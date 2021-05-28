Raygun.io package for Node, written in TypeScript.
Install the module with:
npm install raygun
const raygun = require('raygun');
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'your API key'
});
You can also use
import, which is useful for loading TypeScript definitions. In order to load type definitions, you can use
import * as Raygun from 'raygun', or import the
Client class directly from the module.
import * as Raygun from 'raygun';
const raygunClient = new Raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'your API key'
});
You can directly send errors to Raygun, either by making the error yourself or passing a caught error.
raygunClient.send(new Error('Something impossible happened!'));
If you use express, you can report the errors that express catches to Raygun by using the middleware.
// Add at the end of the middleware definitions, just above app.listen:
app.use(raygunClient.expressHandler);
You can directly catch errors in your application code and report them to Raygun.
try {
// run some code that might throw an error we want to report
} catch (e) {
raygunClient.send(e);
}
A similar example for Node style callbacks:
function handleResult(error, result) {
if (error) {
raygunClient.send(error);
return;
}
// process result
}
If you're working directly with promises, you can pass
raygunClient.send directly to
.catch.
const axios = require('axios');
axios
.get('example.com')
.then(handleResponse)
.catch(raygunClient.send);
The Express documentation says
Though not strictly required, by convention you define error-handling middleware last, after other app.use() calls, but that is incorrect. If the
app.use(raygunClient.expressHandler); call is not immediately before the
app.listen call, then errors will not be handled by Raygun.
Note that the Express middleware handler will pick up and transmit any
err objects that reach it. If the app code itself chooses to handle states that result in 4xx/5xx status codes, these will not result in an error payload sent to Raygun.
The callback should be a node-style callback:
function(err, response) { /*...*/ }.
Note: If the callback only takes one parameter (
function(response){ /*...*/ })
it will only be called when the transmission is successful. This is included for
backwards compatibility; the Node-style callback should be preferred.
You can pass custom data in on the Send() function, as the second parameter. For instance (based off the call in test/raygun_test.js):
client.send(new Error(), { 'mykey': 'beta' }, function (response){ });
If you're using the
raygunClient.expressHandler, you can send custom data along by setting
raygunClient.expressCustomData to a function. The function will get two parameters, the error being thrown, and the request object.
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({apiKey: "yourkey"});
raygunClient.expressCustomData = function (err, req) {
return { 'level': err.level };
};
client.send(new Error(), {}, function (response){ });
The argument to the 3rd argument callback is the response from the Raygun API - there's nothing in the body, it's just a status code response. If everything went ok, you'll get a 202 response code. Otherwise we throw 401 for incorrect API keys, 403 if you're over your plan limits, or anything in the 500+ range for internal errors. We use the nodejs http/https library to make the POST to Raygun, you can see more documentation about that callback here: https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback
You can send the request data in the Send() function, as the fourth parameter. For example:
client.send(new Error(), {}, function () {}, request);
If you want to filter any of the request data then you can pass in an array of keys to filter when you init the client. For example:
const raygun = require('raygun');
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({ apiKey: 'your API key', filters: ['password', 'creditcard'] });
You can add tags to your error in the Send() function, as the fifth parameter. For example:
client.send(new Error(), {}, function () {}, {}, ['custom tag 1', 'important error']);
Tags can also be set globally using setTags
client.setTags(['Tag1', 'Tag2']);
New in 0.4: You can set raygunClient.user to a function that returns the user name or email address of the currently logged in user.
An example, using the Passport.js middleware:
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({apiKey: "yourkey"});
raygunClient.user = function (req) {
if (req.user) {
return {
identifier: req.user.username,
email: req.user.email,
fullName: req.user.fullName,
firstName: req.user.firstName,
uuid: req.user.deviceID
};
}
}
Param: req: the current request. Returns: The current user's identifier, or an object that describes the user.
This will be transmitted with each message sent, and a count of affected customers will appear on the dashboard in the error group view. If you return an email address, and the user has associated a Gravatar with it, their picture will be also displayed.
If you return an object, it may have any of the following properties (only identifier is required):
identifier is the user identifier. This will be used to uniquely identify the user within Raygun. This is the only required parameter, but is only required if you are using customers tracking.
isAnonymous is a bool indicating whether the user is anonymous or actually has a user account. Even if this is set to true, you should still give the user a unique identifier of some kind.
fullName is the user's full name.
firstName is the user's first or preferred name.
uuid is the identifier of the device the app is running on. This could be used to correlate user accounts over multiple machines.
Any other properties will be discarded.
Note: setUser deprecated in 0.4
Release 0.3 previously had a setUser function that accepted a string or function to specify the user, however it did not accept arguments. This method is considered deprecated and will be removed in the 1.0 release, thus it is advised to update your code to set it with the new user function.
Call setVersion(string) on a RaygunClient to set the version of the calling application. This is expected to be of the format x.x.x.x, where x is a positive integer. The version will be visible in the dashboard.
Starting from 0.10.0 support for inner errors was added. Provide option
innerErrorFieldName to specify a field or a function on the error object to use for retrieval of an inner error. Inner errors will be retrieved recursively until there is no more errors. Option
innerErrorFieldName defaults to
cause which is used in VError, therefore
VError is supported out of the box.
