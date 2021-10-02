setGenericPassword(username, password, [{ accessControl, accessible, accessGroup, service, securityLevel }])
getGenericPassword([{ authenticationPrompt, service, accessControl }])
resetGenericPassword([{ service }])
getAllGenericPasswordServices()
setInternetCredentials(server, username, password, [{ accessControl, accessible, accessGroup, securityLevel }])
hasInternetCredentials(server)
getInternetCredentials(server, [{ authenticationPrompt }])
resetInternetCredentials(server)
requestSharedWebCredentials() (iOS only)
setSharedWebCredentials(server, username, password) (iOS only)
canImplyAuthentication([{ authenticationType }]) (iOS only)
getSupportedBiometryType()
getSecurityLevel([{ accessControl }]) (Android only)
Keychain.ACCESS_CONTROL enum
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE enum
Keychain.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE enum
Keychain.BIOMETRY_TYPE enum
Keychain.SECURITY_LEVEL enum (Android only)
Keychain.STORAGE_TYPE enum (Android only)
Keychain.SECURITY_RULES enum (Android only)
Run
yarn add react-native-keychain
1 a. Only for React Native <= 0.59:
$ react-native link react-native-keychain and check
MainApplication.java to verify the package was added. See manual installation below if you have issues with
react-native link.
Run
pod install in
ios/ directory to install iOS dependencies.
If you want to support FaceID, add a
NSFaceIDUsageDescription entry in your
Info.plist.
Re-build your Android and iOS projects.
import * as Keychain from 'react-native-keychain';
async () => {
const username = 'zuck';
const password = 'poniesRgr8';
// Store the credentials
await Keychain.setGenericPassword(username, password);
try {
// Retrieve the credentials
const credentials = await Keychain.getGenericPassword();
if (credentials) {
console.log(
'Credentials successfully loaded for user ' + credentials.username
);
} else {
console.log('No credentials stored');
}
} catch (error) {
console.log("Keychain couldn't be accessed!", error);
}
await Keychain.resetGenericPassword();
};
See
KeychainExample for fully working project example.
Both
setGenericPassword and
setInternetCredentials are limited to strings only, so if you need to store objects etc, please use
JSON.stringify/
JSON.parse when you store/access it.
setGenericPassword(username, password, [{ accessControl, accessible, accessGroup, service, securityLevel }])
Will store the username/password combination in the secure storage. Resolves to
{service, storage} or rejects in case of an error.
storage - is a name of used internal cipher for saving secret;
service - name used for storing secret in internal storage (empty string resolved to valid default name).
getGenericPassword([{ authenticationPrompt, service, accessControl }])
Will retrieve the username/password combination from the secure storage. Resolves to
{ username, password, service, storage } if an entry exists or
false if it doesn't. It will reject only if an unexpected error is encountered like lacking entitlements or permission.
resetGenericPassword([{ service }])
Will remove the username/password combination from the secure storage. Resolves to
true in case of success.
getAllGenericPasswordServices()
Will retrieve all known service names for which a generic password has been stored (e.g.,
setGenericPassword).
Note: on iOS this will actully read the encrypted entries, so it will trigger an authentication UI if you have encrypted any entries with password/biometry.
setInternetCredentials(server, username, password, [{ accessControl, accessible, accessGroup, securityLevel }])
Will store the server/username/password combination in the secure storage. Resolves to
{ username, password, service, storage };
hasInternetCredentials(server)
Will check if the username/password combination for server is available in the secure storage. Resolves to
true if an entry exists or
false if it doesn't.
getInternetCredentials(server, [{ authenticationPrompt }])
Will retrieve the server/username/password combination from the secure storage. Resolves to
{ username, password } if an entry exists or
false if it doesn't. It will reject only if an unexpected error is encountered like lacking entitlements or permission.
resetInternetCredentials(server)
Will remove the server/username/password combination from the secure storage.
requestSharedWebCredentials() (iOS only)
Asks the user for a shared web credential. Requires additional setup both in the app and server side, see Apple documentation. Resolves to
{ server, username, password } if approved and
false if denied and throws an error if not supported on platform or there's no shared credentials.
setSharedWebCredentials(server, username, password) (iOS only)
Sets a shared web credential. Resolves to
true when successful.
canImplyAuthentication([{ authenticationType }]) (iOS only)
Inquire if the type of local authentication policy is supported on this device with the device settings the user chose. Should be used in combination with
accessControl option in the setter functions. Resolves to
true if supported.
getSupportedBiometryType()
On iOS: Get what type of hardware biometry support the device can use for biometric encryption. Resolves to a
Keychain.BIOMETRY_TYPE value when supported and enrolled, otherwise
null.
On Android: Get what type of Class 3 (strong) biometry support the device has. Resolves to a
Keychain.BIOMETRY_TYPE value when supported, otherwise
null. In most devices this will return
FINGERPRINT (except for Pixel 4 or similar where fingerprint sensor is not present).
