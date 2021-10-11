React FilePond

React FilePond is a handy wrapper component for FilePond, a JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.

Core Features

Accepts directories , files , blobs, local URLs, remote URLs and Data URIs.

, , blobs, local URLs, and Data URIs. Drop files , select on filesystem, copy and paste files , or add files using the API.

, select on filesystem, , or add files using the API. Async uploading with AJAX, or encode files as base64 data and send along form post.

with AJAX, or encode files as base64 data and send along form post. Accessible , tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS, navigable by Keyboard .

, tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS, . Image optimization , automatic image resizing, cropping , and fixes EXIF orientation .

, automatic image resizing, , and . Responsive, automatically scales to available space, is functional on both mobile and desktop devices.

Learn more about FilePond

Installation

npm install react-filepond filepond --save

Hooks:

import React, { useState } from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { FilePond, File, registerPlugin } from 'react-filepond' import 'filepond/dist/filepond.min.css' import FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation from 'filepond-plugin-image-exif-orientation' import FilePondPluginImagePreview from 'filepond-plugin-image-preview' import 'filepond-plugin-image-preview/dist/filepond-plugin-image-preview.css' registerPlugin(FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation, FilePondPluginImagePreview) function App ( ) { const [files, setFiles] = useState([]) return ( < div className = "App" > < FilePond files = {files} onupdatefiles = {setFiles} allowMultiple = {true} maxFiles = {3} server = "/api" name = "files" {/* sets the file input name , it ' s filepond by default */} labelIdle = 'Drag & Drop your files or <span class="filepond--label-action">Browse</span>' /> </ div > ) }

Component:

import React, { useState } from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { FilePond, registerPlugin } from "react-filepond" ; import "filepond/dist/filepond.min.css" ; import FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation from "filepond-plugin-image-exif-orientation" ; import FilePondPluginImagePreview from "filepond-plugin-image-preview" ; import "filepond-plugin-image-preview/dist/filepond-plugin-image-preview.css" ; registerPlugin(FilePondPluginImageExifOrientation, FilePondPluginImagePreview); class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { files : [ { source : "index.html" , options : { type : "local" } } ] }; } handleInit() { console .log( "FilePond instance has initialised" , this .pond); } render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < FilePond ref = {ref => (this.pond = ref)} files={this.state.files} allowMultiple={true} allowReorder={true} maxFiles={3} server="/api" name="files" {/* sets the file input name, it's filepond by default */} oninit={() => this.handleInit()} onupdatefiles={fileItems => { // Set currently active file objects to this.state this.setState({ files: fileItems.map(fileItem => fileItem.file) }); }} /> </ div > ); } }

Read the docs for more information

