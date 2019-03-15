@types/react-native-google-analytics-bridge

Deprecation notice

On November 13th 2018 Google issued the following statement:

We want to let you know that in October 2019 we will begin to sunset our Google Analytics for mobile apps reporting and the Google Analytics Services SDK. Data collection and processing for such properties will stop on October 31, 2019.

The message is quite clear, and therefore I am officially deprecating this library. If you want to continue using Google's solutions for analytics, I recommend you move to Google Analytics for Firebase instead.

For React Native, there is a great library called react-native-firebase which implements Analytics (and other Firebase solutions).

I will continue to support this library for minor fixes, but no major changes will occur. The repository itself will be archived sometime in 2019.

Thanks to everyone who have used or contributed to this library!

- Christian (@cbrevik)

GoogleAnalyticsBridge

Google Analytics Bridge is built to provide an easy interface to the native Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.

Why a native bridge? Why not use just JavaScript?

The key difference with the native bridge is that you get a lot of the metadata handled automatically by the Google Analytics native library. This will include the device UUID, device model, viewport size, OS version etc.

You will only have to send in a few parameteres when tracking, e.g:

import { GoogleAnalyticsTracker } from "react-native-google-analytics-bridge" ; let tracker = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-1" ); tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" ); tracker.trackEvent( "testcategory" , "testaction" );

Version 6 breaking changes!

If you are upgrading to version 6 from an older version, read this wiki post for important details.

The newest version of this library has a new API surface. The API changes are in most cases backwards-compatible.

Important: If you are using ecommerce or custom dimensions, you probably have to migrate to new API if you upgrade!

Installation and linking libraries

For React Native >= 0.40 use version 5.0.0 (and up) of this module.

use version (and up) of this module. For React Native < 0.40 use version 4.0.3 .

Install with npm: npm install --save react-native-google-analytics-bridge

Or, install with yarn: yarn add react-native-google-analytics-bridge

Either way, then link with: react-native link react-native-google-analytics-bridge

If it doesn't work immediately after this, consult the manual installation guide. Both Android and iOS has a couple of prerequisite SDKs linked and installed.

Important: Does this library work with Expo? We have to sort of invert the question a bit, because it should be: does Expo work with other libraries? And the answer is no:

The most limiting thing about Expo is that you can’t add in your own native modules without detach ing and using ExpoKit.

This includes using create-react-native-app which also makes use of Expo.

Usage

import { GoogleAnalyticsTracker, GoogleTagManager, GoogleAnalyticsSettings } from "react-native-google-analytics-bridge" ; let tracker1 = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-1" ); let tracker2 = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-2" ); tracker1.trackScreenView( "Home" ); tracker1.trackEvent( "Customer" , "New" ); GoogleAnalyticsSettings.setDispatchInterval( 30 ); GoogleAnalyticsSettings.setDryRun( true ); GoogleTagManager.openContainerWithId( "GT-NZT48" ) .then( () => { return GoogleTagManager.stringForKey( "pack" ); }) .then( pack => { console .log( "Pack: " , pack); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); }); GoogleTagManager.registerFunctionCallTagHandler( "some_function" , (functionName, tagArguments) => { console .log( "Handling Function Call tag:" , functionName); } )

JavaScript API

GoogleAnalyticsSettings

Settings which are applied across all trackers.

setOptOut

Sets if OptOut is active and disables Google Analytics. This is disabled by default. Note: This has to be set each time the App starts.

Parameters

enabled boolean

Examples

GoogleAnalyticsSettings.setOptOut( true );

setDispatchInterval

Sets the trackers dispatch interval. Events, screen views, etc, are sent in batches to your tracker. This function allows you to configure how often (in seconds) the batches are sent to your tracker. Recommended to keep this around 20-120 seconds to preserve battery and network traffic. This is set to 20 seconds by default.

Parameters

intervalInSeconds number

Examples

GoogleAnalyticsSettings.setDispatchInterval( 30 );

setDryRun

When enabled the native library prevents any data from being sent to Google Analytics. This allows you to test or debug the implementation, without your test data appearing in your Google Analytics reports.

Parameters

enabled boolean

Examples

GoogleAnalyticsSettings.setDryRun( true );

GoogleAnalyticsTracker

Examples

import { GoogleAnalyticsTracker } from "react-native-google-analytics-bridge" ; const tracker = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-1" ); tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" ); const tracker2 = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-2" );

const fieldIndexMap = { customerType : 1 }; const tracker3 = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-3" , fieldIndexMap); tracker3.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions : { customerType : "Premium" } }); tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions : { 1 : "Premium" } });

trackScreenView

Track the current screen/view. Calling this will also set the "current view" for other calls. So events tracked will be tagged as having occured on the current view, Home in this example. This means it is important to track navigation, especially if events can fire on different views.