This method returns
null, if the device haven't enrolled into fingerprint/FaceId. Even though it has hardware for it.
getSecurityLevel([{ accessControl }]) (Android only)
Get security level that is supported on the current device with the current OS. Resolves to
Keychain.SECURITY_LEVEL enum value.
|Key
|Platform
|Description
|Default
accessControl
|All
|This dictates how a keychain item may be used, see possible values in
Keychain.ACCESS_CONTROL.
|None
accessible
|iOS only
|This dictates when a keychain item is accessible, see possible values in
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED
accessGroup
|iOS only
|In which App Group to share the keychain. Requires additional setup with entitlements.
|None
authenticationPrompt
|All
|What to prompt the user when unlocking the keychain with biometry or device password.
|See
authenticationPrompt Properties
authenticationType
|iOS only
|Policies specifying which forms of authentication are acceptable.
Keychain.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE.DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICS
service
|All
|Reverse domain name qualifier for the service associated with password.
|App bundle ID
storage
|Android only
|Force specific cipher storage usage during saving the password
|Select best available storage
rules
|Android only
|Force following to a specific security rules
Keychain.RULES.AUTOMATIC_UPGRADE
authenticationPrompt Properties
|Key
|Platform
|Description
|Default
title
|All
|Title of the authentication prompt when requesting a stored secret.
Authenticate to retrieve secret
subtitle
|Android only
|Subtitle of the Android authentication prompt when requesting a stored secret.
|None. Optional
description
|Android only
|Description of the Android authentication prompt when requesting a stored secret.
|None. Optional
cancel
|Android only
|Negative button text of the Android authentication prompt when requesting a stored secret.
Cancel
Keychain.ACCESS_CONTROL enum
|Key
|Description
USER_PRESENCE
|Constraint to access an item with either Touch ID or passcode.
BIOMETRY_ANY
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers.
DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with a passcode.
APPLICATION_PASSWORD
|Constraint to use an application-provided password for data encryption key generation.
BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers or passcode.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers or passcode.
Note #1:
BIOMETRY_ANY,
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET,
BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE,
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE- recognized by Android as a requirement for Biometric enabled storage (Till we got a better implementation);
Note #2: For Android we support only two states:
None(default) and
Fingerprint(use only biometric protected storage);
Facerecognition fails with "User not authenticated" exception, see issue #318
Refs:
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE enum
|Key
|Description
WHEN_UNLOCKED
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user.
ALWAYS
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked.
WHEN_PASSCODE_SET_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain can only be accessed when the device is unlocked. Only available if a passcode is set on the device. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
WHEN_UNLOCKED_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user. Items with this attribute do not migrate to a new device.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
Refs:
Keychain.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE enum
|Key
|Description
DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICS
|Device owner is going to be authenticated by biometry or device passcode.
BIOMETRICS
|Device owner is going to be authenticated using a biometric method (Touch ID or Face ID).
Refs:
Keychain.BIOMETRY_TYPE enum
|Key
|Description
TOUCH_ID
|Device supports authentication with Touch ID. (iOS only)
FACE_ID
|Device supports authentication with Face ID. (iOS only)
FINGERPRINT
|Device supports authentication with Fingerprint. (Android only)
FACE
|Device supports authentication with Face Recognition. (Android only)
IRIS
|Device supports authentication with Iris Recognition. (Android only)
Refs:
Keychain.SECURITY_LEVEL enum (Android only)
If set,
securityLevel parameter specifies minimum security level that the encryption key storage should guarantee for storing credentials to succeed.
|Key
|Description
ANY
|no security guarantees needed (default value); Credentials can be stored in FB Secure Storage;
SECURE_SOFTWARE
|requires for the key to be stored in the Android Keystore, separate from the encrypted data;
SECURE_HARDWARE
|requires for the key to be stored on a secure hardware (Trusted Execution Environment or Secure Environment). Read this article for more information.
Keychain.STORAGE_TYPE enum (Android only)
|Key
|Description
FB
|Facebook compatibility cipher
AES
|Encryptions without human interaction.
RSA
|Encryption with biometrics.
Keychain.SECURITY_RULES enum (Android only)
|Key
|Description
NONE
|No rules. Be dummy, developer control everything
AUTOMATIC_UPGRADE
|Upgrade secret to the best available storage as soon as it is available and user request secret extraction. Upgrade not applied till we request the secret. This rule only applies to secrets stored with FacebookConseal.
As a rule the library will try to apply the best possible encryption for storing secrets. Once the secret is stored however its does not try to upgrade it unless FacebookConseal was used and the option 'SECURITY_RULES' is set to 'AUTOMATIC_UPGRADE'
Q: What will happen if user disables/drops biometric usage?
A: User will lose ability to extract secret from storage. On re-enable biometric access to the secret will be possible again.
Q: Is it possible to implement automatic downgrading?
A: From security perspective any Automatic downgrading is treated as "a loss of the trust" point. Developer should implement own logic to allow downgrade and deal with "security loss". (My recommendation - never do that!)
Q: How to enable automatic upgrade for FacebookConseal?
A: Do call
getGenericPassword({ ...otherProps, rules: "AUTOMATIC_UPGRADE" }) with extra property
rules set to
AUTOMATIC_UPGRADE string value.
