@types/react-native-responsive-dimensions

📐📱 React Native Responsive Dimensions 🌐📏 Responsive height, width and responsive fontSize for your react native components! The dimensions auto adjust based on the window size (view port) or the screen size of the device 🙌🏽 Support for responsive dimension hooks to help auto-adjust dimensions for devices whose display or screen sizes may change such as foldable phones or browser windows! 😎 Compatible with Expo & React Native Web 🚀 PRs Welcome 👍✨

Installation

npm install --save react-native-responsive-dimensions yarn add react-native-responsive-dimensions

Usage

While working with mobile devices, there are two kinds of dimensions you will have to focus on

Window Dimensions ﹣ which is the size of the window / view port on which your app is being displayed

Screen Dimensions ﹣ this is the total screen dimensions of your device (your app may occupy the entire screen or only a portion of the screen)

Working with Window Dimensions

import { StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import { responsiveHeight, responsiveWidth, responsiveFontSize } from "react-native-responsive-dimensions" ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { justifyContent : "center" , height : responsiveHeight( 50 ), width : responsiveWidth( 50 ), alignItems : "center" }, sampleText : { fontSize : responsiveFontSize( 2 ) } });

Working with Screen Dimensions

import { StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import { responsiveScreenHeight, responsiveScreenWidth, responsiveScreenFontSize } from "react-native-responsive-dimensions" ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { justifyContent : "center" , height : responsiveScreenHeight( 50 ), width : responsiveScreenWidth( 50 ), alignItems : "center" }, sampleText : { fontSize : responsiveScreenFontSize( 2 ) } });

Responsive hooks

The above responsive dimension methods do not auto update once the value is set. They are suitable for using within StyleSheet.create method as the values don't change once set. However, you might want your views to respond to dimension changes such as screen rotation, device folding (in foldable devices) & browser window resizing (react-native-web).

The values set by these hooks auto respond to changes. The following hooks are available for use ﹣

useResponsiveHeight

useResponsiveWidth

useResponsiveFontSize

useResponsiveScreenHeight

useResponsiveScreenWidth

useResponsiveScreenFontSize

useDimensionsChange

Sample Usage

import React from "react" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; import { useResponsiveHeight, useResponsiveWidth } from "react-native-responsive-dimensions" ; const App = () => { const height = useResponsiveHeight( 25 ); const width = useResponsiveWidth( 25 ); return < View style = {{ height , width }} /> ; };

Reacting to dimension changes with useDimensionsChange

useDimensionsChange basically calls a function whenever the dimensions update with new window & screen dimensions as arguments. This is a good place to include your layout animations if your UI layout reacts to dimension updates and you want to make the transitions smooth.

import React, { useCallback } from "react" ; import { View, LayoutAnimation } from "react-native" ; import { useResponsiveHeight, useResponsiveWidth, useDimensionsChange } from "react-native-responsive-dimensions" ; const App = () => { const height = useResponsiveHeight( 25 ); const width = useResponsiveWidth( 25 ); useDimensionsChange( useCallback( ( { window , screen } ) => { LayoutAnimation.configureNext(LayoutAnimation.Presets.easeInEaseOut); }, []) ); return < View style = {{ height , width }} /> ; };

Examples

Why Responsive Dimensions

I built responsive dimensions as a personal tool to tackle some of my problems I face during my everyday app development. You might want to use it if your usecase comes under one of the following scenarios.