-native-safe-area

by Masayuki Iwai
0.5.1 (see all)

React Native module to retrieve safe area insets for iOS 11 or later.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

706

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. react-native-safe-area provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

react-native-safe-area

React Native module to handle safe area insets natively for iOS 11 or later.

rnsf

Installation

1. Install library from npm

npm install --save react-native-safe-area

You can link native code in the way you prefer:

CocoaPods

Add line to your project target section in your Podfile:

target 'YourProjectTarget' do

+   pod 'react-native-safe-area', path: '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area'

end

If you received error jest-haste-map: Haste module naming collision: Duplicate module name: react-native, add lines below to your Podfile and reinstall pods.

target 'YourProjectTarget' do

+   rn_path = '../node_modules/react-native'
+   pod 'yoga', path: "#{rn_path}/ReactCommon/yoga/yoga.podspec"
+   pod 'React', path: rn_path

  pod 'react-native-safe-area', path: '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area'

end

+ post_install do |installer|
+   installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
+     if target.name == "React"
+       target.remove_from_project
+     end
+   end
+ end

Run command below:

react-native link react-native-safe-area

Usage

Work with views

Use withSafeArea to apply safe area insets to views automatically.

import { withSafeArea } from 'react-native-safe-area'

withSafeArea(component[, applyTo][, direction])

A higher-order component which applies safe area insets automatically to the wrapped component.

  • component : Component - Wrapped component.
  • applyTo : string - (Optional) Specify property to apply safe area insets.
    • margin - style.margin. (Default)
    • padding - style.padding.
    • absolutePosition - style.top, style.bottom, style.left and style.right.
    • contentInset - contentInset and contentOffset for scroll views.
  • direction : string - (Optional) Specify direction to apply safe area insets.
    • top - Apply to top.
    • bottom - Apply to bottom.
    • left - Apply to left.
    • right - Apply to right.
    • topAndLeft - top + left.
    • topAndRight - top + right.
    • bottomAndLeft - bottom + left.
    • bottomAndRight - bottom + right.
    • horizontal - left + right.
    • horizontalAndTop - horizontal + top.
    • horizontalAndBottom - horizontal + bottom.
    • vertical - top + bottom.
    • verticalAndLeft - vertical + left.
    • verticalAndRight - vertical + right.
    • all - horizontal + vertical. (Default)
Simple view example
const SafeAreaView = withSafeArea(View, 'margin', 'all')

class App extends Component<{}> {
  render() {
    return (
      <SafeAreaView>
        <View />
      </SafeAreaView>
    )
  }
}
ScrollView example
const SafeAreaScrollView = withSafeArea(ScrollView, 'contentInset', 'vertical')

class App extends Component<{}> {
  render() {
    return (
      <SafeAreaScrollView>
        <View />
      </SafeAreaScrollView>
    )
  }
}

You can also apply safe area insets to FlatList and SectionList.

Enhanced component's APIs

get wrappedRef : ref

Returns wrapped component's ref.

get currentSafeAreaInsets : SafeAreaInsets

Returns current safe area insets.

Handle safe area manually

import SafeArea from 'react-native-safe-area'

If you want to use SafeAreaInsets type, you can import it like below:

import SafeArea, { type SafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area'

Retrieve safe area insets for root view

SafeArea.getSafeAreaInsetsForRootView()
  .then((result) => {
    console.log(result)
    // { safeAreaInsets: { top: 44, left: 0, bottom: 34, right: 0 } }
  })

Handle safe area insets changed event

class App extends Component<{}> {
  // To keep the context of 'this'
  onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange = this.onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange.bind(this)

  componentDidMount() {
    // Add event listener
    SafeArea.addEventListener('safeAreaInsetsForRootViewDidChange', this.onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange)
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    // Remove event listener
    SafeArea.removeEventListener('safeAreaInsetsForRootViewDidChange', this.onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange)
  }

  onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange(result) {
    // Called every time that safe area insets changed
    console.log(result)
    // { safeAreaInsets: { top: 0, left: 44, bottom: 21, right: 44 } }
  }
}

Examples

A simple example project is here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial