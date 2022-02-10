

React Native Navigation

React Native Navigation provides 100% native platform navigation on both iOS and Android for React Native apps. The JavaScript API is simple and cross-platform - just install it in your app and give your users the native feel they deserve. Ready to get started? Check out the docs.

Requirements

Apps using React Native Navigation may target iOS 11 and Android 5.0 (API 21). You may use Windows, macOS or Linux as your development operating system.

Installation