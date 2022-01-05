openbase logo
@types/rc-progress

by react-component
2.4.3 (see all)

React Progress Bar

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

618

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. rc-progress provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

rc-progress

Progress Bar.

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage npm download bundle size

Example

https://progress.react-component.vercel.app/

Screenshots

Browsers

  • support IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

Install

rc-progress

Usage

import { Line, Circle } from 'rc-progress';

export default () => (
  <>
     <Line percent="10" strokeWidth="4" strokeColor="#D3D3D3" />
     <Circle percent="10" strokeWidth="4" strokeColor="#D3D3D3" /> 
  </>
);

Compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

API

props

name type default description
strokeWidth Number 1 Width of the stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size.
strokeColor String #2db7f5 Stroke color.
trailWidth Number 1 Width of the trail stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size. Trail is always centered relative to actual progress path. If trailWidth are not defined, it same as strokeWidth.
trailColor String #D9D9D9 Color for lighter trail stroke underneath the actual progress path.
strokeLinecap String 'round' The shape to be used at the end of the progress bar, can be `butt`, `square` or `round`.
prefixCls String rc-progress prefix className for component
className String customized className
style Object style object will be added to svg element
percent Number 0 the percent of the progress
gapDegree Number 0 the gap degree of half circle, 0 - 360
gapPosition String top the gap position, value: top, bottom, left, right.

Installation

npm install --save rc-progress

Development

npm install
npm start

License

rc-progress is released under the MIT license.

