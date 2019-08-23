A React Native library for Fabric, Crashlytics and Answers
For Twitter Kit support, see react-native-fabric-twitterkit
react-native install react-native-fabric, or with rnpm:
rnpm install react-native-fabric
React Native / rnpm will automatically link all the necessary libraries for both iOS and Android.
If the installation goes off without a hitch, you can now skip to the Crashlytics Usage section or the Answers Usage section.
npm install react-native-fabric --save
Android as well as the steps in
Android without Android Studio.
pod 'ReactNativeFabric', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-fabric'
Download the Crashlytics
SDK and place the two
frameworks in a directory called
Crashlytics in the
ios directory. You may
want to add this directory to your
.gitignore as they take up a decent amount
of space and will slow down Git.
You will also need to modify the Run Script Phase that you likely added to Build
Phases so that it points to the correct location for the Fabric framework. If
you placed the framework directly under
ios/Crashlytics as specified above,t
the contents of the script will then be:
"${SRCROOT}/Crashlytics/Fabric.framework/run" API_KEY API_SECRET
Then do the following:
open node_modules/react-native-fabric/ios
SMXCrashlytics.xcodeproj into your
Libraries group
Build Phases expand the
Link Binary With Libraries header
+ to add a library
libSMXCrashlytics.a under the
Workspace group
*Note: Android support requires React Native 0.16 or later
Edit
android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +):
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-fabric'
+ project(':react-native-fabric').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fabric/android')
Edit
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
compile 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.0'
compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:0.19.+'
+ compile project(':react-native-fabric')
}
RN < 0.29 - Edit your
MainActivity.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
package com.myapp;
+ import com.smixx.fabric.FabricPackage;
....
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new FabricPackage(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
}
RN 0.29+ - Edit your
MainApplication.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
package com.myapp;
+ import com.smixx.fabric.FabricPackage;
....
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new FabricPackage(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
}
Make sure you also follow the steps described in
Android.
Edit your
build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: "com.android.application"
+ buildscript {
+ repositories {
+ maven { url 'https://maven.fabric.io/public' }
+ }
+ dependencies {
+ // The Fabric Gradle plugin uses an open ended version to react
+ // quickly to Android tooling updates
+ classpath 'io.fabric.tools:gradle:1.+'
+ }
+ }
+ apply plugin: 'io.fabric'
+ repositories {
+ maven { url 'https://maven.fabric.io/public' }
+ }
[...]
dependencies {
[...]
+ compile('com.crashlytics.sdk.android:crashlytics:2.9.2@aar') {
+ transitive = true;
+ }
}
RN < 0.29 - Edit your
MainActivity.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
+ import android.os.Bundle;
+ import com.crashlytics.android.Crashlytics;
+ import io.fabric.sdk.android.Fabric;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
+ @Override
+ protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
+ super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
+ Fabric.with(this, new Crashlytics());
+ }
[...]
}
RN 0.29+ - Edit your
MainApplication.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
+ import com.crashlytics.android.Crashlytics;
+ import io.fabric.sdk.android.Fabric;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
+ @Override
+ public void onCreate() {
+ super.onCreate();
+ Fabric.with(this, new Crashlytics());
+ }
[...]
}
Note: the
onCreate access privilege goes from
protected to
public from RN 0.28+
Edit your
AndroidManifest.xml (in
android/app/src/main/) to look like this. Make sure to enter your fabric API key after
android:value=, you can find your key on your fabric organisation page.
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
[...]
<application
[...]
+ <meta-data
+ android:name="io.fabric.ApiKey"
+ android:value=[YOUR API KEY]
+ />
</application>
+ <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
</manifest>
Note: logging will not be registered on Android to the Fabric dashboard until the app is bundled for release.
To see all available methods take a look at Crashlytics.js
var Fabric = require('react-native-fabric');
var { Crashlytics } = Fabric;
Crashlytics.setUserName('megaman');
Crashlytics.setUserEmail('user@email.com');
Crashlytics.setUserIdentifier('1234');
Crashlytics.setBool('has_posted', true);
Crashlytics.setString('organization', 'Acme. Corp');
// Forces a native crash for testing
Crashlytics.crash();
// Due to differences in primitive types between iOS and Android I've exposed a setNumber function vs. setInt, setFloat, setDouble, setLong, etc
Crashlytics.setNumber('post_count', 5);
// Record a non-fatal JS error only on Android
Crashlytics.logException('');
// Record a non-fatal JS error only on iOS
Crashlytics.recordError('something went wrong!');
To see all available function take a look at Answers.js
var Fabric = require('react-native-fabric');
var { Answers } = Fabric;
// All log functions take an optional object of custom attributes as the last parameter
Answers.logCustom('Performed a custom event', { bigData: true });
Answers.logContentView('To-Do Edit', 'To-Do', 'to-do-42', { userId: 93 });
Answers.logAddToCart(24.50, 'USD', 'Air Jordans', 'shoes', '987654', {color: 'red'});
Answers.logInvite('Facebook');
Answers.logLogin('Twitter', true);
Answers.logSearch('React Native');
Answers.logShare('Twitter', 'Big news article', 'post', '1234');
Answers.logSignUp('Twitter', true);
Answers.logPurchase(24.99,'USD',true, 'Air Jordans', 'shoes', '987654');
MIT © Cory Smith 2016