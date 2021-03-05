A complete implementation of the printf C functions family for Node.JS, written in pure JavaScript.

Bonus! You get extra features, like the %O converter (which inspect s the argument). See Extra Features below.

Installing

Via NPM:

$ npm install printf

Usage

Use it like you would in C ( printf / sprintf ):

var printf = require ( 'printf' ); var result = printf(format, args...);

It can also output the result for you, as fprintf :

var printf = require ( 'printf' ); printf(write_stream, format, args...);

Features

Flag (space)

assert.eql( ' -42' , printf( '% 5d' , -42 ));

Flag + (plus)

assert.eql( ' +42' , printf( '%+5d' , 42 ));

Flag 0 (zero)

assert.eql( '00042' , printf( '%05d' , 42 ));

Flag - (minus)

assert.eql( '42 ' , printf( '%-5d' , 42 ));

Width / precision

assert.eql( '42.90' , printf( '%.2f' , 42.8952 )); assert.eql( '042.90' , printf( '%06.2f' , 42.8952 ));

Numerical bases

assert.eql( '\x7f' , printf( '%c' , 0x7f )); assert.eql( 'a' , printf( '%c' , 'a' )); assert.eql( '"' , printf( '%c' , 34 ));

Miscellaneous

assert.eql( '10%' , printf( '%d%%' , 10 )); assert.eql( '+hello+' , printf( '+%s+' , 'hello' )); assert.eql( "a" , printf( "%c" , "a" )); assert.eql( '"' , printf( "%c" , 34 )); assert.eql( '$' , printf( '%c' , 36 )); assert.eql( "10" , printf( "%d" , 10 ));

Extra features!

Inspector

The %O converter will call util.inspect(...) at the argument:

assert.eql( "Debug: { hello: 'Node', repeat: false }" , printf( 'Debug: %O' , { hello : 'Node' , "repeat" : false }) ); assert.eql( "Test: { hello: 'Node' }" , printf( '%2$s: %1$O' , { "hello" : 'Node' }, 'Test' ) );

Important: it's a capital "O", not a zero!

Specifying a precision lets you control the depth up to which the object is formatted:

assert.eql( "Debug: { depth0: { depth1_: 0, depth1: [Object] } }" , printf( 'Debug: %.1O' , { depth0 : { depth1 : { depth2 : { depth3 : true }}, depth1_ : 0 }}) );

You can use the alternative form flag together with %O to disable representation of non-enumerable properties (useful for arrays):

assert.eql( "With non-enumerable properties: [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, [length]: 5 ]" , printf( 'With non-enumerable properties: %O' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) ); assert.eql( "Without non-enumerable properties: [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ]" , printf( 'Without non-enumerable properties: %#O' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) );

You can use the sign flag together with %O to enable colors in util.inspect :

assert.eql( "With colors: { bar: \u001b[33mtrue\u001b[39m, baz: \u001b[33mfalse\u001b[39m }" , printf( 'With colors: %+O' , { bar : true , baz : false }) );

Argument mapping

In addition to the old-fashioned n$ , you can use hashes and property names!

assert.eql( 'Hot Pockets' , printf( '%(temperature)s %(crevace)ss' , { temperature : 'Hot' , crevace : 'Pocket' }) ); assert.eql( 'Hot Pockets' , printf( '%2$s %1$ss' , 'Pocket' , 'Hot' ) );

Positionals

Length and precision can now be variable:

assert.eql( ' foo' , printf( '%*s' , 'foo' , 4 )); assert.eql( ' 3.14' , printf( '%*.*f' , 3.14159265 , 10 , 2 )); assert.eql( '000003.142' , printf( '%0*.*f' , 3.14159265 , 10 , 3 )); assert.eql( '3.1416 ' , printf( '%-*.*f' , 3.14159265 , 10 , 4 ));

Development

Tests are written in CoffeeScript and are executed with Mocha. To use it, simple run npm install , it will install Mocha and its dependencies in your project's node_modules directory followed by npm test .

To run the tests:

npm install npm test

The test suite is run online with Travis against the versions 6, 7, 8 and 9 of Node.js.

Contributors

David Worms https://github.com/wdavidw

Aluísio Augusto Silva Gonçalves https://github.com/AluisioASG

Xavier Mendez https://github.com/jmendeth

LLeo https://github.com/lleo

Derrell Lipman https://github.com/derrell

This package is developed by Adaltas.