Parameters

screenName string (Required) The name of the current screen

(Required) The name of the current screen payload HitPayload (Optional) An object containing the hit payload (optional, default null )

Examples

tracker.trackScreenView( 'Home' );

const payload = { impressionList : "Sale" , impressionProducts : [ { id : "PW928" , name : "Premium bundle" } ] }; tracker.trackScreenView( "SplashModal" , payload);

trackEvent

Track an event that has occured

Parameters

category string (Required) The event category

(Required) The event category action string (Required) The event action

(Required) The event action eventMetadata EventMetadata (Optional) An object containing event metadata

(Optional) An object containing event metadata payload HitPayload (Optional) An object containing the hit payload (optional, default null )

Examples

tracker.trackEvent( "DetailsButton" , "Click" );

tracker.trackEvent( "AppVersionButton" , "Click" , { label : "v1.0.3" , value : 22 });

const product = { id : "P12345" , name : "Android Warhol T-Shirt" , category : "Apparel/T-Shirts" , brand : "Google" , variant : "Black" , price : 29.2 , quantity : 1 , couponCode : "APPARELSALE" }; const transaction = { id : "T12345" , affiliation : "Google Store - Online" , revenue : 37.39 , tax : 2.85 , shipping : 5.34 , couponCode : "SUMMER2013" }; const productAction = { transaction, action : 7 } const payload = { products : [ product ], productAction : productAction } tracker.trackEvent( "FinalizeOrderButton" , "Click" , null , payload);

trackTiming

Track a timing measurement

Parameters

category string (Required) The event category

(Required) The event category interval number (Required) The timing measurement in milliseconds

(Required) The timing measurement in milliseconds timingMetadata TimingMetadata (Required) An object containing timing metadata

(Required) An object containing timing metadata payload HitPayload (Optional) An object containing the hit payload (optional, default null )

Examples

tracker.trackTiming( "testcategory" , 2000 , { name : "LoadList" });

tracker.trackTiming( "testcategory" , 2000 , { name : "LoadList" , label : "v1.0.3" });

trackException

Track an exception

Parameters

error string (Required) The description of the error

(Required) The description of the error fatal boolean (Optional) A value indiciating if the error was fatal, defaults to false (optional, default false )

(Optional) A value indiciating if the error was fatal, defaults to false (optional, default ) payload HitPayload (Optional) An object containing the hit payload (optional, default null )

Examples

try { ... } catch (error) { tracker.trackException(error.message, false ); }

trackSocialInteraction

Track a social interaction, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Parameters

network string

action string

targetUrl string

payload HitPayload (Optional) An object containing the hit payload

Examples

tracker.trackSocialInteraction( "Twitter" , "Post" );

setUser

Sets the current userId for tracking.

Parameters

userId string An anonymous identifier that complies with Google Analytic's user ID policy

Examples

tracker.setUser( "12345678" );

setClient

Sets the current clientId for tracking.

Parameters

clientId string A anonymous identifier that complies with Google Analytic's client ID policy

Examples

tracker.setClient( "35009a79-1a05-49d7-b876-2b884d0f825b" );

getClientId

Get the client id to be used for purpose of logging etc.

Examples

tracker.getClientId().then( clientId => console .log( "Client id is: " , clientId));

Returns Promise<string>

allowIDFA

Also called advertising identifier collection, and is used for advertising features.

Important: For iOS you can only use this method if you have done the optional step 6 from the installation guide. Only enable this (and link the appropriate libraries) if you plan to use advertising features in your app, or else your app may get rejected from the AppStore.

Parameters

enabled boolean (Optional) Defaults to true (optional, default true )

Examples

tracker.allowIDFA( true );

setAppName

Overrides the app name logged in Google Analytics. The Bundle name is used by default. Note: This has to be set each time the App starts.

Parameters

appName string (Required)

Examples

tracker.setAppName( "YourAwesomeApp" );

setAppVersion

Sets the trackers appVersion

Parameters

appVersion string (Required)

Examples

tracker.setAppVersion( "1.3.2" );

setAnonymizeIp

Sets if AnonymizeIp is enabled If enabled the last octet of the IP address will be removed

Parameters

enabled boolean (Required)

Examples

tracker.setAnonymizeIp( true );

setSamplingRate

Sets tracker sampling rate.

