PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested rules like how Sass does it.
.phone {
&_title {
width: 500px;
@media (max-width: 500px) {
width: auto;
}
body.is_dark & {
color: white;
}
}
img {
display: block;
}
}
.title {
font-size: var(--font);
@at-root html {
--font: 16px
}
}
will be processed to:
.phone_title {
width: 500px;
}
@media (max-width: 500px) {
.phone_title {
width: auto;
}
}
body.is_dark .phone_title {
color: white;
}
.phone img {
display: block;
}
.title {
font-size: var(--font);
}
html {
--font: 16px
}
Related plugins:
postcss-atroot for
@at-root at-rule to move nested child
to the CSS root.
postcss-current-selector after this plugin if you want
to use current selector in properties or variables values.
postcss-nested-ancestors before this plugin if you want
to reference any ancestor element directly in your selectors with
^&.
Alternatives:
postcss-nesting, which implements CSSWG draft
(requires the
& and introduces
@nest).
postcss-nested-props for nested properties like
font-size.
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-nested
Step 2: Check your project for existing PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-nested'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
bubble
By default, plugin will bubble only
@media and
@supports at-rules.
You can add your custom at-rules to this list by
bubble option:
postcss([ require('postcss-nested')({ bubble: ['phone'] }) ])
/* input */
a {
color: white;
@phone {
color: black;
}
}
/* output */
a {
color: white;
}
@phone {
a {
color: black;
}
}
unwrap
By default, plugin will unwrap only
@font-face,
@keyframes and
@document
at-rules. You can add your custom at-rules to this list by
unwrap option:
postcss([ require('postcss-nested')({ unwrap: ['phone'] }) ])
/* input */
a {
color: white;
@phone {
color: black;
}
}
/* output */
a {
color: white;
}
@phone {
color: black;
}
preserveEmpty
By default, plugin will strip out any empty selector generated by intermediate
nesting levels. You can set
preserveEmpty to
true to preserve them.
.a {
.b {
color: black;
}
}
Will be compiled to:
.a { }
.a .b {
color: black;
}
This is especially useful if you want to export the empty classes with
postcss-modules.