Q: How to force a specific level of encryption during saving the secret?
A: Do call
setGenericPassword({ ...otherProps, storage: "AES" }) with forced storage.
Note: attempt to force storage
RSAwhen biometrics is not available will force code to reject call with errors specific to device biometric configuration state.
node_modules/react-native-keychain/RNKeychain.xcodeproj
libRNKeychain.a.
pod 'RNKeychain' is not in your
Podfile
Add the following to your
Podfile and run
pod update:
pod 'RNKeychain', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-keychain'
Keychain Sharing entitlement for iOS 10+
For iOS 10 you'll need to enable the
Keychain Sharing entitlement in the
Capabilities section of your build target. (See screenshot). Otherwise you'll experience the error shown below.
Error: {
code = "-34018";
domain = NSOSStatusErrorDomain;
message = "The operation couldn\U2019t be completed. (OSStatus error -34018.)";
}
android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +):
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-keychain'
+ project(':react-native-keychain').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-keychain/android')
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
implementation fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
implementation 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1'
implementation 'com.facebook.react:react-native:0.19.+'
+ implementation project(':react-native-keychain')
}
MainApplication.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
package com.myapp;
+ import com.oblador.keychain.KeychainPackage;
....
public class MainActivity extends extends ReactActivity {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
+ new KeychainPackage()
);
}
...
}
On Android builds that use proguard (like release), you may see the following error:
RNKeychainManager: no keychain entry found for service:
JNI DETECTED ERROR IN APPLICATION: JNI FindClass called with pending exception java.lang.NoSuchFieldError: no "J" field "mCtxPtr" in class "Lcom/facebook/crypto/cipher/NativeGCMCipher;" or its superclasses
If so, add a proguard rule in
proguard-rules.pro:
-keep class com.facebook.crypto.** {
*;
}
The keychain manager relies on interfacing with the native application itself. As such, it does not successfully compile and run in the context of a Jest test, where there is no underlying app to communicate with. To be able to call the JS functions exposed by this module in a unit test, you should mock them in one of the following two ways:
First, let's create a mock object for the module:
const keychainMock = {
SECURITY_LEVEL_ANY: "MOCK_SECURITY_LEVEL_ANY",
SECURITY_LEVEL_SECURE_SOFTWARE: "MOCK_SECURITY_LEVEL_SECURE_SOFTWARE",
SECURITY_LEVEL_SECURE_HARDWARE: "MOCK_SECURITY_LEVEL_SECURE_HARDWARE",
setGenericPassword: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue(),
getGenericPassword: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue(),
resetGenericPassword: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue(),
...
}
__mocks__ Directory
Read the jest docs for initial setup
Create a
react-native-keychain folder in the
__mocks__ directory and add
index.js file in it. It should contain the following code:
export default keychainMock;
In your Jest config, add a reference to a setup file
Inside your setup file, set up mocking for this package:
jest.mock('react-native-keychain', () => keychainMock);
Now your tests should run successfully, though note that writing and reading to the keychain will be effectively a no-op.
The module will automatically use the appropriate CipherStorage implementation based on API level:
Encrypted data is stored in SharedPreferences.
The
setInternetCredentials(server, username, password) call will be resolved as call to
setGenericPassword(username, password, server). Use the
server argument to distinguish between multiple entries.
Android implementation has behavioural specifics incurred by existing inconsistency between implementations by different vendors. E.g., some Samsung devices show very slow startup of crypto system. To alleviate this, a warm-up strategy is introduced in Android implementation of this library.
Using default constructor you get default behaviour, i.e. with the warming up on.
private List<ReactPackage> createPackageList() {
return Arrays.asList(
...
new KeychainPackage(), // warming up is ON
...
)
Those who want finer control are required to use constructor with a builder which can be configured as they like:
private List<ReactPackage> createPackageList() {
return Arrays.asList(
...
new KeychainPackage(
new KeychainModuleBuilder()
.withoutWarmUp()), // warming up is OFF
...
)
If you need Keychain Sharing in your iOS extension, make sure you use the same App Group and Keychain Sharing group names in your Main App and your Share Extension. To then share the keychain between the Main App and Share Extension, use the
accessGroup and
service option on
setGenericPassword and
getGenericPassword, like so:
getGenericPassword({ accessGroup: 'group.appname', service: 'com.example.appname' })
Refs:
This package supports macOS Catalyst.
On API levels that do not support Android keystore, Facebook Conceal is used to en/decrypt stored data. The encrypted data is then stored in SharedPreferences. Since Conceal itself stores its encryption key in SharedPreferences, it follows that if the device is rooted (or if an attacker can somehow access the filesystem), the key can be obtained and the stored data can be decrypted. Therefore, on such a device, the conceal encryption is only an obscurity. On API level 23+ the key is stored in the Android Keystore, which makes the key non-exportable and therefore makes the entire process more secure. Follow best practices and do not store user credentials on a device. Instead use tokens or other forms of authentication and re-ask for user credentials before performing sensitive operations.