Parameters

sampleRatio number (Required) Percentage 0 - 100

Examples

tracker.setSamplingRate( 50 );

setCurrency

Sets the currency for tracking.

Parameters

currencyCode string (Required) The currency ISO 4217 code

Examples

tracker.setCurrency( "EUR" );

setTrackUncaughtExceptions

Sets if uncaught exceptions should be tracked Important to note: On iOS this option is set on all trackers. On Android it is set per tracker. If you are using multiple trackers on iOS, this will enable & disable on all trackers.

Parameters

enabled boolean

dispatch

This function lets you manually dispatch all hits which are queued. Use this function sparingly, as it will normally happen automatically as a batch. This function will also dispatch for all trackers.

Examples

tracker.dispatch().then( done => console .log( "Dispatch is done: " , done));

Returns Promise<boolean> Returns when done

dispatchWithTimeout

The same as dispatch , but also gives you the ability to time out the Promise in case dispatch takes too long.

Parameters

timeout number The timeout. Default value is 15 sec. (optional, default -1 )

Examples

tracker .dispatchWithTimeout( 10000 ) .then( done => console .log( "Dispatch is done: " , done));

Returns Promise<boolean> Returns when done or timed out

GoogleTagManager

Can only be used with one container. All functions returns a Promise.

Examples

import { GoogleTagManager } from "react-native-google-analytics-bridge" ; GoogleTagManager.openContainerWithId( "GT-NZT48" ) .then( () => GoogleTagManager.stringForKey( "pack" )) .then( str => console .log( "Pack: " , str));

openContainerWithId

Call once to open the container for all subsequent static calls.

Parameters

containerId string

Examples

GoogleTagManager.openContainerWithId( 'GT-NZT48' ).then( ( .. ) => ..)

Returns Promise<boolean>

refreshContainer

Refreshes the GTM container. According to Tag Manager documentations for Android can be called once every 15 minutes. No such limitations has been mentioned for iOS containers, though.

Examples

GoogleTagManager.refreshContainer().then( ( .. ) => ..)

Returns Promise<boolean>

boolForKey

Retrieves a boolean value with the given key from the opened container.

Parameters

key string

Examples

GoogleTagManager.boolForKey( "key" ).then( val => console .log(val));

Returns Promise<boolean>

stringForKey

Retrieves a string with the given key from the opened container.

Parameters

key string

Examples

GoogleTagManager.stringForKey( "key" ).then( val => console .log(val));

Returns Promise<string>

doubleForKey

Retrieves a number with the given key from the opened container.

Parameters

key string

Examples

GoogleTagManager.doubleForKey( "key" ).then( val => console .log(val));

Returns Promise<number>

pushDataLayerEvent

Push a datalayer event for Google Analytics through Google Tag Manager. The event must have at least one key "event" with event name.

Parameters

event DataLayerEvent An Map<String, Object> containing key and value pairs. It must have at least one key "event" with event name

Examples

GoogleTagManager.pushDataLayerEvent({ event : "eventName" , pageId : "/home" }).then( success => console .log(success));

Returns Promise<boolean>

registerFunctionCallTagHandler

Register Function Call tag handler

Parameters

functionName String

handler Function

setVerboseLoggingEnabled

Sets logger to verbose, default is warning

Parameters

enabled boolean

TimingMetadata

Used when tracking time measurements

Parameters

name string (Required)

(Required) label string (Optional)

Examples

const timingMetadata = { name : "LoadList" } tracker.trackTiming( "testcategory" , 13000 , timingMetadata);

EventMetadata

Used when tracking event

Parameters

label string (Optional)

(Optional) value number (Optional)

Examples

const eventMetadata = { label : "v1.0.3" , value : 22 } tracker.trackEvent( "FinalizeOrderButton" , "Click" , eventMetadata);

HitPayload

The HitPayload object and possible values

Used by the different tracking methods for adding metadata to the hit.

Parameters

products Array<Product> (Optional) Used for ecommerce

(Optional) Used for ecommerce impressionProducts Array<Product> (Optional) Used for ecommerce

(Optional) Used for ecommerce impressionList string (Optional) Used for ecommerce

(Optional) Used for ecommerce impressionSource string (Optional) Used for ecommerce

(Optional) Used for ecommerce productAction ProductAction (Optional) Used for ecommerce

(Optional) Used for ecommerce customDimensions (CustomDimensionsByIndex | CustomDimensionsByField) (Optional)

(Optional) customMetrics CustomMetrics (Optional)

(Optional) utmCampaignUrl string (Optional) Used for campaigns

(Optional) Used for campaigns session string (Optional) Only two possible values, "start" or "end". This will either start or end a session.

