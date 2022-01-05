strokeWidth Number 1 Width of the stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size.

strokeColor String #2db7f5 Stroke color.

trailWidth Number 1 Width of the trail stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size. Trail is always centered relative to actual progress path. If trailWidth are not defined, it same as strokeWidth.

trailColor String #D9D9D9 Color for lighter trail stroke underneath the actual progress path.

strokeLinecap String 'round' The shape to be used at the end of the progress bar, can be `butt`, `square` or `round`.

prefixCls String rc-progress prefix className for component

className String customized className

style Object style object will be added to svg element

percent Number 0 the percent of the progress

gapDegree Number 0 the gap degree of half circle, 0 - 360