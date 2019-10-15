React JSON Pretty

Introduction

This is a lightweight and tiny react component that helps you to format and prettify the JSON data.

Install

npm install --save react-json-pretty

Usage

Basic

The usage is quite simple, assuming that you already have an application using React. If you don't, visit Facebook React to create one or take a look at the example provided.

Firstly, you need to require the react-json-pretty:

var JSONPretty = require ( 'react-json-pretty' );

Or use the es2015 syntax with the help of tools like babel:

import JSONPretty from 'react-json-pretty' ;

Next, use it in your React component:

<JSONPretty id= "json-pretty" data={yourData}> </ JSONPretty >

Where the property data is the JSON string or just a plain JavaScript object.

Lastly, you can add themes stated below.

Note: if yourData is not a plain object, use circular-json or other similar tools to preprocess it before being passed to JSONPretty .

Themes

Use themes with css-loader and webpack

And also you can import the style to the document, here is an example of using webpack loaders( style!css ) to load style, You can visit webpack to get more details:

require ( 'react-json-pretty/themes/monikai.css' );

Or

import 'react-json-pretty/themes/monikai.css' ;

Use themes with theme property

If you don't want to use css, theme property is also available. Properties of theme will be used as style property of the target DOM element.

var JSONPrettyMon = require ( 'react-json-pretty/dist/monikai' ); < JSONPretty data = {yourJSON} theme = {JSONPrettyMon} > </ JSONPretty >

Visit the example to get some details.

The preview is as below:

Custom style

Using typeStyle property

This can make control the extra styles of the specific type of value:

mainStyle? : string; keyStyle? : string; valueStyle? : string; booleanStyle? : string; stringStyle? : string; errorStyle : string;

For example: set padding of the main area and the font size the normal value

<JSONPretty id= "json-pretty" style={{ fontSize : "1.1em" }} data={youJSON} mainStyle= "padding:1em" valueStyle= "font-size:1.5em" > </ JSONPretty >

Others

Error

Use onJSONPrettyError function property to get JSON.parse errors.

<JSONPretty data={invalid} onJSONPrettyError={e => console .error(e)}> </ JSONPretty >

Formation

Actually, react-json-pretty is based on JSON.stringify(value[, replacer[, space]]) . However, JSON.stringify(value[, replacer[, space]]) has some optional parameters additionally such as replacer and space . This is also available in react-json-pretty .

Here is an example:

<JSONPretty data={yourData} replacer={ function ( key, value ) { if (key === 'cccc' ) { value += '~~~abc' ; } if (key === 'gggg' ) { value *= 10 ; } return value; } } space= "4" > </ JSONPretty >

Note: The default value for property replacer is null ，and space is 2 .

You can visit the example to see the details.

Custom themeClassName

Your can also define your custome themeClassName , the default value is __json-pretty__ .

Note: this may lead to the usage of default themes provided with css being invalid.

<JSONPretty themeClassName= "custom-json-pretty" data={yourData}> </ JSONPretty >

Custom Themes

There are some default themes provided including "Adventure Time" , acai and 1337 , to provide users more ready-made options.

All the css theme files are placed in the themes folder.

It is also prossible to define a custom theme

Using themes property

Here is the property schema:

{ main?: string , error?: string , key?: string , string ?: string , value ?: string , boolean?: string' }

For example:

{ main : 'line-height:1.3;color:#66d9ef;background:#272822;overflow:auto;' , error : 'line-height:1.3;color:#66d9ef;background:#272822;overflow:auto;' , key : 'color:#f92672;' , string : 'color:#fd971f;' , value : 'color:#a6e22e;' , boolean : 'color:#ac81fe;' , }

Using css file

For example the monokai.styl :

.__json-pretty__ line-height 1 .3 color rgba(248,248,242,1) background #1e1e1e overflow auto .__json-key__ color rgba(255,94,94,1) .__json-value__ color rgba(253,176,130,1) .__json-string__ color rgba(233,253,172,1) .__json-boolean__ color rgba(102,153,204,1) .__json-pretty-error__ line-height 1 .3 color rgba(248,248,242,1) background #1e1e1e overflow auto

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)