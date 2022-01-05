PostCSS Nested

PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested rules like how Sass does it.

.phone { &_title { width : 500px ; @media ( max-width : 500px ) { width: auto; } body .is_dark & { color : white; } } img { display : block; } } .title { font-size : var (--font); @at-root html { --font : 16px } }

will be processed to:

.phone_title { width : 500px ; } @ media (max-width: 500px ) { .phone_title { width : auto; } } body .is_dark .phone_title { color : white; } .phone img { display : block; } .title { font-size : var (--font); } html { --font : 16px }

Usage

Step 1: Install plugin:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-nested

Step 2: Check your project for existing PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.

Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:

module.exports = { plugins: [ + require('postcss-nested'), require('autoprefixer') ] }

Options

bubble

By default, plugin will bubble only @media and @supports at-rules. You can add your custom at-rules to this list by bubble option:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-nested' )({ bubble : [ 'phone' ] }) ])

a { color : white; @phone { color : black; } } a { color : white; } @ phone { a { color : black; } }

unwrap

By default, plugin will unwrap only @font-face , @keyframes and @document at-rules. You can add your custom at-rules to this list by unwrap option:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-nested' )({ unwrap : [ 'phone' ] }) ])

a { color : white; @phone { color : black; } } a { color : white; } @ phone { color : black ; }

preserveEmpty

By default, plugin will strip out any empty selector generated by intermediate nesting levels. You can set preserveEmpty to true to preserve them.

.a { .b { color : black; } }

Will be compiled to:

.a { } .a .b { color : black; }