Spine 3.7, 3.8, 4.0 implementation for PixiJS v5 & v6.
Typescript definitions are up-to-date with PixiJS v6.
For spine < 3.7 support is limited, but accepting PR's for
runtime-3.7 package.
For previous versions of pixi & typescript definitions - please refer to README in pixi5
Demos:
https://pixijs.io/examples/#/plugin-spine/spineboy-pro.js
https://pixijs.io/examples/#/plugin-projection/runner.js
https://sbfkcel.github.io/pixi-spine-debug/
Please read this carefully: there are three ways to add this lib to your app.
<script src="pixi-spine.umd.js"> , also named vanilla JS
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js';
import {Spine} from 'pixi-spine';
const app = new PIXI.Application();
document.body.appendChild(app.view);
app.loader
.add('spineCharacter', 'spine-data-1/HERO.json')
.load(function (loader, resources) {
const animation = new Spine(resources.spineCharacter.spineData);
// add the animation to the scene and render...
app.stage.addChild(animation);
if (animation.state.hasAnimation('run')) {
// run forever, little boy!
animation.state.setAnimation(0, 'run', true);
// dont run too fast
animation.state.timeScale = 0.1;
}
app.start();
});
Alternatively, you may use
@pixi-spine/all-3.8 package.
Classes like
AttachmentType,
TextureAtlas,
TextureRegion and
Utils are shared across all spine versions, and re-exported by all bundles. But if you want to see them directly, they are in
@pixi-spine-base.
Base also contains unified interfaces,
ISkeleton,
ISkeletonData,
IAnimationData and so on, see
ISkeleton.ts file.
Most of classes are spine-version-dependant, including
Skeleton,
SkeletonData, they are stored in corresponding packages
@pixi-spine/runtime-3.8 and so on.
All pixiJS v6 plugins has special
umd build suited for vanilla.
Navigate
pixi-spine npm package, take
dist/pixi-spine.umd.js file.
Alternatively, you can look in
@pixi-spine/all-3.8 npm package.
<script src='lib/pixi.js'></script>
<script src='lib/pixi-spine.umd.js'></script>
const animation = new PIXI.spine.Spine(resources.spineCharacter.spineData);
Unfortunately, there are no typescript definitions for vanilla build on both
pixi v6 and
pixi-spine
Main bundle
pixi-spine weights more than 1 MB.
Bundle
@pixi-spine/all-3.8 weights about 400 KB.
If you want to use different version (3.7, 4.0) please look how modules
loader-3.8 and
pixi-spine-3.8 are made.
Basically, you have to copy its code in a separate file in your project, and alter imports to corresonding version.
For example, here's bundle for 3.8:
import {SpineParser} from '@pixi-spine/loader-3.8';
export {SpineParser};
export * from '@pixi-spine/runtime-3.8';
export * from '@pixi-spine/base';
SpineParser.registerLoaderPlugin();
In case author was too lazy to publish
loader-3.7 or
loader-4.0, you can do the same trick with them, just look in sources of
loader-3.8.
Read our docs.
Light-dark tint is supported with help of pixi-heaven Currently supported only by UMD build.
let spine = new PIXI.heaven.Spine(spineData);
To show bones and bounds you can use pixi-spine-debug. If you want to write your own debug plugin, look at how this one was created
You will need to have node setup on your machine.
Make sure you have rush installed:
npm install -g @microsoft/rush
Then you can install dependencies and build:
npm run prepare
npm run build
That will output the built all modules. UMD can be found in
./bundles/pixi-spine/dist.
If you use IntellIJ Idea / Webstorm to navigate the project, take this line and set it in project settings / exclude files
