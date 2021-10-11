React FilePond is a handy wrapper component for FilePond, a JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.
npm install react-filepond filepond --save
Hooks:
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
// Import React FilePond
import { FilePond, File, registerPlugin } from 'react-filepond'
// Import FilePond styles
import 'filepond/dist/filepond.min.css'
// Import the Image EXIF Orientation and Image Preview plugins
// Note: These need to be installed separately
// `npm i filepond-plugin-image-preview filepond-plugin-image-exif-orientation --save`
import FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation from 'filepond-plugin-image-exif-orientation'
import FilePondPluginImagePreview from 'filepond-plugin-image-preview'
import 'filepond-plugin-image-preview/dist/filepond-plugin-image-preview.css'
// Register the plugins
registerPlugin(FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation, FilePondPluginImagePreview)
// Our app
function App() {
const [files, setFiles] = useState([])
return (
<div className="App">
<FilePond
files={files}
onupdatefiles={setFiles}
allowMultiple={true}
maxFiles={3}
server="/api"
name="files" {/* sets the file input name, it's filepond by default */}
labelIdle='Drag & Drop your files or <span class="filepond--label-action">Browse</span>'
/>
</div>
)
}
Component:
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
// Import React FilePond
import { FilePond, registerPlugin } from "react-filepond";
// Import FilePond styles
import "filepond/dist/filepond.min.css";
// Import the Image EXIF Orientation and Image Preview plugins
// Note: These need to be installed separately
import FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation from "filepond-plugin-image-exif-orientation";
import FilePondPluginImagePreview from "filepond-plugin-image-preview";
import "filepond-plugin-image-preview/dist/filepond-plugin-image-preview.css";
// Register the plugins
registerPlugin(FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation, FilePondPluginImagePreview);
// Our app
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
// Set initial files, type 'local' means this is a file
// that has already been uploaded to the server (see docs)
files: [
{
source: "index.html",
options: {
type: "local"
}
}
]
};
}
handleInit() {
console.log("FilePond instance has initialised", this.pond);
}
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<FilePond
ref={ref => (this.pond = ref)}
files={this.state.files}
allowMultiple={true}
allowReorder={true}
maxFiles={3}
server="/api"
name="files" {/* sets the file input name, it's filepond by default */}
oninit={() => this.handleInit()}
onupdatefiles={fileItems => {
// Set currently active file objects to this.state
this.setState({
files: fileItems.map(fileItem => fileItem.file)
});
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
