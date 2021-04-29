Animated collapsible component for React Native using the Animated API
Pure JavaScript, supports dynamic content heights and components that is aware of its
collapsed state (good for toggling arrows etc).
npm install --save react-native-collapsible
import Collapsible from 'react-native-collapsible';
() => (
<Collapsible collapsed={isCollapsed}>
<SomeCollapsedView />
</Collapsible>
);
|Prop
|Description
|Default
align
|Alignment of the content when transitioning, can be
top,
center or
bottom
top
collapsed
|Whether to show the child components or not
true
collapsedHeight
|Which height should the component collapse to
0
enablePointerEvents
|Enable pointer events on collapsed view
false
duration
|Duration of transition in milliseconds
300
easing
|Function or function name from
Easing (or
tween-functions if < RN 0.8). Collapsible will try to combine
Easing functions for you if you name them like
tween-functions.
easeOutCubic
renderChildrenCollapsed
|Render children in collapsible even if not visible.
true
style
|Optional styling for the container
onAnimationEnd
|Callback when the toggle animation is done. Useful to avoid heavy layouting work during the animation
() => {}
This is a convenience component for a common use case, see demo below.
import Accordion from 'react-native-collapsible/Accordion';
() => (
<Accordion
activeSections={[0]}
sections={['Section 1', 'Section 2', 'Section 3']}
renderSectionTitle={this._renderSectionTitle}
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
renderContent={this._renderContent}
onChange={this._updateSections}
/>
);
|Prop
|Description
sections
|An array of sections passed to the render methods
renderHeader(content, index, isActive, sections)
|A function that should return a renderable representing the header
renderContent(content, index, isActive, sections)
|A function that should return a renderable representing the content
renderFooter(content, index, isActive, sections)
|A function that should return a renderable representing the footer
renderSectionTitle(content, index, isActive)
|A function that should return a renderable representing the title of the section outside the touchable element
onChange(indexes)
|A function that is called when the currently active section(s) are updated.
keyExtractor(item, index)
|Used to extract a unique key for a given item at the specified index.
activeSections
|Control which indices in the
sections array are currently open. If empty, closes all sections.
underlayColor
|The color of the underlay that will show through when tapping on headers. Defaults to black.
touchableComponent
|The touchable component used in the Accordion. Defaults to
TouchableHighlight
touchableProps
|Properties for the
touchableComponent
disabled
|Set whether the user can interact with the Accordion
align
|See
Collapsible
duration
|See
Collapsible
easing
|See
Collapsible
onAnimationEnd(key, index)
|See
Collapsible.
expandFromBottom
|Expand content from the bottom instead of the top
expandMultiple
|Allow more than one section to be expanded. Defaults to false.
sectionContainerStyle
|Optional styling for the section container.
containerStyle
|Optional styling for the Accordion container.
renderAsFlatList
|Optional rendering as FlatList (defaults to false).
Check full example in the
Example folder.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Accordion from 'react-native-collapsible/Accordion';
const SECTIONS = [
{
title: 'First',
content: 'Lorem ipsum...',
},
{
title: 'Second',
content: 'Lorem ipsum...',
},
];
class AccordionView extends Component {
state = {
activeSections: [],
};
_renderSectionTitle = (section) => {
return (
<View style={styles.content}>
<Text>{section.content}</Text>
</View>
);
};
_renderHeader = (section) => {
return (
<View style={styles.header}>
<Text style={styles.headerText}>{section.title}</Text>
</View>
);
};
_renderContent = (section) => {
return (
<View style={styles.content}>
<Text>{section.content}</Text>
</View>
);
};
_updateSections = (activeSections) => {
this.setState({ activeSections });
};
render() {
return (
<Accordion
sections={SECTIONS}
activeSections={this.state.activeSections}
renderSectionTitle={this._renderSectionTitle}
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
renderContent={this._renderContent}
onChange={this._updateSections}
/>
);
}
}
If you combine with the
react-native-animatable library you can easily transition the background color between the active and inactive state or add animations.
Lets augment the example above with:
import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';
(...)
_renderHeader(section, index, isActive, sections) {
return (
<Animatable.View
duration={300}
transition="backgroundColor"
style={{ backgroundColor: (isActive ? 'rgba(255,255,255,1)' : 'rgba(245,252,255,1)') }}>
<Text style={styles.headerText}>{section.title}</Text>
</Animatable.View>
);
}
_renderContent(section, i, isActive, sections) {
return (
<Animatable.View
duration={300}
transition="backgroundColor"
style={{ backgroundColor: (isActive ? 'rgba(255,255,255,1)' : 'rgba(245,252,255,1)') }}>
<Animatable.Text
duration={300}
easing="ease-out"
animation={isActive ? 'zoomIn' : false}>
{section.content}
</Animatable.Text>
</Animatable.View>
);
}
(...)
To produce this (slowed down for visibility):
Interested in contributing to this repo? Have a look at our Contributing Guide
|
Joel Arvidsson
Author
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson and contributors 2015-2021