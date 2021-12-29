openbase logo
@types/react-easy-crop

by ricardo-ch
2.0.0 (see all)

A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. react-easy-crop provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

react-easy-crop

A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions

react-easy-crop Demo

react-easy-crop Demo

Demo

Check out the examples:

Features

  • Supports drag, zoom and rotate interactions
  • Provides crop dimensions as pixels and percentages
  • Supports any images format (JPEG, PNG, even GIF) as url or base 64 string
  • Supports any videos format supported in HTML5
  • Mobile friendly

Video tutorials from the community

Installation

yarn add react-easy-crop

or

npm install react-easy-crop --save

Basic usage

The Cropper is styled with position: absolute to take the full space of its parent. Thus, you need to wrap it with an element that uses position: relative or the Cropper will fill the whole page.

import Cropper from 'react-easy-crop'

const Demo = () => {
  const [crop, setCrop] = useState({ x: 0, y: 0 })
  const [zoom, setZoom] = useState(1)

  const onCropComplete = useCallback((croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels) => {
    console.log(croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels)
  }, [])

  return (
    <Cropper
      image={yourImage}
      crop={crop}
      zoom={zoom}
      aspect={4 / 3}
      onCropChange={setCrop}
      onCropComplete={onCropComplete}
      onZoomChange={setZoom}
    />
  )
}

Styles

This component requires some styles to be available in the document. By default, you don't need to do anything, the component will automatically inject the required styles in the document head. If you want to disable this behaviour and manually inject the CSS, you can set the disableAutomaticStylesInjection prop to true and use the file available in the package: react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop.css.

Props

PropTypeRequiredDescription
imagestringThe image to be cropped. image or video is required.
videostring or Array<{ src: string; type?: string }>The video to be cropped. image or video is required.
crop{ x: number, y: number }Position of the media. { x: 0, y: 0 } will center the media under the cropper.
zoomnumberZoom of the media between minZoom and maxZoom. Defaults to 1.
rotationnumber (in degrees)Rotation of the media. Defaults to 0.
aspectnumberAspect of the cropper. The value is the ratio between its width and its height. The default value is 4/3
minZoomnumberMinimum zoom of the media. Defaults to 1.
maxZoomnumberMaximum zoom of the media. Defaults to 3.
zoomWithScrollbooleanEnable zoom by scrolling. Defaults to true
cropShape'rect' | 'round'Shape of the crop area. Defaults to 'rect'.
cropSize{ width: number, height: number }Size of the crop area (in pixels). If you don't provide it, it will be computed automatically using the aspect prop and the media size. You should probably not use this option and should rely on aspect instead. See https://github.com/ricardo-ch/react-easy-crop/issues/186.
showGridbooleanWhether to show or not the grid (third-lines). Defaults to true.
zoomSpeednumberMultiplies the value by which the zoom changes. Defaults to 1.
objectFit demo'contain', 'horizontal-cover' or 'vertical-cover'Specifies how the image is shown in the cropper:. contain: the image will be adjusted to be fully visible, horizontal-cover: the image will horizontally fill the cropper, vertical-cover: the image will vertically fill the cropper. Defaults to "contain".
onCropChangecrop => voidCalled everytime the crop is changed. Use it to update your crop state.
onZoomChangezoom => voidCalled everytime the zoom is changed. Use it to update your zoom state.
onRotationChangerotation => voidCalled everytime the rotation is changed (with mobile gestures). Use it to update your rotation state.
onCropSizeChangecropSize => voidCalled when a change in either the cropSize width or the cropSize height occurs.
onCropCompleteFunctionCalled when the user stops moving the media or stops zooming. It will be passed the corresponding cropped area on the media in percentages and pixels (rounded to the nearest integer)
onCropAreaChangeFunctionVery similar to onCropComplete but is triggered for every user interaction instead of waiting for the user to stop.
transformstringCSS transform to apply to the image in the editor. Defaults to translate(${crop.x}px, ${crop.y}px) rotate(${rotation}deg) scale(${zoom}) with variables being pulled from props.
style{ containerStyle: object, mediaStyle: object, cropAreaStyle: object }Custom styles to be used with the Cropper. Styles passed via the style prop are merged with the defaults.
classes{ containerClassName: string, mediaClassName: string, cropAreaClassName: string }Custom class names to be used with the Cropper. Classes passed via the classes prop are merged with the defaults. If you have CSS specificity issues, you should probably use the disableAutomaticStylesInjection prop.
mediaPropsobjectThe properties you want to apply to the media tag ( or depending on your media)
restrictPositionbooleanWhether the position of the media should be restricted to the boundaries of the cropper. Useful setting in case of zoom < 1 or if the cropper should preserve all media content while forcing a specific aspect ratio for media throughout the application. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1rmqky233q.
initialCroppedAreaPercentages{ width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number}Use this to set the initial crop position/zoom of the cropper (for example, when editing a previously cropped media). The value should be the same as the croppedArea passed to onCropComplete. This is the preferred way of restoring the previously set crop because croppedAreaPixels is rounded, and when used for restoration, may result in a slight drifting crop/zoom
initialCroppedAreaPixels{ width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number}Use this to set the initial crop position/zoom of the cropper (for example, when editing a previously cropped media). The value should be the same as the croppedAreaPixels passed to onCropComplete Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/pmj19vp2yx.
onInteractionStartFunctionCalled everytime a user starts a wheel, touch or mousedown event.
onInteractionEndFunctionCalled everytime a user ends a wheel, touch or mousedown event.
onMediaLoadedFunctionCalled when media gets loaded. Gets passed an mediaSize object like { width, height, naturalWidth, naturalHeight }
disableAutomaticStylesInjectionbooleanWhether to auto inject styles using a style tag in the document head on component mount. When disabled you need to import the css file into your application manually (style file is available in react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop.css). Example with sass/scss @import "~react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop";.

