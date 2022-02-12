Monaco Editor for React.
To build the examples locally, run:
yarn
cd example
yarn
yarn start
Then open
http://localhost:8886 in a browser.
yarn add react-monaco-editor
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MonacoEditor from 'react-monaco-editor';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
code: '// type your code...',
}
}
editorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
console.log('editorDidMount', editor);
editor.focus();
}
onChange(newValue, e) {
console.log('onChange', newValue, e);
}
render() {
const code = this.state.code;
const options = {
selectOnLineNumbers: true
};
return (
<MonacoEditor
width="800"
height="600"
language="javascript"
theme="vs-dark"
value={code}
options={options}
onChange={::this.onChange}
editorDidMount={::this.editorDidMount}
/>
);
}
}
render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Add the Monaco Webpack plugin
monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your
webpack.config.js:
const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MonacoWebpackPlugin({
// available options are documented at https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-editor-webpack-plugin#options
languages: ['json']
})
]
};
Sidenote: Monaco Editor uses CSS imports internally, so if you're using CSS Modules in your project - you're likely to get conflict by default. In order to avoid that - separate css-loader for app and monaco-editor package:
// Specify separate paths
const path = require('path');
const APP_DIR = path.resolve(__dirname, './src');
const MONACO_DIR = path.resolve(__dirname, './node_modules/monaco-editor');
{
test: /\.css$/,
include: APP_DIR,
use: [{
loader: 'style-loader',
}, {
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
modules: true,
namedExport: true,
},
}],
}, {
test: /\.css$/,
include: MONACO_DIR,
use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader'],
}
All the properties below are optional.
width width of editor. Defaults to
100%.
height height of editor. Defaults to
100%.
value value of the auto created model in the editor.
defaultValue the initial value of the auto created model in the editor.
language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor.
theme the theme of the editor
options refer to Monaco interface IStandaloneEditorConstructionOptions.
overrideServices refer to Monaco Interface IEditorOverrideServices. It depends on Monaco's internal implementations and may change over time, check github issue for more details.
onChange(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.
editorWillMount(monaco) an event emitted before the editor mounted (similar to
componentWillMount of React).
editorDidMount(editor, monaco) an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to
componentDidMount of React).
editorWillUnmount(editor, monaco) an event emitted before the editor unmount (similar to
componentWillUnmount of React).
Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.
The monaco interfaces available by import
import { monaco } from 'react-monaco-editor';
Make sure to use the Monaco Webpack plugin or follow the instructions on how to load the ESM version of Monaco.
Using the first parameter of
editorDidMount, or using a
ref (e.g.
<MonacoEditor ref="monaco">) after
editorDidMount event has fired.
Then you can invoke instance methods via
this.refs.monaco.editor, e.g.
this.refs.monaco.editor.focus() to focuses the MonacoEditor instance.
Using
this.refs.monaco.editor.getValue() or via method of
Model instance:
const model = this.refs.monaco.editor.getModel();
const value = model.getValue();
For example, you may want to configure some JSON schemas before editor mounted, then you can go with
editorWillMount(monaco):
class App extends React.Component {
editorWillMount(monaco) {
monaco.languages.json.jsonDefaults.setDiagnosticsOptions({
validate: true,
schemas: [{
uri: "http://myserver/foo-schema.json",
fileMatch: ['*'],
schema: {
type: "object",
properties: {
p1: {
enum: [ "v1", "v2"]
},
p2: {
$ref: "http://myserver/bar-schema.json"
}
}
}
}]
});
}
render() {
return (
<MonacoEditor language="json" editorWillMount={this.editorWillMount} />
);
}
}
Monaco only supports one theme.
import React from 'react';
import { MonacoDiffEditor } from 'react-monaco-editor';
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
const code1 = "// your original code...";
const code2 = "// a different version...";
const options = {
//renderSideBySide: false
};
return (
<MonacoDiffEditor
width="800"
height="600"
language="javascript"
original={code1}
value={code2}
options={options}
/>
);
}
}
create-react-app
The easiest way to use the
react-monaco-editor with
create-react-app is to use the react-app-rewired project. For setting it up, the following steps are required:
react-app-rewired:
npm install -D react-app-rewired
react-scripts by
react-app-rewired in the scripts section of your
packages.json
config-overrides.js in the root directory of your project with the following content:
const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config.plugins.push(new MonacoWebpackPlugin({
languages: ['json']
}));
return config;
}
For more information checkout the documentation of
react-app-rewired here.
MIT, see the LICENSE file for detail.