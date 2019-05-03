React Native module to handle safe area insets natively for iOS 11 or later.

Installation

1. Install library from npm

npm install --save react-native-safe-area

2. Link native code

You can link native code in the way you prefer:

CocoaPods

Add line to your project target section in your Podfile:

target 'YourProjectTarget' do + pod 'react-native-safe-area', path: '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area' end

If you received error jest-haste-map: Haste module naming collision: Duplicate module name: react-native , add lines below to your Podfile and reinstall pods.

target 'YourProjectTarget' do + rn_path = '../node_modules/react-native' + pod 'yoga', path: "#{rn_path}/ReactCommon/yoga/yoga.podspec" + pod 'React', path: rn_path pod 'react-native-safe-area', path: '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area' end + post_install do |installer| + installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target| + if target.name == "React" + target.remove_from_project + end + end + end

react-native link

Run command below:

react-native link react-native-safe-area

Usage

Work with views

Use withSafeArea to apply safe area insets to views automatically.

import { withSafeArea } from 'react-native-safe-area'

A higher-order component which applies safe area insets automatically to the wrapped component.

component : Component - Wrapped component.

: Component - Wrapped component. applyTo : string - (Optional) Specify property to apply safe area insets. margin - style.margin . (Default) padding - style.padding . absolutePosition - style.top , style.bottom , style.left and style.right . contentInset - contentInset and contentOffset for scroll views.

: string - (Optional) Specify property to apply safe area insets. direction : string - (Optional) Specify direction to apply safe area insets. top - Apply to top. bottom - Apply to bottom. left - Apply to left. right - Apply to right. topAndLeft - top + left . topAndRight - top + right . bottomAndLeft - bottom + left . bottomAndRight - bottom + right . horizontal - left + right . horizontalAndTop - horizontal + top . horizontalAndBottom - horizontal + bottom . vertical - top + bottom . verticalAndLeft - vertical + left . verticalAndRight - vertical + right . all - horizontal + vertical . (Default)

: string - (Optional) Specify direction to apply safe area insets.

Simple view example

const SafeAreaView = withSafeArea(View, 'margin' , 'all' ) class App extends Component < {}> { render() { return ( < SafeAreaView > < View /> </ SafeAreaView > ) } }

ScrollView example

const SafeAreaScrollView = withSafeArea(ScrollView, 'contentInset' , 'vertical' ) class App extends Component < {}> { render() { return ( < SafeAreaScrollView > < View /> </ SafeAreaScrollView > ) } }

You can also apply safe area insets to FlatList and SectionList.

Enhanced component's APIs

get wrappedRef : ref

Returns wrapped component's ref.

get currentSafeAreaInsets : SafeAreaInsets

Returns current safe area insets.

Handle safe area manually

import SafeArea from 'react-native-safe-area'

If you want to use SafeAreaInsets type, you can import it like below:

import SafeArea, { type SafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area'

Retrieve safe area insets for root view

SafeArea.getSafeAreaInsetsForRootView() .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) })

Handle safe area insets changed event

class App extends Component < {}> { onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange = this .onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange.bind( this ) componentDidMount() { SafeArea.addEventListener( 'safeAreaInsetsForRootViewDidChange' , this .onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange) } componentWillUnmount() { SafeArea.removeEventListener( 'safeAreaInsetsForRootViewDidChange' , this .onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange) } onSafeAreaInsetsForRootViewChange(result) { console .log(result) } }

Examples

A simple example project is here.