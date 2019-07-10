Cross-browser multiline text ellipsis for react
Inspired by: https://github.com/BeSite/jQuery.dotdotdot
Internally uses: https://www.npmjs.com/package/clamp-js
npm install --save react-dotdotdot
import React from 'react'
import Dotdotdot from 'react-dotdotdot'
...
render() {
return (
<div>
<Dotdotdot clamp={3}>
<p>
Long, long <br />
content,<br />
3 lines <br />
will be shown.
</p>
</Dotdotdot>
</div>
)
}
clamp (Number | String | 'auto'). This controls where and when to clamp the text of an element. Submitting a number controls the number of lines that should be displayed. Second, you can submit a CSS value (in px or em) that controls the height of the element as a String. Finally, you can submit the word 'auto' as a string. Auto will try to fill up the available space with the content and then automatically clamp once content no longer fits. This last option should only be set if a static height is being set on the element elsewhere (such as through CSS) otherwise no clamping will be done.
useNativeClamp: [default:
true] Use -webkit-line-clamp available in Webkit (Chrome, Safari) only.
splitOnChars: [default:
['.', '-', '–', '—', ' ']] Split on sentences (periods), hypens, en-dashes, em-dashes, and words (spaces).
animate: [default: false] animated clamp
truncationChar: The character to insert at the end of the HTML element after truncation is performed. This defaults to an ellipsis (…).
useNativeClamp overrides it to default.
truncationHTML: String of HTML to use instead of truncationChar
tagName: [default:
div] (String). The type of HTML tag which will wrap the component's content.
React-dotdotdot is simple plugin, if you need more functionality, consider using react-truncate https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-truncate
padding-bottom CSS rule breaks clamp
line-height units might be important for React-dotdotdot. We recommend
px over
em
1.3.1
1.3.0
useNativeClamp prop is set to false by default, it was causing some issues.
potential security vulnerability with
react-dom
1.2.4
1.2.3
div (thanks @Kalita-Roman)
.npmignore to limit package size
1.2.2
1.2.1
1.2.0
1.0.17
1.0.16
TypeError: elem.lastChild is null in Firefox.