You can enable reporting uncaught exceptions to Raygun by setting the
reportUncaughtExceptions option to
true when initializing the client.
const {Raygun} = require('raygun');
const raygunClient = new Raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: process.env.RAYGUN_API_KEY,
reportUncaughtExceptions: true
});
This will cause any uncaught exceptions to be sent to Raygun prior to the process exiting.
Please note that this feature requires raygun>=0.13.0 and at least Node v12.17.0 or v13.7.0. This is due to the use of the
uncaughtExceptionMonitor event, which allows monitoring uncaught exceptions without impacting standard process exit logic.
This feature is preferable to using the
domains module for this purpose, as
domains is both deprecated and carries a heavy performance overhead.
You can change the endpoint that error messages are sent to by specifying the
host,
port, and
useSSL properties in the
raygunClient.init() options hash. By default,
host is
api.raygun.io,
port is
443, and
useSSL is
true.
Call
Raygun.onBeforeSend(), passing in a function which takes up to 5 parameters (see the example below). This callback function will be called immediately before the payload is sent. The first parameter it gets will be the payload that is about to be sent. Thus from your function you can inspect the payload and decide whether or not to send it.
You can also pass this in as an option to
init() like this:
raygunClient.init({ onBeforeSend: function(payload) { return payload; } });
From the supplied function, you should return either the payload (intact or mutated as per your needs), or false.
If your function returns a truthy object, Raygun4Node will attempt to send it as supplied. Thus, you can mutate it as per your needs - preferably only the values if you wish to filter out data that is not taken care of by the filters. You can also of course return it as supplied.
If, after inspecting the payload, you wish to discard it and abort the send to Raygun, simply return false.
By example:
const myBeforeSend = function (payload, exception, customData, request, tags) {
console.log(payload); // Modify the payload here if necessary
return payload; // Return false here to abort the send
}
Raygun.onBeforeSend(myBeforeSend);
You can enable a batched transport mode for the Raygun client by passing
{batch: true} when initializing.
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'API-KEY',
batch: true,
batchFrequency: 5000 // defaults to 1000ms (every second)
});
The batch transport mode will collect errors in a queue and process them asynchronously. Rather than sending each error one at a time as they occur, errors will be batched and sent at regular intervals.
If your application generates and reports large volumes of errors, especially in a short duration, the batch transport mode will perform better and operate with less network overhead.
You can control how often batches are processed and sent by providing a
batchFrequency option, which is a number in milliseconds.
In a future version the batch transport will likely be enabled by default.
Raygun can cache errors thrown by your Node application when it's running in 'offline' mode. By default the offline cache is disabled. Raygun4Node doesn't detect network state change, that is up to the application using the library.
Raygun includes an on-disk cache provider out of the box, which required write permissions to the folder you wish to use. You cal also pass in your own cache storage.
When creating your Raygun client you need to pass through a cache path
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'API-KEY',
isOffline: false,
offlineStorageOptions: {
cachePath: 'raygunCache/',
cacheLimit: 1000 // defaults to 100 errors if you don't set this
}
});
The Raygun client allows you to set it's online state when your application is running.
To mark as offline
raygunClient.offline();
To mark as online
raygunClient.online();
When marking as online any cached errors will be forwarded to Raygun.
You're able to provide your own cache provider if you can't access to the disk. When creating your Raygun client, pass in the storage provider on the offlineStorage property
Example:
const sqlStorageProvider = new SQLStorageProvider();
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'API-KEY',
isOffline: false,
offlineStorage: sqlStorageProvider,
offlineStorageOptions: {
table: 'RaygunCache'
}
});
Required methods
See lib/raygun.offline.ts for an example.
We recommend that you limit the number of errors that you are caching so that you don't swamp the clients internet connection sending errors.
You can provide your own grouping key if you wish. We only recommend this you're having issues with errors not being grouped properly.
When initializing Raygun, pass through a
groupingKey function.
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'YOUR_KEY',
groupingKey: function(message, exception, customData, request, tags) {
return "CUSTOMKEY";
}
});
By default Raygun4Node tries to convert unknown objects into a human readable string to help with grouping, this doesn't always make sense.
To disable it:
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'YOUR_KEY',
useHumanStringForObject: false
});
If your custom error object inherits from
Error as its parent prototype, this isn't necessary however and these will be sent correctly.
By default Raygun4Node doesn't include column numbers in the stack trace. To include column numbers add the option
reportColumnNumbers set to true to the configuration.
const raygunClient = new raygun.Client().init({
apiKey: 'YOUR_KEY',
reportColumnNumbers: true
});
Including column numbers can enable source mapping if you have minified or transpiled code in your stack traces.
View a screencast on creating an app with Node.js and Express.js, then hooking up the error handling and sending them at http://raygun.io/blog/2013/07/video-nodejs-error-handling-with-raygun/
You can enable logging of debug information from the Raygun client by setting the environment variable
DEBUG=raygun. The client will then log information about transporting and storing errors, including timing information.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using "npm test".
