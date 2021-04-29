Animated collapsible component for React Native using the Animated API

Pure JavaScript, supports dynamic content heights and components that is aware of its collapsed state (good for toggling arrows etc).

Installation

npm install --save react-native-collapsible

Collapsible Usage

import Collapsible from 'react-native-collapsible' ; () => ( < Collapsible collapsed = {isCollapsed} > < SomeCollapsedView /> </ Collapsible > );

Properties

Prop Description Default align Alignment of the content when transitioning, can be top , center or bottom top collapsed Whether to show the child components or not true collapsedHeight Which height should the component collapse to 0 enablePointerEvents Enable pointer events on collapsed view false duration Duration of transition in milliseconds 300 easing Function or function name from Easing (or tween-functions if < RN 0.8). Collapsible will try to combine Easing functions for you if you name them like tween-functions . easeOutCubic renderChildrenCollapsed Render children in collapsible even if not visible. true style Optional styling for the container onAnimationEnd Callback when the toggle animation is done. Useful to avoid heavy layouting work during the animation () => {}

Accordion Usage

This is a convenience component for a common use case, see demo below.

import Accordion from 'react-native-collapsible/Accordion' ; () => ( < Accordion activeSections = {[0]} sections = {[ ' Section 1 ', ' Section 2 ', ' Section 3 ']} renderSectionTitle = {this._renderSectionTitle} renderHeader = {this._renderHeader} renderContent = {this._renderContent} onChange = {this._updateSections} /> );

Properties

Prop Description sections An array of sections passed to the render methods renderHeader(content, index, isActive, sections) A function that should return a renderable representing the header renderContent(content, index, isActive, sections) A function that should return a renderable representing the content renderFooter(content, index, isActive, sections) A function that should return a renderable representing the footer renderSectionTitle(content, index, isActive) A function that should return a renderable representing the title of the section outside the touchable element onChange(indexes) A function that is called when the currently active section(s) are updated. keyExtractor(item, index) Used to extract a unique key for a given item at the specified index. activeSections Control which indices in the sections array are currently open. If empty, closes all sections. underlayColor The color of the underlay that will show through when tapping on headers. Defaults to black. touchableComponent The touchable component used in the Accordion. Defaults to TouchableHighlight touchableProps Properties for the touchableComponent disabled Set whether the user can interact with the Accordion align See Collapsible duration See Collapsible easing See Collapsible onAnimationEnd(key, index) See Collapsible . expandFromBottom Expand content from the bottom instead of the top expandMultiple Allow more than one section to be expanded. Defaults to false. sectionContainerStyle Optional styling for the section container. containerStyle Optional styling for the Accordion container. renderAsFlatList Optional rendering as FlatList (defaults to false).

Demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Accordion from 'react-native-collapsible/Accordion' ; const SECTIONS = [ { title : 'First' , content : 'Lorem ipsum...' , }, { title : 'Second' , content : 'Lorem ipsum...' , }, ]; class AccordionView extends Component { state = { activeSections : [], }; _renderSectionTitle = ( section ) => { return ( < View style = {styles.content} > < Text > {section.content} </ Text > </ View > ); }; _renderHeader = ( section ) => { return ( < View style = {styles.header} > < Text style = {styles.headerText} > {section.title} </ Text > </ View > ); }; _renderContent = ( section ) => { return ( < View style = {styles.content} > < Text > {section.content} </ Text > </ View > ); }; _updateSections = ( activeSections ) => { this .setState({ activeSections }); }; render() { return ( < Accordion sections = {SECTIONS} activeSections = {this.state.activeSections} renderSectionTitle = {this._renderSectionTitle} renderHeader = {this._renderHeader} renderContent = {this._renderContent} onChange = {this._updateSections} /> ); } }

Transition backgrounds

If you combine with the react-native-animatable library you can easily transition the background color between the active and inactive state or add animations.

Lets augment the example above with:

import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable' ; (...) _renderHeader(section, index, isActive, sections) { return ( < Animatable.View duration = {300} transition = "backgroundColor" style = {{ backgroundColor: ( isActive ? ' rgba ( 255 , 255 , 255 , 1 )' : ' rgba ( 245 , 252 , 255 , 1 )') }}> < Text style = {styles.headerText} > {section.title} </ Text > </ Animatable.View > ); } _renderContent(section, i, isActive, sections) { return ( < Animatable.View duration = {300} transition = "backgroundColor" style = {{ backgroundColor: ( isActive ? ' rgba ( 255 , 255 , 255 , 1 )' : ' rgba ( 245 , 252 , 255 , 1 )') }}> < Animatable.Text duration = {300} easing = "ease-out" animation = {isActive ? ' zoomIn ' : false }> {section.content} </ Animatable.Text > </ Animatable.View > ); } (...)

To produce this (slowed down for visibility):

Contributing

Interested in contributing to this repo? Have a look at our Contributing Guide

Joel Arvidsson

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson and contributors 2015-2021