Examples

const product = { id : "P12345" , name : "Android Warhol T-Shirt" , category : "Apparel/T-Shirts" , brand : "Google" , variant : "Black" , price : 29.2 , quantity : 1 , couponCode : "APPARELSALE" }; const transaction = { id : "T12345" , affiliation : "Google Store - Online" , revenue : 37.39 , tax : 2.85 , shipping : 5.34 , couponCode : "SUMMER2013" }; const productAction = { transaction, action : 7 } const payload = { products : [ product ], productAction : productAction } tracker.trackEvent( "FinalizeOrderButton" , "Click" , null , payload);

const customDimensions = { 1 : "Beta" , 3 : "Premium" }; const payload = { customDimensions }; tracker.trackScreenView( "SaleScreen" , payload);

CustomDimensionsByField

See: CustomDimensionsFieldIndexMap

See: CustomDimensionsByIndex

A dictionary with custom dimensions values and their (mapped) field name keys. In order to use this and send in custom dimensions by field name, you must have provided a CustomDimensionsFieldIndexMap when constructing the tracker.

Examples

const customDimensions = { customerType : "Premium" , appType : "Beta" , credit : 1200 } tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions });

CustomDimensionsByIndex

See: CustomDimensionsFieldIndexMap

See: CustomDimensionsByField

A dictionary with custom dimensions values and their index keys.

Examples

const customDimensions = { 1 : "Premium" , 3 : "Beta" , 5 : 1200 } tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions });

CustomDimensionsFieldIndexMap

See: CustomDimensionsFieldIndexMap

See: CustomDimensionsByField

A dictionary describing mapping of field names to indices for custom dimensions. This is an optional object used by the tracker.

Examples

const fieldIndexMap = { customerType : 1 }; const tracker = new GoogleAnalyticsTracker( "UA-12345-3" , fieldIndexMap); tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions : { customerType : "Premium" } }); tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customDimensions : { 1 : "Premium" } });

CustomMetrics

A dictionary with custom metric values and their index keys.

Examples

const customMetrics = { 1 : 2389 , 4 : 15000 } tracker.trackScreenView( "Home" , { customMetrics });

DataLayerEvent

The Google Tag Manager DataLayerEvent dictionary.

Populate this event-object with values to push to the DataLayer. The only required property is event .

Parameters

event string

Examples

const dataLayerEvent = { event : "eventName" , pageId : "/home" }; GoogleTagManager.pushDataLayerEvent(dataLayerEvent);

ProductActionEnum

Enhanced Ecommerce ProductActionEnum

Used by ProductAction when describing the type of product action. The possible values (numbers) are:

Detail = 1,

Click = 2,

Add = 3,

Remove = 4,

Checkout = 5,

CheckoutOption = 6,

Purchase = 7,

Refund = 8

Product

Enhanced Ecommerce Product

Used by HitPayload when populating product actions or impressions

Parameters

id string

name string

category string (Optional)

(Optional) brand string (Optional)

(Optional) variant string (Optional)

(Optional) price number (Optional)

(Optional) couponCode string (Optional)

(Optional) quantity number (Optional)

Examples

const product = { id : "P12345" , name : "Android Warhol T-Shirt" , category : "Apparel/T-Shirts" , brand : "Google" , variant : "Black" , price : 29.2 , quantity : 1 , couponCode : "APPARELSALE" };

ProductAction

Enhanced Ecommerce Product Action

Used by HitPayload when describing a product action

Parameters

action ProductActionEnum

transaction Transaction (Optional)

(Optional) checkoutStep number (Optional)

(Optional) checkoutOption string (Optional)

(Optional) productActionList string (Optional)

(Optional) productListSource string (Optional)

Examples

const productAction = { transaction, action : 7 }

const productAction = { action : 3 }

Transaction

Enhanced Ecommerce Transaction

Used by ProductAction when populating describing a purchase/transaction

Parameters

id string

affiliation string (Optional)

(Optional) revenue number (Optional - but not really)

(Optional - but not really) tax number (Optional)

(Optional) shipping number (Optional)

(Optional) couponCode string (Optional)

Examples