onCropComplete(croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels)

This callback is the one you should use to save the cropped area of the media. It's passed 2 arguments:

  1. croppedArea: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the media dimension
  2. croppedAreaPixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.

Both arguments have the following shape:

const area = {
  x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
  y: number,
  width: number, // width of the cropped area
  height: number, // height of the cropped area
}

onCropAreaChange(croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels)

This is the exact same callback as onCropComplete, but is triggered for all user interactions. It can be used if you are not performing any render action on it.

  1. croppedArea: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the media dimension
  2. croppedAreaPixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.

Both arguments have the following shape:

const area = {
  x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
  y: number,
  width: number, // width of the cropped area
  height: number, // height of the cropped area
}

onMediaLoaded(mediaSize)

Called when media gets successfully loaded. This is useful if you want to have a custom zoom/crop strategy based on media size.

Example:

const CONTAINER_HEIGHT = 300

const CroppedImage = ({ image }) => {
  const [crop, onCropChange] = React.useState({ x: 0, y: 0 })
  const [zoom, onZoomChange] = React.useState(1)
  return (
    <Cropper
      image={image}
      crop={crop}
      zoom={zoom}
      onCropChange={onCropChange}
      onZoomChange={onZoomChange}
      onMediaLoaded={(mediaSize) => {
        // Adapt zoom based on media size to fit max height
        onZoomChange(CONTAINER_HEIGHT / mediaSize.naturalHeight)
      }}
    />
  )
}

Development

yarn
yarn start

Now, open http://localhost:3001/index.html and start hacking!

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Valentin Hervieu
💬 🐛 💻 📖 💡 🚇 👀 ⚠️ 🔧
Juntae Kim
💻
tafelito
💻
Nicklas
💻
Kyle Poole
💻
Nathaniel Bibler
💻
TheRealSlapshot
💻

Claudiu Andrei
💻
MattyBalaam
💻
Christian Kehr
📖
Christopher Albanese
💻
Benjamin Piouffle
💻
mbalaam
📖
Edouard Short
💻 🤔

All Contributors
🔧
FillPower1
💻
Nihey Takizawa
📖
Alex Lende
🚧
Stefano Ruth
💻 🤔
David Vail
💻
ersefuril
💻

Michal-Sh
💻
Ivan Galiatin
💻 💡
Raed
🚇
cvolant
💻
CodingWith-Adam
📖
LiveBoom
💻
Mateusz Juszczyk
💻

Darren Labithiotis
💻
Oleksii
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

