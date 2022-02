React Native Elements

Announcement

Today we moved the react-native-elements repo into its own Github organization. This is a move that allows us to have all our projects under a single place.

Here's the new repo: https://github.com/react-native-elements/react-native-elements

If you are having any issues accessing the docs, please note that they are available at a new URL https://react-native-elements.github.io/react-native-elements/