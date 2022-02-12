High Level DOM Assertions for QUnit

assert.dom( 'h1' ).exists(); assert.dom( 'h1' ).hasClass( 'title' ); assert.dom( 'h1' ).hasText( 'Welcome to Ember, John Doe!' ); assert.dom( 'input' ).isFocused(); assert.dom( 'input' ).hasValue( /.+ Doe/ ); assert.dom( 'input' ).hasAttribute( 'type' , 'text' );

Install

npm

npm install --save-dev qunit-dom

or using yarn :

yarn add --dev qunit-dom

Ember projects using ember-qunit v5.x and above

Import and run the setup function in your test-helper.js file:

import * as QUnit from 'qunit' ; import { setup } from 'qunit-dom' ; setup(QUnit.assert); setApplication(Application.create(config.APP)); start();

This will attach the APIs to QUnit's assert object.

Ember projects using ember-qunit v4.x and below

qunit-dom will automatically attach the APIs to QUnit's assert object. No extra setup required 🎉.

<script> Tag

Load qunit-dom.js after qunit.js :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/qunitjs/qunit/qunit.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/qunit-dom/dist/qunit-dom.js" > </ script >

Usage

Once installed the DOM element assertions are available at assert.dom(...).* :

test( 'the title is welcoming' , function ( assert ) { assert.dom( '#title' ).hasText( 'Welcome to QUnit' ); });

All available assertions are documented in API.md.

A basic codemod to automatically convert your assertions is available at https://github.com/simplabs/qunit-dom-codemod.

TypeScript

qunit-dom includes type definition files, but the way it extends QUnit means that you need import it somewhere so that TS and your editor can pick up the types. It is recommended to add the following line to your tests/test-helper.ts file:

import 'qunit-dom' ;

Rename your tests/test-helper.js to .ts if you do not have such a file yet.

License

qunit-dom is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.